Aaron Henry transcript: Everything new DBs coach said in first Notre Dame press conference

On Wednesday morning, Notre Dame defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Aaron Henry met with local reporters for the first time since his hiring in early February.

Henry dove into why he came to Notre Dame, his history with Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash, the defensive back personnel he’s working with, his philosophy on player development and more. Here’s everything he had to say.

What intrigued you about Notre Dame?

I think what intrigued me is, obviously, we all understand the history. Any opportunity at Notre Dame, but I think what was the most intriguing thing, for me: I’m always talking about growth and development in my career just as a coach. I had no idea the job was kind of available. Me and Coach Ash probably talk once or twice a week, just throughout my being a play caller. We spoke pretty frequently.

It kind of just happened, to be honest with you. It was something that came about randomly, and when I had a conversation with my wife, we felt like it was something that was beneficial for us as a family and just a career path. I talked to my boss at the time, Bret Bielema. And it was, honestly, I had his blessing. Most people, I think, in those scenarios there can be a lot of anger and angst, but me and Bret Bielema, me and Coach B, we go back from the time I was 16 years old.

That dude’s like father to me, and I know he only wants what is best for me. There’s a lot of love there, but I just felt like it was something career and family wise, it was something that I felt like I probably would’ve regretted had I not taken the opportunity. And then you talk to Marcus Freeman and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I had already obviously knew Chris Ash, but you talk to Marcus Freeman, and it’s like, ‘Okay, wow.’ I could see why this dudes had a lot of success at the age he’s at, as a play caller, as a head coach. That kind of sealed the deal.

How do you approach evaluating Notre Dame’s extremely talented defensive back room?

First and foremost, just from the older guys standpoint, I told that media group of people downstairs: I called Coach [Mike] Mickens. I wanted to get insight, man. You’re walking into a room that’s really talented, and I’ve had the luxury to be around some talented players as well, but the depth that’s in this room, the depth along with the talent, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.

I asked him a couple of questions, in regard to the room, but I think the most important thing, what I was trying to gather from it is, how do the guys learn? Are they visual learners? Do they need to get on the board? Are they physical learners? Do they need to get on the and write things up? So I was just trying to gather some basic info from him.

I didn’t really understand the level of the talent in that room until the first day I walked in. Now, after I took the job, I had heard about it, but I didn’t understand it until I truly walked in here and I started watching film. I’m like, ‘Okay. They are really good. And my goal and purpose isn’t to change anything. It’s just to help tweak it, help refine it to help try to make it better, you know what I mean? To already a really talented group, that’s all I want to do. Again, credit to coach Ash and Coach Mickens. They did an incredible job last year.

But taking an opportunity like this, one of the guys downstairs asked me, is there pressure? No, this is not pressure. This is a luxury, to be honest with you. I think we all want to have an opportunity to develop, to help coach and develop talent of this caliber. And we got some really talented players in our room. But I think at the end of the day, with the older guys, it’s more so, how can we refine and help elevate the things they’re already good at? And the things they’re not, which ain’t a lot of things, how can we improve on?

I think more so with the younger guys — so I had a chance to watch the older guys’ film. The younger guys, the only one I really knew about was Ayden Pouncey. That’s the only one I really knew about, only because he’s in a part of Florida that we recruit really heavy, and there was a connection there with one of the coaches on our staff who actually coached him in high school. That’s the only reason why. So I knew about him in terms of athletic ability. Everybody else I had no idea about, because we didn’t recruit them. Obviously, they were some big time guys. We just didn’t recruit ’em.

So I tried not to have a preconceived notion and watch their high school tape before I had a chance to work ’em out the first day. So I didn’t watch none of their high school film. I wanted to see who was who. I saw how tall they were, how long they were. Well after the workout, I was in for a treat! I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. Dang. These dudes are really talented!’

But I think you add that to just how eager they are to learn, and I think that’s what makes Notre Dame special. These guys are intrinsically motivated not to be just great football players, but to be great men. Some places, man, it’s just all ball. These dudes are motivated to be great men, to have high character, and the football piece for me comes relatively easy. If I can take a zero-star recruit like Devon Witherspoon to help develop into a top-five draft, I only imagine what I could do with guys who are walking in here that are pretty highly talented.

Fifteen is good, if you need a tip.

I heard and I saw. [laughs] I heard and I saw. Even Christian [Gray], I had heard about Christian a little bit just from his high school coach, obviously being from St. Louis and in close proximity to Illinois. It was funny, I was talking to Christian the other day. I’m like, ‘Bro, you didn’t give us the time of day.’ And he just blamed mom. He just blamed mom immediately. I’m like, ‘I ain’t falling for that.’

Does Christian have a little nickel in his future at Notre Dame, or what are you looking for there?

Yeah, I think with a guy as talented as him, I think you work him inside, you work him outside. You just try to give him the opportunity to just really showcase his ability, showcase his talent.

We got a couple — obviously, Dallas Golden as well. We got a couple of nickel candidates that we’re gonna play there. But Christian is a guy who, he’s shown he can play outside, right? May move him inside and see if he can do it. I think it’s trying to find the best group of guys who give us the best chance to go out there and have success when we roll out the ball, whether it’s spring practice or fall camp or the season.

I won’t tell you any more. It’s just a couple more. I won’t give you too much flavor and tea, but I will say this: We got a group of young guys and the freshmen who are coming in who are extremely talented. We got some transfer guys who I think the world of.

Between the transfers and the freshmen, adding those guys in that room, I’m just like, man. It’s a lot of bodies. It’s a lot of talent. It’s a lot of high football IQ in some of the places, whether it’s high school or schools that they came from. For us, it’s just trying to find that mix of guys. Not just in our base packages, but maybe there are some specialty packages because we know getting a guy on the field because of his skill set is beneficial.

We’ve been talking this whole time, me, Coach and the defensive staff, just about whether it’s a package, a personnel grouping, how can we help maximize a very particular player’s skill set? Especially if we can do it in a sub package that can help elevate those guys and just give guys opportunities to get on the field.

What about Chris Ash makes him someone that you loved playing for, coaching for and that you wanted to follow?

I think his level of detail. He’s a very detail and data-driven human being. He doesn’t let a lot of the emotion of life or the game dictate how he works his process. He operates in reality, and he just deals with the facts. Whether we’re talking about a ball disruption drill, whether we’re talking about him coaching me in college, whether we’re talking about life, Coach just deals in facts and reality.

I think what made it appeasing, one, to get here is just my level of respect for him in regards to his career path, in regards to some of his decisions that he made as a coach in his career path, but more importantly, just the kind of man he is. Coach Ash can be a little crazy sometimes, but I think back to when I was a player and I played for him. I never went into a game unprepared. Like, he always had me prepared.

Meetings were always extremely detailed. And a lot of my coaching techniques and fundamentals and overall mechanics, I think, originated from him. Like how to set up and run a meeting, like how to challenge your best players. How if you walk in a meeting room and you’re unprepared, your good players can see bulls—. You know what I’m saying?

Obviously having that prior relationship with him to come back to a place like this. Me and Coach Ash, like I was saying earlier, we probably spoke once a week, twice a week sometimes over the course of the last three or four years. We even had some crossover opponents the last couple of years or the last year that we spoke on. But I think it’s a lot easier walking into an environment with somebody you kind of know or you’re familiar with. Obviously, there’s a level of respect there.

For myself, being a previous play caller, it was going to give me an opportunity to grow. I know this defense is a completely different defense than what I’ve ran. There’s a lot of similarities there, but just in terms of the scheme, it’s a lot different. It gave me an opportunity to come and just learn a new scheme, a new system. And obviously being in a place like this, you sit down and you talk to Marcus Freeman and you’re like, ‘I get it now.’

What can you take from your experience as a DC and now apply it to your role as a secondary coach and co-DC at Notre Dame?

I think just how you prepare for an opponent, big picture, but more importantly focusing that back on the room. I did a deal every Friday night with our defensive unit, where I would give them all a call sheet and I would choose an individual player. Sometimes it got up to 10, sometimes it got up to 15, and I would tell them to give me a call on this down at distance.

And what that allowed me to do was, it allowed me to one, listen and hear my players, and two, it allowed me to find out the calls they liked. Not the calls that I like, because I may love a call and they’re not really a big fan of that call. But it just allowed me to get feedback from them, and the calls that they liked, that was a call I kept hearing. Well, you learn that as a play caller. Taking some of those same strategies and applying them to the DB room, these guys are highly intelligent. They know and understand the defense. So there’s always, when you’re walking in the room, a level of understanding and a level of growth that I have to make, because these guys will know the defense better than I will to start.

Like some of the older guys, think about Adon Shuler. That dude is smart as hell. He understands football and he understands this defense at a high level. And so, there are some things that, just getting to know each other to start. But I think once I get rolling, I understand exactly what Coach wants to get done, exactly what we want to get done. Now I think we all can fly and we all can grow from those moments.

But man, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here. I’m thankful to Chris Ash, I’m thankful to our AD and I’m thankful to Marcus for the opportunity. And to be honest with you, it was something for me that I knew I couldn’t pass up.

You mentioned Shuler. What do you think about not just him, but that safety room overall?

I mean, all the guys are — again, I had no idea. You kind of watch a little bit of, I mean, because when we’re in the season, you probably watch a game when you get home late at night. You catch a little bit of football here and there, but I didn’t understand the level of talent that was in that room until I actually got here.

And then I started watching cut-ups of these guys. I started watching cut-ups of calls. I started watching the plays that they were making. I started watching the level of intelligence and pride that they played with. And so having a chance over the course of the last two weeks to sit down and do that, I mean, it’s been a real joy to kind of see that on film. But more importantly, I think what also makes this place special is these guys aren’t satisfied, man.

Like, new coach. New coach, right? Me being a new coach, I’ve never had this happen. They added me to a group chat and said, ‘Let’s welcome our new DB coach.’ I’ve never had that happen. And I thought that was like, oh, my goodness. Okay, this place might be a little different, right? I thought that was really, really impressive. But they’re just so eager to learn, just as a unit, man. Guys are constantly in my office. Guys are constantly, I mean, these guys pop up here all the time. Just their willingness and eagerness to grow in this scheme, knowing they got a new guy here that is still learning it, man.

They understand what it’s going to take to be great, and they want to be a part of that. I’m just here, like I said earlier, right? They’re already a really good unit. I’m just here to add a little flavor and help elevate the level they’ve already been playing. They’ve been playing at a really high level.

You mentioned turning Devon Witherspoon from a zero-star recruit into a top-five pick. Personally, I thought he should have won Super Bowl MVP.

You and I both, man. You and I both.

But generally speaking, what’s your philosophy on player development?

It’s a process, man. I think we live in a state of mind right now in this culture in college football, guys come in and they want the microwave results, right? Like, I get it. Sometimes you want a cold food in a microwave, and it’s easy to heat up. It’s very, very fast. But over the long haul, it’s not really beneficial for you, right? The process is like, there are ingredients you’ve got to add to this specific meal that’s gonna be a lot healthier for you, that’s gonna be a lot more beneficial for you down the road, and it’s going to take some time to cook, alright? And so, are we trying to be a chef, or are we trying to be on the Easy-Bake Oven and make something really, really fast in a microwave?

I use that analogy because people see the end result of Devon Witherspoon. They don’t know what happened two years prior to that, right? They don’t understand the process, making sure he gained weight so he can finish the season and him being 155 pounds. They just see the final result, right? And it’s a process to help develop in these players, not just from an athletic standpoint because, more importantly, you can have all the athleticism in the world, but if you’re not right here [points at head], let’s not lose sight of mental health. If you don’t have the guidance here, and enough people around you to help you here, I don’t care how talented you are.

I’m going to give you guys a secret, okay? My secret weapon. My secret weapon to developing football players is my wife. You laugh, but I’m serious, because my wife is a clinical psychologist. We don’t call her Mrs. Henry. We call her Dr. Henry at home. And I say she’s the secret because, you know, I’ve been able to talk to her about situations and scenarios, and she’ll give me a plan, lay out a plan that’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of that.’ I have the guys over to my house, and she’ll sit down with them for five minutes or have a two-minute conversation and pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, you need to make sure he has this, this, and that.’

That is paramount. That is more important than them knowing a scheme. That is more important than them playing a certain technique, because if you can appeal to their mind and their heart, you got them as a player.

I guess that’s the long answer, man, like helping develop a player of that caliber. He already had the skillset. The good Lord blessed him. He was a talented dude. He was just a tad bit undersized. Needed to gain a little bit of weight. And I just helped develop and refine those skills and tools. Funny enough, the year before that, I thought he had the ability to come out, but he dropped a couple of interceptions. And I just made a video; I’m like, ‘Hey, if you improve in these areas, I think you can help elevate your game.

And I didn’t know it was going to be a top five pick. I knew he had a chance to be drafted, but it was when we got midway through the season, I’m like, ‘Okay, this dude is as good as I thought he was.’ He’s really talented, and obviously the world’s gonna have a chance to see it now at the Seattle Seahawks.

I’m excited for him, and obviously really, really, really blessed for him and his family. It was really cool, having a chance to sit with him at the draft, watching this little scrawny kid be a top five pick. We’re in a draft room with a bunch of different people, and we had no idea that he was going to go fifth overall. We had no idea. Seattle Seahawks called our head coach at the time, Bret Bielema, the day before. He asked about a couple of guys, and him and Coach spoke on the phone. And Coach looked at me the night before and was like, ‘I think Seattle may — they have the fifth pick — they may grab him.’

I was like, ‘At five?’ Because I thought he may go eighth to Oakland. I knew he wasn’t going to make it out of 10. I think the Eagles had the 10th pick, but he fell fifth, and it’s working out for him, and he’s loving it there. I’m just really excited to see his — again, everybody’s seeing the result now, but to see his growth as a man, off the field, has been probably the most exciting thing for me. More important than his skill set and ability on the field.