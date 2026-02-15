'Back against the wall,' Notre Dame WBB must post winning record in final five games

'Back against the wall,' Notre Dame WBB must post winning record in final five gamesby: Tyler Horka1 hour agotbhorkaRead In AppNotre Dame head coach Niele Ivey looks on during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Notre Dame and Stephen F. Austin at Purcell Pavilion on Friday, March 21, 2025, in South Bend. (Photo by MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Notre Dame has five games remaining in the regular season. The Irish must win more of them than they lose. Niele Ivey is aimed at even more.