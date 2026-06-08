90 days until Notre Dame football: What's not said enough about Jadarian Price

90 days until Notre Dame football: What's not said enough about Jadarian Priceby: Tyler Horka5 hours agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against USC at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. (MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORKFormer Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price needs to get more shine for this particular statistic 90 days until kickoff of the 2026 season.