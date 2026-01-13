Another report confirms Marcus Freeman will remain at Notre Dame for 2026 season

If Marcus Freeman‘s social media post from Dec. 29 wasn’t concrete enough of evidence of his intent to return as Notre Dame football’s head coach for the 2026 season, perhaps Tuesday’s announcement that Freeman will be available for a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST inside Notre Dame Stadium helped solidify that belief.

If there was any more doubt, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Freeman “still is expected to remain at Notre Dame for the 2026 season.” That’s exactly what Freeman’s post on X/Twitter indicated in late December.

“2026… run it back[.] Go Irish☘️,” Freeman posted.

Schefter’s report Tuesday came hours after head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers to create the ninth open head coaching position in the NFL as the league enters the divisional round of its playoffs.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay Morning” every team that covets Freeman had basically ignored Freeman’s previous statement about staying at Notre Dame. Rapoport did not mention which teams he was referencing, but suggested Freeman’s name still loomed large in the NFL coaching carousel.

“These teams that viewed him highly still believe there is a chance that he comes to the NFL,” Rapoport said. “They still believe he is a top-tier candidate.”

Reported details on what agreement Freeman reached with Notre Dame this offseason haven’t been consistent. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported on Dec. 29 that Freeman agreed to a restructured contract that extended him through the 2031 season with compensation that puts him in the “top tier” of college coaches. Blue & Gold was unable to confirm if Freeman’s contract was actually extended beyond the 2030 season, the end date that was in the contract he agreed to in Dec. 2024.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Freeman’s contract was adjusted but not extended. Perhaps Freeman will provide clarity on those contract details at Wednesday’s press conference. Notre Dame doesn’t have to make his contract public due to its status as a private school.

Wednesday will be Freeman’s first press conference since the Irish announced their 2026 recruiting class on Dec. 3, the first day of the early signing period. The notice sent by Notre Dame’s athletic department for Wednesday’s press conference said he will “provide general updates” to reporters.

Freeman hasn’t made public comments about Notre Dame being left out of the College Football Playoff after being dropped to No. 11 in the final rankings release on Dec. 7. Miami (13-2), who finished one spot ahead of Notre Dame at No. 10 and beat the Irish 27-24 on Aug. 31, will play in Monday’s CFP National Championship Game against No. 1 Indiana (15-0).

Freeman, who replaced Brian Kelly as Notre Dame’s head coach in Dec. 2021 after Kelly left for an LSU job that he’s since been fired, has compiled a 43-12 record through four-plus seasons leading the Irish.