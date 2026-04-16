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A little crazy from new DBs coach Aaron Henry might be exactly what Notre Dame’s secondary needs

Eric Hansenby: Eric Hansen1 hour agoEHansenND
Aaron Henry
New Notre Dame DNs coach Aaron Henry coaches cornerback Mark Zackery IV through a drill at a recent Irish spring football practice. Mike Miller/Blue & Gold

New Notre Dame defensive backs coach Aaron Henry isn’t afraid to get a little unconventional if it helps his players grow. As the Irish move through the final stages of spring practice, Henry is challenging a talented secondary to handle adversity, embrace competition and chase elite performance — while also building relationships and learning the intricacies of defensive coordinator Chris Ash’s system.

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