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90 days until Notre Dame football: What's not said enough about Jadarian Price

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka5 hours agotbhorka
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against USC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against USC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. (MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price needs to get more shine for this particular statistic 90 days until kickoff of the 2026 season.

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