WR Skylar Robinson No Longer A Part of UNC's Class

Three-star wide receiver Skylar Robinson is no longer a member of North Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class, according to a source.

Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 167-pound receiver from West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade High School, committed to the Tar Heels in January 2025. His pledge came shortly after his older brother, Jason, transferred to UNC from Washington.

Jason appeared in one game for UNC during the 2025 season, logging two snaps. He entered the Transfer Portal in November and ultimately transferred to Portland State in February.

Although Skylar remained committed to UNC, he has not visited Chapel Hill this offseason.

Robinson’s high school career has included multiple transfers in recent years. Last summer, he moved from Gardena (Calif.) Junípero Serra to Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School, a transfer that required him to sit out the 2025 season. He then transferred to Chaminade in January.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Robinson is the nation’s No. 1,134 prospect and No. 153 wide receiver.