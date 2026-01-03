ACC reprimands Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry for behavior at Cal

The fallout from Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry charging toward a game official following ND’s 72-71 loss at California came in the form of a public reprimand from the ACC on Saturday.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has issued a public reprimand of Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry for violating the ACC Sportsmanship Policy following Notre Dame’s game against California on Friday, January 2,” the conference wrote in a released statement.



“Shrewsberry aggressively confronted a member of the officiating crew following the game. The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the on-court play between these institutions.



“The ACC considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.”

The ACC didn’t provide comment on the questionable call made by one of its official that resulted in a game-winning, four-point play for Cal. Notre Dame guard Logan Imes attempted to foul Cal guard Dai Dai Ames a couple times before he was finally whistled for a foul right before Ames made a 3-pointer. The official first signaled that the basket was good in addition to the foul, then the officiating crew reversed that call and then un-reversed it upon further discussion.

Ames made the ensuing free throw to give Cal its one-point lead with 5.5 seconds remaining. After Notre Dame’s final shot attempt failed, Shrewsberry charged down the court in an apparent attempt to confront the official who made the controversial foul call. Notre Dame players Tommy Ahneman and Matthew MacLellan and assistant coaches Mike Farrelly and Ryan Owens helped hold back Shrewsberry from continuing to follow the official exiting the court and settled him down before the postgame handshake line.

Fighting Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry tried to confront an official after Notre Dame's loss to Cal following this four-point play. pic.twitter.com/zai9rriAfU — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026

Shrewsberry apologized for his actions with a statement released Saturday, which included a reference to Cal head coach Mark Madsen.

“I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night,” Shrewsberry said. “My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable.”

Notre Dame fell to 10-5 on the season after splitting its first two ACC games at Stanford, a 47-40 win on Tuesday, and at Cal, a loss on Friday. The Irish will be in action again next Saturday when they host Clemson (11-3, 1-0 ACC) at 6 p.m. EST.