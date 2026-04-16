Newsstand: Brian Kelly has two Notre Dame players in his top five DBs of all time

Former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly appeared as a panelist for CBS Sports this week. At one point, he raved about former Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love — which is par for the course for any analyst no matter his or her experience level.

He was also asked to give his top five all-time defensive back game wreckers. He put two players he coached at South Bend, Harrison Smith and Kyle Hamilton, in the handful along with Ty Law, Mel Blount and Jack Tatum.

“What I loved about him was his range,” Kelly said of Hamilton. “His ability to go from sideline to sideline. That’s one thing, but at 6-foot-4, that’s not an easy thing to do. So just the kind of size he had, and he was a captain for me. Just a great leader.”

Kelly raved about Smith’s longevity, meanwhile.

“I think he’s on his 13th, 14th year [in the NFL],” Kelly said. “That’s incredible. That’s like 70 dog years.”

Smith has played 14 seasons in the NFL, all with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a 2017 First Team All-Pro. Hamilton is going on his fifth season with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s a 2023 and 2025 First Team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler.

.@CoachBrianKelly breaks down his Top-5 all-time game wreckers in the secondary pic.twitter.com/3c1qTssy7H — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) April 15, 2026

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

What an incredible catch from Fighting Irish freshman wide receiver Kaydon Finley.

The Blue-Gold Game is getting closer.

Prime football weather 🙌



Get your tickets for the Blue-Gold Game presented by @meijer now: https://t.co/tZr3kphA3H#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/BrwZhJ2jhF — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 15, 2026

Marcus Freeman looks like he’s getting tired of the conference discussion.

Why isn’t Notre Dame in a conference? pic.twitter.com/DzuWxhLJ4B — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 15, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“It’s hard to, before a season, say what’s weak or strong. But listen, we got to get ready for this first one. And we got to take care of the opportunities that are presented to us. And that’s what is important to us and that’s what is important to us and hat’s our mindset. It’s not who we play, when we play, what’s their record. It’s, OK, we got Wisconsin Week 1.”

— Marcus Freeman on the Irish’s 2026 schedule

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame offer sparks breakout spring for Illinois OL Joseph Frierdich

• ‘Faith over fear’ drives ascending Notre Dame safety Ethan Long

• Reviewing Notre Dame football’s 2025 recruiting class after one year

• Notre Dame offer creates special moment for Irish legacy Andre Jones

• Point/Counterpoint: Which Notre Dame redshirt freshman will have breakout 2026 season?

• Notre Dame men’s basketball connected to more transfer portal buzz

• The best of Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, CJ Carr on Bussin’ With The Boys

• Lucky Charms: Elite OT schedules first Notre Dame visit; Illinois standouts list Irish in top 4

• Early Notre Dame offer puts Irish in strong position with 2028 OL Ben Coleman





