Transfer Portal: Big 12 defensive back visiting Notre Dame on Thursday

In the 2026 transfer portal cycle, nickel is one of the primary positions of need for the Notre Dame football program. On Thursday, the Irish hosted a potential solution.

Former Utah cornerback Smith Snowden is visiting Notre Dame, a source confirmed to Blue & Gold. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back is fresh off a visit to Michigan, where former Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham was named the Wolverines’ head coach Dec. 26. Snowden entered the transfer portal Jan. 3 and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Wolverine was first to report Snowden’s visit to Notre Dame. He is also considering visits to Oregon and Georgia.

Snowden is one of the most coveted defensive backs available, ranking as the No. 41 overall player and No. 3 cornerback in the regularly updated 2026 On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He is coming off a season in which he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Snowden has appeared in 35 career games — starting 23 — and logged more than 950 snaps at slot cornerback for the Utes. He was a productive member of Whittingham’s defense, totaling 92 tackles (59 solo), six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was also a formidable pass defender, collecting 21 pass breakups and four interceptions.

In 2025, Utah also utilized him on offense. He played 78 snaps across five games, caught 13 passes for 57 yards and had eight carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Snowden also gave the Utes a boost in the kick return game, taking back 10 kicks for 207 yards over the last two seasons.

Snowden is the second defensive back target in the transfer portal to emerge for the Irish. On Jan. 2, the day the transfer portal officially opened, Blue & Gold reported that Notre Dame would host Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams on a visit. However, Williams, the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, visited USC first and committed to the Trojans.

Each of the last three years, Marcus Freeman has gone to the portal for his starting nickel. In 2023, it was Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper. In 2024, Notre Dame turned to Arizona State transfer Jordan Clark, the son of former NFL safety Ryan Clark. Most recently, the Irish signed Alabama transfer Devonta Smith for the 2025 season. Harper and Clark are both on NFL rosters as undrafted free agents, while Smith is hoping for a shot in the pros as well.

A product of Lehi (Utah) Skyridge, Snowden was the No. 328 overall player, No. 37 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect in Utah in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He held offers in high school from Colorado, Tennessee and BYU.

For intel on all of Notre Dame football’s transfer portal targets, check out Blue & Gold beat reporter Jack Soble’s latest hot board.