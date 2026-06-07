With Season on the Line, Jason DeCaro Delivers a Masterpiece for UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When Jason DeCaro rolled out of bed Saturday morning, he stopped, thought for a moment, and accepted that today could be the day.

Today could be the day North Carolina’s season ended.

Today could be the day that, for the second straight year, a Tar Heel team that spent months looking like one of the nation’s best would watch its Omaha dreams die on its home field. Today could even be his last day in a North Carolina uniform.

A few hours later, DeCaro made sure it wasn’t.

As he strode to the mound at Boshamer Stadium to Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” North Carolina’s ace carried the weight of an entire season on his shoulders. Twenty-seven outs later, he had carried the Tar Heels to another day.

With UNC facing elimination after Friday night’s loss to USC in the Chapel Hill super regional opener, DeCaro delivered the finest outing of his career; spinning a complete-game, two-hit shutout to keep both Carolina’s season and its College World Series hopes alive.

“Just accepted that (it could be the last game), and there’s no reason to think about what happens if we don’t win,” DeCaro said. “Just knew the stakes going into it, and just accepted it, and tried to go out there and execute.”

Saturday’s masterclass marked just the fourth complete-game shutout by a UNC pitcher in the super regional era, which began in 1999. It was also the first complete-game shutout by a North Carolina pitcher since Kent Emanuel accomplished the feat against Texas in an elimination game at the 2011 College World Series. Not since Rodney Hutchison blanked NC A&T on March 13, 2018 had a Tar Heel pitcher completed a shutout at Boshamer Stadium.

“Since the day he walked on campus, since the day he trusted us and gave up his high school senior year, he’s been nothing but phenomenal,” Scott Forbes said. “Saved that biggest (complete game) or big big moment, so I’m most excited for him.’

Just over a week ago, Forbes raised eyebrows when he announced Ryan Lynch — not DeCaro — would start North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament opener against VCU. After Lynch responded with seven shutout innings, Forbes went back to the well this weekend, once again saving DeCaro for game two while insisting the Tar Heels had two aces at the front of their rotation.

And on Saturday, when Carolina’s season hung in the balance, its ace in the hole delivered, striking out eight against a USC lineup that had looked as if it was seeing beach balls at the plate 24 hours earlier.

“He really locked in as the game went on, and at that point, when Jason’s on it’s it’s hard to do anything against him,” Colin Hynek said.

Across three seasons in Chapel Hill, DeCaro has recorded his share of memorable moments. As a freshman, he earned the win over West Virginia that punched North Carolina’s ticket back to Omaha. As a sophomore, he garnered Second-Team All-ACC honors before elevating his game again this spring and earning First-Team All-ACC recognition.

But in 50 previous appearances wearing Carolina Blue, DeCaro had never pitched beyond the eighth inning.

So it made sense that, when he emerged from Boshamer’s third-base dugout for the ninth to a standing ovation from the Carolina blue crowd, there was no mystery about who would finish what he started.

“I think that was huge,” DeCaro said of the ninth inning ovation. “Gave me a little bit of adrenaline right there. Coach (Bryant) Gaines told me, ‘Use the crowd to your advantage, and it’s not about really executing the pitch, just about getting after it out there for that ninth inning.’

“So that was really big, I was just trying to get ahead and go after guys.”

The night before, in the bowels of Boshamer Stadium, Forbes, like he has countless times this season, challenged his team with a quote from the late John Wooden, urging the Tar Heels to “make each day your masterpiece.”

Twenty-four hours later, on his 117th pitch of the afternoon, DeCaro unleashed a two-strike slider — one that Trojan cleanup hitter Kevin Takeuchi, after fouling off five of the last six pitches, could only wave through — for the final out of the afternoon.

As DeCaro delivered a primal roar off the bump on his way to embrace with Hynek, the sophomore had done exactly what his head coach asked.

With North Carolina’s season on the line, Jason DeCaro authored a masterpiece.