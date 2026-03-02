ACC Women's Basketball Tournament bracket: Notre Dame slots in as No. 5 seed

For a long while, Notre Dame was sitting at a place in the conference standings that would have required it to play in the 8/9 game at the ACC Tournament. And had the Fighting Irish lost to Louisville on Sunday, they’d have remained in that slot as the No. 9 seed in Duluth, Ga. this week.

Nine seed no longer.

Notre Dame (20-9, 12-6 ACC) is the No. 5 seed following a 65-62 upset of No. 2 seed Louisville (25-6, 15-3) on the road at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday. The Fighting Irish get a first-round bye and will take on either No. 12 seed Miami (16-13, 8-10) or No. 13 seed Stanford (19-12, 8-10) in the second round at Gas South Arena on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the entire ACC Tournament bracket, courtesy of theACC.com.

2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

15 teams. One champion. 🏆









March 4-8, 2026

March 4-8, 2026

Gas South Arena • Duluth, Ga.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 4 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 12 Miami, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 15 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 California, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Virginia, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 North Carolina, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Recent ACC Tournament history for Notre Dame

Here is a look at Notre Dame’s record in the ACC Tournament during the Niele Ivey era.

2021

• Lost as the No. 6 seed to No. 11 Clemson, 68-63, in the second round.

2022

• Beat No. 6 seed Georgia Tech, 71-53, in the quarterfinals.

• Lost as the No. 3 seed to No. 7 seed Miami, 57-54, in the semifinals.

2023

• Beat No. 8 seed NC State, 66-60, in the quarterfinals.

• Lost as the No. 1 seed to No. 4 seed Louisville, 64-38, in the semifinals.

2024

• Beat No. 5 seed Louisville, 77-68, in the quarterfinals.

• Beat No. 1 seed Virginia Tech, 82-53, in the semifinals.

• Beat No. 2 seed NC State, 55-51, as the No. 4 seed in the championship game.

2025

• Beat No. 7 seed Cal, 73-64, in the quarterfinals.

• Lost as the No. 2 seed to No. 3 seed Duke, 61-56, in the semifinals.