UNC Forward Zayden High Entering Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The morning after news broke that Michael Malone will be North Carolina’s new head coach, Zayden High announced that he has opted to explore other opportunities. On Tuesday, the San Antonio, Texas native announced his entry into the transfer portal.

“I am exited to announce that I am officially entering the transfer portal and looking forward to continuing my college basketball career whether it be here it UNC or elsewhere,” High said in his announcement.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in his second season with North Carolina, rejoining the program after his dismissal at the end of the 2023–24 season.

After spending much of the year in a reserve role, High stepped into a larger role down the stretch for UNC’s frontcourt following Caleb Wilson’s season-ending injuries and Henri Veesaar’s two-game absence against Pitt and NC State.

In High’s first career start against Pitt, he set career highs in minutes (32), points (15) and rebounds (7). Three nights later, in UNC’s lopsided loss at NC State, High was one of the lone bright spots for the Tar Heels, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team in both categories while recording his first career double-double.

Across UNC’s final seven regular season games, High averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game over 20.9 minutes played, while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor, before playing a total of 14 minutes in UNC’s postseason losses against Clemson and VCU.

“It’s a dream come true to start for North Carolina,” High said after UNC’s win over Pitt. “I’m just thankful for my teammates and my coaches for believing in me.”

“Last week at this time, (High) didn’t play in the Duke game and a week later he’s starting, playing 32 minutes “Hubert Davis said after High’s first start in February. “Zayden has waited his turn and he took advantage of it. I’m just really happy for him.”

High, a four-star prospect, was rated as the No. 63 overall player in the 2023 class, and held offers from schools like Michigan, Alabama, Houston, and Texas Tech, before committing to the Tar Heels on Oct. 16, 2022.