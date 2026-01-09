Why Seth Trimble May Be UNC’s Best Option at Point Guard

As North Carolina prepares for its 16th game with its backcourt still unsettled, Saturday’s second half in Dallas hinted at changes in UNC’s backcourt.

>>> Join today to get 50% off a new subscription to Inside Carolina! <<<

Seth Trimble played 19 minutes in the second half at SMU, spending much of that time at point guard. While the result didn’t favor North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ offense found rhythm in the second half, scoring 44 second-half points on 50 percent shooting.

Kyan Evans, who has started every game at point guard for North Carolina, has seen his minutes trend downward since Trimble’s return from injury. Over the Tar Heels’ last four games, he’s played fewer than 20 minutes in three of the four, totaling the same number of turnovers as assists (5).

In a much-improved ACC, it will be paramount for the Tar Heels to consistently get into their sets and execute offensively in conference games where talent alone won’t be enough. That will be especially true Saturday, as Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes previously noted, against a Wake Forest team that thrives on sloppy offense — ranking 40th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency (100.0), 19th in defensive turnover percentage (21.6) and 25th in steal percentage (12.9), according to KenPom.

During his time in Chapel Hill, Trimble has very rarely been thrust into the Tar Heels’ lead-guard role. Coming out of high school, Trimble was ranked as the No. 5 point guard in his class before spending the first three years of his college career as a combo guard.

“I’ve played point guard my whole life,” Trimble said Saturday. “I know I haven’t in games a lot over the last couple years, but I’ve been a point guard all my life, so that comfort level is definitely there. If HD (Hubert Davis) asked for it, I’m there to do it, and I’m there to do it with a happy face.”

As previously noted by Inside Carolina’s Trevor Marks, Trimble is on pace for a career-high assist rate (21.8%) and a career-low turnover rate (7.5%), albeit in just six games. He’s compiled 22 assists against six turnovers, including a 5:0 A:T mark vs. SMU.

If the Tar Heels were to go with Trimble at the lead-guard spot, it could also benefit North Carolina by shifting Evans and Derek Dixon into off-ball, catch-and-shoot roles — an adjustment that may suit two guards who have shown limited inclination to attack the basket.

For the season, Evans has attempted 26 2-pointers, compared to 63 3-point attempts. Dixon has shown a similar tendency, attempting 18 2-pointers while launching 40 from beyond the arc. As also noted by Inside Carolina’s Marks, Dixon has been one of the nation’s most efficient spot-up shooters, producing 1.448 points per possession — good for the 97th percentile — a profile that warrants more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Trimble also brings an unrivaled desire and ability to push the pace, something North Carolina has lacked without him. During his nine-game absence, the Tar Heels averaged 9.6 fast-break points per game. With Trimble in the lineup, that figure jumps to 16.3.

With Evans, a high-profile transfer, and Dixon, UNC’s second-highest ranked freshman recruit, delivering uneven results, the point-guard dilemma facing Davis is a delicate one. That was evident in the way he deflected a question about Trimble playing point guard, when asked during his Monday radio show.

“Seth was handling the basketball,” Davis said. “But we have a number of playmakers. We have Kyan, we have Derek, we have Luka, Henri can handle the basketball.”