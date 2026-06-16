Five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame has secured a commitment from a third five-star recruit and the second on the defensive line in the 2027 cycle.

Abraham Sesay, the No. 27 overall player and No. 6 edge rusher in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, revealed his pledge to play for the Fighting Irish on Tuesday. The Exton (Pa.) Downingtown East product’s announcement comes just two days after his Notre Dame official visit concluded.

The 6-foot-4½, 225-pound Sesay joins Chicago St. Patrick recruit David Folorunsho, Rivals’ No. 9 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman nationally, as the Irish’s second five-star commit on the D-line. The Irish also hold a verbal from five-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, the Rivals Industry Ranking’s No. 18 overall player and No. 2 tackle in the class from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep.

In Rivals’ own rankings, Sesay is regarded as one of the most prized pass rushers, slotting as the No. 2 EDGE and No. 16 overall player in the class.

He chose the Irish over 35 schools, including a group of finalists that featured LSU and Florida State. The No. 3 player in Pennsylvania also held offers from programs like Ohio State, Miami, USC, Oregon, Michigan and Georgia. The Irish won out because of everything they could offer Sesay on and off the field.

“The combination of great education and resources, along with amazing football development,” Sesay told Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong in April after his spring unofficial visit. “I love Coach [Marcus] Freeman’s care for the program. He could’ve went anywhere, but the love for Notre Dame in his heart is real.”

If Sesay maintains his ranking when he signs with the Irish in December, he will be the third five-star edge rusher Freeman’s program has added in the high school ranks.

In the 2026 class, Freeman signed Rodney Dunham, the No. 4 EDGE and No. 17 overall player, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also added five-star Bryce Young in the 2025 cycle, the No. 6 EDGE and No. 24 overall player, according to 247Sports. Dunham and Young both played their high school football in North Carolina.

After Sesay’s Notre Dame official visit last weekend, he revealed to Blue & Gold that the Irish coaching staff compared him to Young.

“They really have me similar to Bryce Young,” he said. “To the position he plays and how I am using my length and explosive closure off the ball to get out there. That’s really what they see me as — rushing the passer, but being able to stop the run. Being able to play all four downs.”

Notre Dame made their move after Sesay’s dominant junior season, in which he reported at least 80 tackles and 13 sacks. He earned first-team all-state at defensive end for his efforts. He was also first-team all-league and county at defensive end and tight end. His offensive stats were unavailable.

With Sesay now in the fold, the Irish class features 18 total verbal commits.







