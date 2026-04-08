Winning Is What Matters - Today's Take

After attending the press conference announcing Michael Malone as North Carolina’s new head basketball coach, Inside Carolina senior reporter Greg Barnes discusses all that goes into the job and, ultimately, the only thing that matters…

“The last seven years of Carolina Basketball have not been to the standard. It it needs to be better. It has to be better. That’s the whole reason Hubert Davis is no longer here. It wasn’t good enough. And so that means that changes had to take place. A lot of that is making sure you do the right things behind the scenes, in terms of handling boosters and the fundraising component. It’s making sure you’re recruiting at a high level. It’s understanding that the game has changed. It is not what it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago. You’ve got to be on the cutting edge. You can’t be reactive. And Carolina basketball for too long has been reactive.

“Roy Williams was such a great coach that he could fight through some of that, but at the end of the day, it ultimately caught up with him. So a fresh start is needed, a fresh perspective. Michael Malone will provide that. Yes, there are questions about how this is not someone who has coached in the college game for 25-plus years. He’s never been a head coach in the college game. How quickly can he adapt? But in terms of the the process, he said the right things, and he talked about that he hasn’t done this before, so he knows he has to have people around him that understand it, that know what to do to bring him up to speed very quickly.

“He also talked about, the game’s always changing, and you’ve got to be on that cutting edge. You can’t wait for it to happen and then adapt. You have to be the one leading the charge. That’s what Dean Smith did, and that’s important for North Carolina to get back to that elite level. So from that standpoint, Malone brought a fresh personality, which will be good, and a willingness to change and adapt on the fly that’s been lacking.

“But everybody knows that at the end of the day, you’ve got to win. We can talk about all these things on the side. Ultimately, none of that matters if you’re not winning. Coaching is the core of it. But there are so many other components. And this is a unique, rarefied platform that Michael Malone is stepping into. No doubt he can handle it, but it’s different. Making those adjustments is part of the deal. But certainly, if you win, that takes care of most everything else.”