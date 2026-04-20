With NCAA Reconsidering Eligibility Rules, UNC's Seth Trimble Enters Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has entered the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed Monday, with a “do not contact” tag. Trimble’s decision comes despite having exhausted his collegiate eligibility under the NCAA’s current rules, and is undoubtedly a precautionary move in the event that the NCAA adjusts its eligibility rules. He would need a rules change or a waiver to be able to play.

As Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes reported Friday, parameters in last summer’s House settlement create the possibility of a “5 for 5” approach, which would allow athletes five years of eligibility beginning immediately after their high school graduation or 19th birthday — criteria Trimble meets, making him eligible for a fifth year should the change be implemented.

During his fourth and final season in Chapel Hill, Trimble averaged 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, earning All-ACC Honorable Mention honors while delivering career-defining moments, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Duke on Feb. 7 and a career-high 30-point performance in a win over No. 24 Louisville.

This past weekend at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Trimble showcased his skills in front of professional scouts, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over the three-game showcase.

This is a breaking news story that is currently developing…