Carolina Panthers sign Notre Dame DB DeVonta Smith to undrafted free agent contract

An injury-plagued 2025 season dropped DeVonta Smith out of the 2026 NFL Draft. But the former Notre Dame nickel back will still get a chance to prove he belongs.

Smith signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday evening, according to NFL Draft on SI’s Justin Melo. In eight games (five starts) with the Irish, Smith made 20 tackles (18 solo), defended 3 passes and was credited with 1 tackle for loss. He dealt with calf injuries throughout the first half of the season, but his performance in the second half showed how badly Notre Dame needed him in its lineup.

A transfer from Alabama, Smith totaled 54 tackles (39 solo) and 8 passes defended in his career. He left the Crimson Tide to be closer to his family in Cincinnati after the birth of his son, Chrome.

Despite his relatively small sample size at Notre Dame, Smith made a significant impact in pass coverage when he was on the field. And despite his relatively small actual size at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, Smith proved to be a plus run defender. This was especially true on Nov. 8, when he made 5 tackles against Navy’s triple option.

At Notre Dame’s pro day on March 24, Smith raised his draft stock dramatically, too.

Smith’s 40-yard dash came in at a not-terrible-but-not-great 4.55, but his explosiveness and agility numbers were fantastic. His 43-inch vertical jump, 4.14 20-yard shuttle and 6.84 three-cone drill would have ranked second, first and first among all cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With his pro day performance, Smith established himself as a priority free agent if he went undrafted. The Panthers were the first to pounce.

“I had a really, really good showing at pro day,” Smith told Melo in an interview this past Sunday. “I decided not to do any local day workouts. I stood on what I did at pro day. Those local workouts, you’re there for one team. I didn’t feel that would be beneficial for me. God forbid something happens with an injury.

“I’ve put together a lot of good reps on film at Alabama and Notre Dame. Scouts have seen the potential and what I could bring to their team.”

In Carolina, Smith joins the defending NFC South champions and a franchise whose arrow seems to be pointing up. He’ll look to fight his way onto the Panthers’ roster or practice squad in training camp as an undrafted free agent.