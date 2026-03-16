Breaking down the matchups — and the magic — in Notre Dame WBB’s NCAA Tourney path

CiNDerella?

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team begins its 31st NCAA Tournament journey Saturday in Columbus, Ohio with its lowest seeding of the six-year Niele Ivey coaching era.

And perhaps a little bit of magic.

That is, beyond its 9-2 flourish to finish the regular season. Only once in their history have the Irish been a 6 seed in the NCAA Tourney. And in that season — 1997 — Beth Morgan (Cunningham) and Katryna Gaither, under coach Muffet McGraw, coaxed the Irish to their first-ever Final Four appearance.

And the venue where Notre Dame (22-10) faces 11 seed Fairfield (28-4) is the same one that the Irish won their most recent national title (2018), Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center. Tipoff time Saturday is 2 p.m. EDT, and ESPN has the telecast. Host and No. 3 seed Ohio State (26-7) and 14 seed Howard (26-7) square off in the other first-round game in the Columbus pod on Saturday (11:30 a.m., on ESPN2)..

Should the Irish and the Buckeyes advance, as expected, they’d meet Monday in a matchup of former McGraw assistant coaches — Ivey vs. Kevin McGuff. The 56-year-old McGuff, in fact, coached Ivey over the entirety of her Irish hoops career — including the 2001 national championship season in which Ivey was the starting point guard.

Current Irish assistant Carol Owens, in her first tour of duty at ND, was also one of McGraw’s assistants during those seasons.

Notre Dame is 26-4 all-time in NCAA first-round games and 21-5 in the second round. The Irish have a winning record on opponents’ home courts in the tourney (6-4), and defeated Ohio State in the 2017 Sweet 16 the only time they’ve run into each other in NCAA Tourney play.

Fairfield is a first-time tourney opponent. So would Howard be if the Bison can upset Ohio State to run their current win streak to 14 games. Howard handed Fairfield one of its four losses this season, 72-69.

The survivor from the Columbus pod will likely face 2 seed Vanderbilt on March 27 or 28 in Fort Worth, Texas. If it’s Notre Dame, it would be the fifth straight Sweet 16 for Ivey, whose 2021 missed making the tournament field.

Stat to know

Matchups can trump seeding at times in the tourney, and Notre Dame gets a benevolent bounce in Fairfield and potentially Ohio State in that they both may have trouble exploiting the biggest Irish weakness — rebounding.

All three of those teams are living in the same statistical neighborhood when it comes to rebounding margin. Notre Dame is 226th, Fairfield is 228th and Ohio State is 216th among the 359 Division I teams.

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The Stags carry an 11-game win streak into the tourney having shared the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title with Quinnipiac. They then avenged their last regular-season loss — 72-58 to Quinnipiac on Jan. 29 — by beating the Bobcats 51-44 in the conference tourney title game.

Fairfield’s other losses, besides Howard and Quinnipiac, were to North Carolina (82-68) and Iowa (86-72), a 4 seed and a 2 seed, respectively, in this NCAA Tourney. The Stags’ most impressive victory was a 75-63 win at Villanova in their season opener, with former Irish center Kylee Watson a starter for the Wildcats in that game.

Villanova made the NCAA Tourney field as a 10 seed.

Fairfield does a lot of things well statistically, but the biggest challenge for Notre Dame will be defending the 3-point arc. The Stags fire up an average of 30.8 treys a game, third-most in Division I, and make a nation’s high 11.4 per game. Their .370 percentage from the arc is 10th nationally.

Other stats of note — Fairfield is 13th in scoring defense (55.8), 19th in assists (17.3), 14th in turnover margin (+7.0), and 25th in 3-point percentage defense (.275).

The name to know is MAAC Player of the Year Kaety L’Amoreaux. She’s a 5-foot-6 junior guard who averages 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

Ohio State at a glance

The Buckeyes finished 26-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten. They are led by 5-7 sophomore guard Jolani Cambridge, who is averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Ohio State’s most impressive win of the year was a 71-69 takedown of TCU and former Irish guard Olivia Miles in the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, N.J. The Buckeyes’ most lopsided loss was a 100-68 throttling from UConn, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and the top seed in this Forth Worth I Regional bracket.

What Ohio State does well is score — the Buckeyes are 13th in scoring offense (80.7). Also notably, they’re 16th in steals (11.7) and 15th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Where they’re vulnerable is on defense — 222nd in scoring defense (66.2) and 263rd in field goal-percentage defense (.403).

Looking way ahead

Should the Irish get to the Sweet 16 and match up with Vanderbilt, it would not only pit transfer Iyana Moore against her former team, it would pair two of the nation’s top scorers in the same game.

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, a 5-8 sophomore from Somerset, N.J., is the nation’s leading scorer at 27.0 points per game. Irish junior guard Hannah Hidalgo is third at 25.2. Iowa State center Audi Crooks (25.5) is sandwiched between them.

And yes, Hidalgo and Blakes faced each other during their high school days in New Jersey.

The Commodores enter the tourney 27-4 overall. They were 13-3 in SEC play. Vandy and Notre Dame have met once in NCAA Tournament play, with the Irish prevailing, 72-64, in an Elite 8 matchup in 2001 on their way to the national title.