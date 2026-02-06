Against long odds, Notre Dame rises up and snaps Virginia Tech's winning streak

Thursday’s game between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech could have been over before it tipped off.

Starting center Malaya Cowles didn’t play because of an illness. For an Irish team already short on post players — and players, period — that seemed like a death sentence in a matchup with the Hokies, winners of seven straight going into Purcell Pavilion.

Sure enough, the visitors went on an early 8-0 run and led by seven at the end of the first quarter. Hannah Hidalgo didn’t make a shot. Cassandre Prosper didn’t score a point. More of the same, and Notre Dame was doomed. It felt like the Irish were just barely hanging on.

Then they turned it on.

Hidalgo woke up. Prosper did too. Gisela Sanchez had her best game in nearly two months starting in place of Cowles. KK Bransford provided the biggest boost off the bench Notre Dame’s gotten in quite some time. All six Irish players who appeared in the game scored at least 11 points, Bransford included.

By way of all of that, Notre Dame won the final three quarters and, subsequently, won the game, 80-70. Just like head coach Niele Ivey drew it up.

“I’m so excited,” she said, much more enthusiastically than written words would ever allow to shine through.

Simple statement. So much packed into it.

It takes a lot to get Ivey to break out of her PR-appropriate bubble in a postgame press conference. That’s not a knock; she’s as professional as head coaches come, win or lose. But her Irish (15-8, 7-5 ACC) did enough for her to shatter right through that shell.

Where does the bubble bursting even begin? With defense.

The Irish forced 21 turnovers by a Virginia Tech team that averages in single digits for the season. They scored 29 points off of those and only turned the ball over 7 times themselves. Virginia Tech scored 7 points off of ND’s giveaways. That’s all.

The Hokies (18-6, 8-4) out-rebounded the Irish, 45-29, but the Irish still outscored them in the paint, 34-24. The game wasn’t won or lost on the boards. It was won by Notre Dame’s defense and lost by Virginia Tech’s ability to do anything against it. Well, almost anything.

Virginia Tech had two players combine for 40 points in Carleigh Wenzel and Carys Baker. That was the result of too many lapses at the three-point line. Those two shot 8 of 16 from deep. Other than that? There wasn’t much that was easy to come by for the Hokies.

That was by design. That was the way Ivey drew it up.

“Our energy, we were locked in,” Ivey said. “We were resilient. It’s something that we work on every day. It’s something that they know we need to take pride in because that’s something that we can control, our effort defensively.”

Because of lockdown defense, Notre Dame can get manhandled on the glass and still win a game against a good opponent. It can even win a game in which Hidalgo only shoots 4 of 21, matching the worst shooting performance (19 percent) of her otherwise stellar season. They can win a game they only led for 11:41 because of … lockdown defense.

The three-point barrage from a quartet of players in the second half helped, too. Moore and Sanchez both made two apiece. Bransford and Vanessa de Jesus made timely triples themselves. The latter’s most impressive play on the night, though?

An emphatic block late in the fourth quarter that made everyone in the building realize, oh yeah, Notre Dame is actually going to do this. Notre Dame is going to win the game because of … you guessed it … lockdown defense.

“I’m really proud of this group, again, just being resilient and knowing that in this stretch in February, we have to play defense to win games,” Ivey said.

The next chance to do so is Sunday at Virginia versus a Cavaliers (16-7, 8-4) team that’s one game ahead of the Irish in the ACC standings.