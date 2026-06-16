After the gold rush, Notre Dame WBB coach Niele Ivey quickly pivots to recruiting

Niele Ivey had plenty of reason to celebrate Monday night in Irapuato, Mexico — and little time to do so.

Same for Ryan Carter, a talented wing player who helped lead the Ivey-coached USA U18 women’s basketball team to a 5-0 record and a gold medal in the FIBA AmeriCup that tipped off on June 9 and concluded late Monday night with a 90-72 USA victory over Team Canada.

Carter, one of four players on Team USA who are also on Notre Dame’s recruiting radar, contributed seven points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 16 minutes of court time.

This weekend the No. 9 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry rankings, will be in South Bend, Ind., reuniting with Notre Dame head coach Ivey on an official recruiting visit. In the interim, Ivey will be catching up with her 2026-27 Irish team, which started summer school and summer workouts on June 8.

Sangha joins the Irish

Incoming freshman Isabella Sangha is also a late arrival to campus, having played for Canada in the AmeriCup tourney. In four games, the 6-3 center averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. The Toronto native played her high school ball at Pine Crest and St. Thomas Aquinas in south Florida.

Point guard Kaleena Smith, who took an official visit to Notre Dame in April, led the Americans in the gold medal game with 26 points, four rebounds and seven assists. The other two Irish targets with official visits planned to ND are 6-7 center Jayla Forbes and 6-0 guard Sydney Savoury. Forbes played four minutes in the finals, contributing two points and a rebound. Savoury logged 11 minutes and contributed two points and two boards.

Forbes is set to visit Notre Dame the weekend of June 27, while Savoury has penciled in a visit for the fall on a home football weekend to be determined.

Carter’s big picture

Carter, meanwhile, told On3’s Talia Goodman that North Carolina, Duke, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan are some of the other schools besides ND in the mix. She also told Goodman that she wants to be a doctor when basketball ends.

“I’m making sure that the coaches also care about education and fitting things around our schedule,” Carter said. “Obviously, it’s about basketball, but I feel like education is most important.”

The 6-0 Carter will be a senior at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood, Pa. next season.

“She’s kind of a long athletic guard who plays great pressure defense,” assessed Dan Olson of Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. “She’s got good size for a backcourt player, can stick the 3 if she needs to, but really good in getting into the lane, getting into traffic and knocking down shots in the key.

“Uptempo, she’s great, but again, really good in pressure defense, deflections, converting layups off of pressure. It certainly would be a good addition if Notre Dame could land her.”

Notre Dame has landed one top 10 recruit already in the class, 6-3 forward Eve Long of Olathe, Kan. and the No. 8 player overall. Long, who verbally committed on May 20, is also playing internationally this summer. But she’s on the USA’s U17 team that will play for gold at the 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup, July 11-19 in Brno, Czech Republic.

“She’s made a separation from some of the other players in the class, especially at her position,” Olson said of Long. “She’s a consistent scorer in the paint now. Beforehand, she wasn’t necessarily that effective, and inconsistent in her approach. Now she’s knocking down shots.

“She knows how to hunt her shots down in the lane. She’s a tremendous player. That’s a hell of a get for Notre Dame.”

Per a source, Notre Dame has room to take up to four recruits in the 2027 class, with the early signing period set for Nov. 11-18.

Recruit thumbnails

Here’s Olson’s scouting report on Smith, Forbes and Savoury:

Forbes is the No. 17 player in the class, is from Alabaster, Ala., and is set to play her senior season at Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

“Jayla is somewhat of a gentle giant off the court, and I’ve always made note of that to her, like, ‘I really want to see you get mean and physical,’” Olson said. “She’s finally figured it out. She’s really among the top two centers in her class. She’s strong, pretty athletic for a girl her size and does not fear contact, pretty skilled in the paint. Her best basketball, I think, is still ahead of her.”

Savoury is the No. 11 player in the class and will be a senior at Belleville (Mich.) High.

“She’s kind of a cerebral guard,” Olson said. “She takes what the defense gives her. She’s really improved her 3-point shot. She’s really good off the dribble, gets boards off the weak side. She’s smart. She plays very savvy.

“She knows her limitations. But when the defense doesn’t respect what she can do, she makes them pay.”

Smith is the consensus No. 1 player in the class, a 5-5 point guard from Perris, Calif., who will be a senior at Ontario Christian High School.

“If she were to come to Notre Dame, she would be like Hidalgo 2.0,” Olson said, “because they’ve both got that similar explosiveness and kind of savvy to their game. They both can really score.

“I was just saying to myself, ‘So, Kaleena, you’re 5-5. Is this going to catch up to you at all?’ It’s not. She’s got the swag. She just gets it done. She’s got a really dynamic personality, too. Kids love her. She would fill that place if she came to Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame is coming off a 25-11 season, reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2019 Irish team got to the title game under Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw.

The Irish finished No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll after falling out of the Top 25 completely in January. Three-time All-American Hannah Hidalgo is the only player from ND’s core rotation returning, but she’s surrounded by a cast of seven vaunted newcomers and redshirt freshman Leah Macy, coming off a season of ACL rehab.

Notre Dame will open its 2026-27 season Nov. 1 against Villanova in Rome, Italy.