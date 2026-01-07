Chat Transcript: Do Notre Dame’s portal departures open the door wider for freshmen?

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, apparently the “Is The Sky Falling?” rendition

On July 1, Tyler James and I made the move to the On3 network and blueandgold.com and joined some amazing teammates.

If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We'll be back next week, Monday at 7 p.m. ET, for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps with Tyler James co-hosting with me. And check out some great shows on the Blue & Gold YouTube channel as well, including the live Notre Dame Football Show, on Wednesday nights. In fact, Mike Singer and I will be on tonight, live at 8 ET with all the latest portal possibilities and developments.

The Inside ND Sports Podcast has been rebranded as the Third & Gold Podcast. Going forward the pod will be available on all the podcast places you found us before as well as our YouTube Channel.

As far as this week’s chat …

Please include your name and hometown along with your question(s).

Eric Hansen: Only the No Spitting and No Fighting rules will be enforced this week, but I’m adding a No Whining rule or at least asking to keep it either short or entertaining if you must whine.

There are a lot of portal questions this week. Two things: I will have a story tomorrow afternoon on kind of the behind-the-scenes on how the portal cycle is going and where it might head in the future. Also, I don’t want to get too specific without some disclaimers, because these storylines on specific prospects change very quickly.

OK, we’re off …

Mark from T-ville, N.J.: Happy New Year Eric and thanks for keeping the Chats going. With the number of ND players entering the portal, will this lead to playing a number of freshman this year? And if so, who do you see in the two deep depth charts? What do you think about Keon Keeley’s visit? thanks again for the chats look forward to them!

Eric Hansen: Hi Mark and Happy New Year. I wanted to start here, because people do get freaked out about the number of Notre Dame players entering the transfer portal. Not that you are necessarily or that you’re mildly concerned. Your question is about how this plays with the freshman class. But I wanted to set the stage from a big-picture standpoint. If you’re going to add 29 freshmen and, let’s say, six transfers, you are also going to have to lose 35 players off the roster. Notre Dame only had 13 players with expiring eligibility, with four more entering the NFL draft early and one medically retiring. They may recoup DT Jason Onye if his petition for a sixth year goes through. So, there’s 17 scholarship players that have to leave the roster via transfer. And this is the new normal.

Aside from Josh Burnham and key QB backup Kenny Minchey, most of the players hitting the portal for ND are players who didn’t have a great chance to figure into the two-deeps next season for ND. So, it is not necessarily creating a void at those spots that must be filled by freshmen. Having said that, there’s some very talented freshmen, which is why you see some of the names you do in the portal from ND. So, whether the players in front of them had decided to transfer or not, players like S Joey O’Brien, CB Khary Adams, WR Kaydon Finley, TE Ian Premer, both freshman RBs are the kind of players who would push for playing time anyway. And there likely will be others. I think the Keon Keeley visit today (Wednesday) is fascinating. Former five-star prospect who has struggled to develop but is coming on and has some ties at ND. I’d take him if he’s interested.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, thanks for posting the update on Terry Hanratty. Hope all goes well for him. It appears as though Portal recruiting has a much greater sense of urgency than HS recruiting. With the number of players who were planning a visit to ND but never made it to SB that tells me portal players are being given a take it or leave it offer from many schools. Because we are dealing with mostly money the players are having their arm twisted to commit on the spot. Is this a valid description and do you have any info to confirm this??!! Thanks and hopefully ND signs some really good players to help the ’26 team.

Eric Hansen: Tom, thanks and love the approach Terry Hanratty is taking with his Stage 4 lung cancer. … I think your read on visits and take-it-or-leave-it offers is accurate — not universal, but very common. I plan to go into greater detail in my story tomorrow.

CJ from Athens, Ga.: Hi Eric!!! It has been a while my friend! Regarding the transfer portal…do you feel the staff was unprepared for the onslaught or do you believe all the chatter about Marcus Freeman leaving for the NFL cast doubt in the minds of some of the players? Btw…do you still have the same email? Would like to run something by you!

Eric Hansen: Hi back CJ!! Extra points for the exclamation points! I do not think the staff was unprepared for the transfer portal onslaught. What I will say is that those on the outside looking in were surprised by ND’s approach to not host players the first 3-4 days. And I think the different dynamics of the portal this year compared to previous years may have been a misread on ND’s part, BUT a correctible one. I still have the sense that the Irish will end up with what they need and this will make sense at the end. And I have reason to believe that beyond a gut instinct. If I am wrong on that, I’ll own it. But that is my take regarding the angst that some people are feeling. I think there is reason to be patient. … No, I don’t think Marcus Freeman’s NFL chatter affected portal prospects. Now a lot of these deals you are seeing at other places were made before the portal ever opened, they were not finalized until it did. And by that time, Marcus was clear about his intentions of staying. … Yes, my email is still the same.

Terry from Huron, S.D.: Happy New Year Eric. I am sure many are freaking out over ND losing out on several big name transfer players during the first couple days of the portal being open. I am full faith in MF and staff that they will not just throw money at players who may not be a GOOD FIT. There are plenty of good players left who would be a good fit. In addition, how do the players, who are already at ND, feel when a new player added to the roster and making more NIL money without any investment to the university. Am I way off with my thinking? To me, this is why ND invests so much time recruiting the right HS players and it appears that is paying dividends. Thank you for taking the time to do these chats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Happy New Year, Terry. This is an area I am going to tease out in great detail in tomorrow’s piece. But yes, potentially that could become a big problem at schools throwing around money almost recklessly and overpaying for portal players. Now, that’s not a universal issue and I don’t think it will be at Notre Dame. But it will certainly be a problem at some schools. It’s not specifically that they haven’t invested in the school, but their production may be less than a player already on the roster, and then it resets the financial bar for that player — at least in his mind.

Manny from San Pedro: Eric!!!!!! we seem to be striking out in the portal. Had we went to the pop tart bowl would that have kept us in the forefront of athletes’ mind in order to land a couple. Not sure why receivers wouldn’t want to play in this offense. Your thoughts?

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only thing Notre Dame would have got out of playing in the Pop-Tarts bowl is a sugar high and maybe a sunburn. This isn’t about exposure. It’s about money, opportunity and fit. Players know ND is going to be good next year, can get them to the NFL and has a reasonable budget. But it’s a different dynamic from high school recruiting. You are not necessarily getting them to guy into 4-for-40 and the spiritual nature of the university. If these guys are grad transfers especially, it’s business first.

Mike Nolan from Michigan City, Ind.: Where is all “ Roster/Portal money coming from after Revenue Sharing? NIL seems not policed. Do Collectives (ie “Rally”) still exist and how are they controlled?

Eric Hansen: Hi Mike. The rev share money is working according to plan. From the sources I have spoken with, the supposed legit NIL money is not working according to plan. NOT. And it is not a sustainable model. More on that in tomorrow’s story. There’s a lot of elements in this portal cycle that are already broken. And there’s no proven enforcement mechanism to deal with it.

Kevin from Calgary: Eric, hope you’ve had a (relatively) restful holiday season! There’s been a lot of chatter, especially among the anti-Notre Dame pundits, about teams refusing to schedule the Irish in the future to ensure they don’t risk an out-of-conference loss. Do you think some teams are seriously considering boycotting Notre Dame? And if so, shouldn’t Notre Dame be openly campaigning about the advantages of playing a tough opponent? Clearly Miami is in the playoffs because they beat the Irish. If they had played a patsy in week one and then lost to two weaker teams like they did, their 10-2 wouldn’t have gotten them anywhere near a top 10 ranking. Thanks for continuing to hold these chats and keeping us Irish fans well-informed!

Eric Hansen: Kevin, Kevin, Kevin. What is this word “restful” of which you speak? it must be a Canadian term? 😎 Kevin, I think the “refusing to schedule” Notre Dame thing is at best overstated and at worst fiction. But what is real are two elements: It’s going to be tough for Notre Dame to get those games in November, beyond the ACC schools. And the CFP folks are going to have to decide if and how to reward teams for playing … not just ND but other tough P4 teams in the non-conference. If there’s no incentive, is the risk worth it? I am confident that one will be worked out. The November question is stickier.

Eric Hansen: Just published a story on the passing of former Notre Dame unanimous All-American Nick Eddy and a tribute to one of the most interesting people I’ve ever interviewed IMO. Here is the link if you are interested. It is not behind a paywall:

Nick Eddy dies at 81: A tribute to the Notre Dame football great, and his greatness after football

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope your new year is off to a fantastic start. Unfortunately, ND’s a start in the transfer portal has not been great. I know initially we all thought they would take between 8 to 10 transfers. What positions are absolute must gets so much so that if ND doesn’t get them, it will decrease the chance of winning a national championship next year? How big of a loss do you think Preston Zinter is? What are your thoughts on Keon Keeley potentially coming back to ND? So far, it seems he underachieved at Alabama although at the end of the season, he looked like he was maybe starting to have a breakthrough. Perhaps Coach Partridge could finally get him to his potential? Finally, slightly off topic, what do you think of the fit for Kenny Minchey and Kentucky ? Thanks so much for hosting the chat and for all the great insights.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. Thanks for your questions. I think 8-10 transfers would be on the high side. I am thinking 8 at the most, but we’ll see and it might not get to that. Keep in mind, not every really good player entered the portal on Jan. 2 and that includes players on teams that are still active in the College Football Playoff. So the positions that I feel are the most critical are interior defensive linemen (plural), edge rusher, boundary receiver, backup QB and kicker. Next tier would be cornerback/nickel and another receiver. Luxury would be RB/TE. Could ND win a title or compete for one without those guys? Yes. But you would need a lot of ifs to turn into absolutes and your margin for error is reduced. When you have 95 scholarship spots (and technically up to 105 if you needed it), there’s no reason not to add depth to give yourself the extra cushion.

I think Preston Zinter’s loss on special teams needs to be reconciled and will be. There was not a clear path to playing time for him as a defensive end. … Love that ND is taking a look at Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley and vice versa. Very intrigued. … haven’t really studied Kentucky’s roster so I’ll have to defer answering that one. New coaching staff and I am excited to see what he can do.

Larry from Topton, Pa.: Happy New Year Eric, and I wish a healthy 2026 for you, your family, Tyler and your B&G team members! Coogan last year, Burnham this year, and now Indiana is killing it in portal recruiting. Is ND now the development team for IU? And is ND the #2 program in the state? I look forward to your words of wisdom to help us ND fans get through the offseason. Go Irish!!

Eric Hansen: Happy New Year and all the best to you, Larry! Indiana is doing a great job in the transfer portal, and it’s a much bigger part of their business/roster-building model than it is for Notre Dame. They are the No. 1 team in the country for a reason and deserve everything they’ve worked hard for. I covered Indiana football and men’s basketball early in my career. I know how hard it is to consistently win in football there. But I think Notre Dame can be secure about its place in college football for the long term.

Ced Walker from Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty Saginaw pride: how many transfer portal players do you think will signed to Notre Dame God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us

Eric Hansen: I am going to say six, but would not be surprised if it’s more.

Rich-from Key West: Are you concerned that the recruiting and production at linebacker may be not remain at the same high level with the coaching change?

Eric Hansen: Concerned? No. Curious? Sure, but an under-the-radar reason for feeling optimistic is Notre Dame being able to retain analyst/assistant linebacker coach Tre Reader after it appeared he’d initially leave for Michigan State with Max Bullough. Reader is a RISING star in recruiting and coaching. And Marcus Freeman is very involved in linebacker recruiting. Al Washington did sign two very good defensive ends in this most-recent cycle, so I am open to the possibility he can do so with linebackers.

2581/Tony from Lexington, Ky., by way of Somerset, Pa. (high school), Notre Dame (undergrad) & Washington, DC (law school): Always enjoy reading the transcripts of your chats, Eric, and getting a lot of good information! I assume that this chat will be chock-full of transfer portal/NIL questions, so I’m gonna concentrate on players who are already on ND’s roster. Can you give us the status of ND’s injured players: Charles Jagusah; Kedren Young; Billy Schrauth; Jaden Greathouse; KVA; Brandon Logan; James Flanigan; and I’m gonna include Christian Gray? Will Logan be playing baseball for the Irish this Spring? And, finally, have you heard what Tyler Buchner hopes to do next year (I assume that he will play lacrosse this Spring)? Hope to see you soon, Eric!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tony. Let me hit you with your answers in kind of rapid-fire fashion: 1. Charles Jagusah, slow on the mend but making progress. Uncertain timeline, but there’s optimism. I did a story on this right before Christmas which you may have missed: LINK. 2. Kedren Young … also did a story on this, but they feel good about his recovery timeline and what he could bring in 2026. 3. Billy Schrauth declared for the NFL. 4. Jaden Greathouse is 100 percent and getting ready for spring ball. 5. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa we need clarification on as far as a timeline on his season-ending knee injury. Will ask the next time we get Marcus Freeman. 6. Brandon Logan is presumably healthy and is set to play baseball. 7. Cooper Flanagan (I don’t think you meant James Flanigan) is back on track to be ready for spring. Also did an item on him around Christmas on Cooper and the tight ends.wide receivers. See what happens when you celebrate the holidays instead of scouring the web? 😎 8. Christian Gray, I understand, will be good but need to check on that one. Hope to see you soon as well.

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. Happy New Year. Do you know if Tommy Rees has more interest in being a HC in the college or pro football game? Thanks for your great work.

Eric Hansen: Hi Jack!!! Happy New Year. I don’t know if being back in the pros has changed his perspective, but I always got the impression Tommy Rees eventually wanted to get back to and stay in the NFL, which is where he is now and where he seems to continue to pursue jobs.

Matt from Kansas City: Hi Coach Hansen, back with another quick five if you are so kind to answer. 1. Transfer portal anxiety is high among the fan base, but with a loaded recruiting class the last two years, is there a perception we are thin at spots where maybe we are just inexperienced but have young talent ready to get their opportunity? 2. My son wants to know if you think J. Love will still be available at no. 9 when our Chiefs are picking in April? 3. KVA is one of my new favorite players, when he was on the field he was everywhere and high energy, what is his prognosis for return and ceiling next year? 4. Do you think any freshman start day 1 next season? 5. What game at home next season are you most looking forward to, other than Miami (I assume)?

Eric Hansen: Matt. Thanks for the promotion to coach. I hope that comes with a pay bump or at least an NIL deal with Keurig! 1) Great read by you, but the portal buys you depth, proven production and margin for error. And yet Adon Shuler in 2024 beat out portal add Rod Heard II, who was still a valuable rotation player. And again in 2025, when Tae Johnson beat out Jalen Stroman, again a strong contributor, nonetheless. 2) Mock drafts in January are not my strong suit and maybe not in April either. Having said that, I think Jeremiyah Love is going to be right around that spot, maybe 8 to New Orleans. Maybe someone trades up to get him. I don’t think he will fall out of the top 10.

3) Progress TBA. His ceiling is scary good, like future first-rounder good. 4) No, not without injuries or being abducted by aliens on their spaceship … but I think several of them can be in the two-deeps. 5) Other than MiamI? .. Ok that was a trick question, right? I’ll go with Rice, because it’s the first home game and I can’t wait for the season.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Eric, just has a computer glitch so disregard anything you may of received from me before this. In your opinion, if ND & Miami were kept or put ahead of Alabama and Oklahoma by the CFP committee, who would the CFP had eliminated? Consider that James Madison and Tulane had to make it because of the conference championship rule. Would it be the Oklahoma team that beat Alabama. Or Alabama who was first seed in the SEC championship game and was blown out but CFP heads feel should not be dropped just because of an extra game?

Eric Hansen: Hi Len. Who WOULD have been eliminated might be different than who should. But I think by both measures Alabama would and should have been excluded based on their full body of work. And sometimes these placements in the conference standings get diluted and distorted by the unbalanced conference schedules. Do we really think Duke or Virginia, which played for the ACC title, was better than Miami? Sometimes the leagues get it right and sometimes it’s roulette.

Paul from Knoxville: Ciao Eric: I do appreciate your sticking up for me a few weeks back! Al from Vicenza is actually like a brother and is my son’s godfather, but he can be a real birbone sometimes. I’m curious how much input the new DL coach will have in selecting DL recruits from the portal. Also, is “chemistry” on the D line as important as I’ve heard it is for the O line? If so, how does CMF and DC mitigate the impact of a new DL coach and his new instruction techniques along with new DL players from the portal on development of chemistry? I’m wondering whether the number of changes in the D line may delay their development as a cohesive unit. L’unica cosa: E la verita che bevo l’acqua a tavola qualche volte, ma sempre frizzante!

Eric Hansen: Ciao, Paul. And I am glad you cleared up at the end there in Italian just where and when you are a water-drinker. I think Notre Dame had its D-line board set long before Charlie Partridge was a sure thing, but he certainly can impact how the D-line portal acquisitions play out from this point forward. 2) Your chemistry question is more layered and with more tentacles than maybe you intended. Short answer (kind of). Not as important in the sense you can rotate D-linemen at will, where on offense, that would be a bad move. Important from an unselfishness standpoint and willing to be part of a rotation and to buy into that concept. To what effect Partridge might have … you still have the same defense and you have a D-line coach who’s out of the same soul group, if you will, as Chris Ash. I mean, those guys go way back, talk ball often. So, there is a lot of commonality there. Plus with Washington staying on, there’s great knowledge of players’ strengths and weaknesses.

Where new D-linemen coming in from the portal can be challenged is learning a new system from the one they’re used to. That’s why you rarely see them shine in the spring and then heat up in September in most cases.

Doza from New Bedford, Mass.: Happy New Year Eric! Seems like every season comes with the promise of the oline potentially being a strength and then not so much. ND seems to recruit the type of prospect to have a mauling line that can control the game, but it hasn’t panned out that way since Hiestand was the coach. Is it coaching? Offensive philosophy? Both? Also any news on Jagusah? Can they bubble wrap him until game 1?

Eric Hansen: Happy New Year, Doza! I think physicality will be a huge emphasis this offseason, and I also think you have to consider injuries in your assessment. In 2024, Aamil Wagner was the only offensive lineman who played in all 16 games for the Irish. In 2025, ND lost its best and most physical O-lineman before the season started, lost No. 2 best and most physical for almost half the season and a third, who was deemed better than Pat Coogan, for half a season. Moving Guerby Lambert out to tackle in 2026 is going to help the overall line play in 2026. I mentioned Charles Jagusah earlier, slow recovery with setbacks, but encouraging of late.

The Beave from Grand Rapids: Happy New Year, Eric. Love the Terry Hanratty story. Sometime after his ND playing career, my dad scheduled Terry Hanratty to speak at our local Catholic school booster dinner. I was a young boy and was too sick to attend. Devastated. After the dinner, Terry followed my dad home and visited with me in the basement. I am a fan for life and glad to see he continues to fight and keep his positive attitude.

Eric Hansen: What a story. I am going to pass this along to Terry, Thanks for sharing!

The Beave. Grand Rapids: Question: Are we safe to assume Jalen Sneed is coming back for the 2026 season? No portal entry but no confirmation. I can see him being very marketable. And he could be convinced he is under utilized and Notre Dame’s linebacker rotation scheme if his head is not in the right place. Love him and continue to believe in his upside. Thanks. 🏈📈

Eric Hansen: Hey The Beave. I have not heard rumblings that he’s leaving, but can check on it. I’m expecting him back. I know he is a big proponent of Tre Reader staying on and that’s a big selling point for Sneed. I really like him too and believe in his upside as well.

Smitty from Tempe, Ariz.: Eric – I know math is your specialty, so perhaps you could shed some light on how some teams seemingly have more money available for transfer portal players, especially if every team is bound by the ~$20m pool. Do schools have separate/outside NIL deals “in their pockets” that they can offer transfers? Or, with ND bringing in a large high school class, should we assume they’ve spent the majority of their $20m on high school recruits and retaining their own players?

Eric Hansen: Hi Smitty. I wrote some about this recently if you’d like more depth on the topic.

Inside the twisted, morphing world of rev-share and NIL that Notre Dame football is living in



It also will be part of the story I am posting tomorrow afternoon. So how it is SUPPOSED to work. Let’s just say ND is recruiting you. They said we can guarantee you $1 million in rev share money. And then the second number is what you can reasonably expect as a NIL value number. So let’s say another $1 million. You may or may not get that second million, but it is likely to be pretty close to that. That comes from a collective or marketing agency that the school directs you to, but doesn’t oversee, if that makes sense. ND budgets from both pots on recruits, retentions and portal players, but again it only has absolute control over the rev share part of it.

MikeD from Rochester N.Y.: Eric, loved the article you posted on the passing of Nick Eddy, a great running back, and like so many ND football players, an even better man. I was 11 when Ara took over as coach, Dad was an ND fan so I had the proper influence, and have been an ND fan since. I followed the 1966 team intently and Nick Eddy was awesome. Thanks for sharing the insight into his life!

Eric Hansen: MikeD, thanks for the feedback and for sharing your Notre Dame story.

Jon C from Bellaire, Ohio: Happy New Year Eric. How much do you think academics are affecting the lack of non-grad student transfers into ND? Is ND limited to schools with similar educational prestige as it relates to Soph, Junior, Senior transfers? Thank you!

Eric Hansen: Jon, it makes the pool smaller, because of transfer credits. Sometimes ND says no because of the number of non-transferrable credits. Sometimes the kid says no, because they don’t want to redo that many classes at Notre Dame to recoup those lost credits. But ND knows this and vets this well in advance of negotiating a dollar figure or scheduling a visit. Happy New Year, Jon!

Ray from Chicago: Eric, With this large need at D-Line do you see ND asking any offensive lineman to consider switching to D-Line. I know Devan Houstan moved to O-Line but could he move back knowing how well ND has recruited on O-Line. Also, are Sevillano and Dixon candidates to make a necessary leap to garner playing time in 2026?

Eric Hansen: Hey Ray. It’s not the numbers that are the issue. It’s experience and proven production. Notre Dame has 16 defensive linemen on the roster without adding anyone from the portal — nine of those are interior guys. And that 16 figure includes this afternoon’s decision by Anthony Sacca to enter the portal. Sacca was recruited as a linebacker but was expected to move to defensive end. So, if you moved an O-lineman, what do you gain? More numbers, yes, but another unproven project. As far as Sean Sevillano and Davion Dixon, there’s no one on the roster that is quite built like them as a traditional Louis Nix-type nose guard. So there is opportunity. This will be a big spring for both of them. I wouldn’t count out Sevillano, especially.

Tanker from Dulce, N.M.: Eric! Happy New Year my friend, all the best to you. Wondering what your impression is of Marcus Freeman’s lifespan at ND given how hot of a commodity he is in the marketplace. Is it naive to think he finishes out his contract at ND or is it more likely that he only has a season or two more at ND. What are your thoughts/impressions here?

Eric Hansen: Hi Tanker. These pesky holidays! I wrote about that recently: Why the NFL looked at Marcus Freeman and vice versa, and why Notre Dame still fits and this long before the decision was announced: Irish Intel: Why Marcus Freeman’s future still points to Notre Dame So if you want more depth than this chat, I’d start there. But I will be happy to answer you succinctly here: I think Notre Dame has done everything it can to make him happy, and I think Marcus Freeman loves that, appreciates that. What ND can’t control is college football spinning without guardrails to a model that is not sustainable and is way more unstable now or soon than the NFL. That is the unknown in this equation.

Mike AKA Mo from Maumee OH: Hi Eric !^! Could you explain a bit further ND’s primary NIL funding engine? I’ve read that an ND collective called “RALLY” might be the prime method for bringing NIL deals to prospective portal guys. With the HUGE $$ apparently being offered to even marginal portal players, how much estimated total money does RALLY have to offer the 2026 portal class? Who is contributing these millions of dollars to RALLY? Assume ND staff, and not a RALLY representative, determines the dollar amount of the NIL offer to each portal guy? Any other NIL funding question that I should have asked? I wasn’t a Finance major during my time at ND, but I’m pretty good at math, but this whole NIL “Wild West” is making my head hurt. 🙄 Thanks!

Eric Hansen: OK we’re in lightning-round mode, because I can not go into a long overtime today. … Mike/Mo !!!!!!^!! This is going to have to be a story I do after the portal closes. REALLY REALLY GREAT questions, but I’d be here for hours typing the answers. So I am going to copy and past this to remind me to hit this hard post-portal. … But this Wild Wild West aspect SHOULD make your head hurt or that make your stomach feel like you just ate raw pork.

Joe from Valparaiso, Ind.: Happy New Year Eric, I understand this is a football chat but I’m also aware you cover WBB. If you think this platform is inappropriate for my questions, I understand. What in the world is wrong with BOTH programs? MBB has shown zero signs of improvement during Shrewsbury’s tenure. Last years WBB had final four talent and grossly underachieved. Is it time for a change for both?

Eric Hansen: Happy New Year, Joe. I am going to do some WBB chats here once we get past the football portal stuff. Thanks for your interest. Also have a q-and-a with GM Pat Garrity coming sooner than later.

Jim from The Villages, Fla.: Eric!!!!!! Al Washington has been a bit of an enigma, his lines seem solid but lack elite sack or TFL stats, and the fact ND keeps having almost a desperate need to go into the portal for D-Line help makes you question his recruiting and development chops. What say you?

Eric Hansen: Joe!!!!!!!!!!!! Nice punctuation, buddy. I think Al is a pretty good developer. I think he’s hit on some edge players. I think the long-term bugaboo for Notre Dame has been elite interior players in recruiting. That’s the next level. And I wrote about that recently as well, if you’d like more depth on the topic: Why a Notre Dame D-line upgrade matters and why the Irish are well-positioned to surge there

Berk: Hey there, Eric. It’s Berk from, Memphis!!!!! I hope you had as great of a Christmas and New Year’s vacation as I did. Full of way TOO much ” LIQUID CHEER” and really bad bowl game football! I was glad to see Bama thoroughly exposed and crushed by Indiana! I have now found myself pulling for the Rebels to hopefully take down Miami! Anyways, I have 2 questions for you. 1) Is J Sneed coming back for his last year? I haven’t seen anything on that. 2) I have a projected starting OL in mind (no order Jagasah, Lambert, Knapp, Craig (if healthy) and Black/Absher (whoever wins out) and was wondering what yours might be? With that line it doesn’t matter who the tail back is and should be running through gapping holes! Thank for the time and GO IRISH, future ’26 National Champs!

Eric Hansen: Berk from Memphis!!!! Happy Holidays. 1) I do think he’ll be back, but need to double check. 2) If I were coaching, from left tackle to right tackle: Charles Jagusah, Will Black, Ashton Craig/Sullivan Absher, Anthonie Knapp and at RT Guerby Lambert. Matty Augustine in the wings at tackle.

Matt from Austin: Hi Eric. I know that ND has been quiet in the transfer portal so far, and some pundits seem to think the sky is falling. I disagree. The staff has done a great job recruiting and our depth chart is very solid. I’m sure that we will pick up a half dozen impactful players going forward. Am I wrong in not viewing our portal activity to date as the end of the world??? On a totally different topic, what is going on with our women’s BB team? (and men!!!) Are our coaches getting out coached or do we just not have the talent to win? Thanks Eric. Best wishes. Matt

Eric Hansen: Matt, you are on point that the sky hasn’t fallen with portal football. We’ll tackle WBB in a WBB chat soon. I am going to wait til after the UNC/Louisville/UConn stretch coming up after the BC game.

Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hello once again Eric. I’m certain that you will be fielding so many portal questions related to the D Line and WR’s today. Your seismic changes article was very informative and appreciated with respect to the needs on the D line and the strengths of Charlie Partridge. I hope he makes us happy! I sure sense he will be put to the test. My portal inquiry today is about the potential impact on special teams, which have been a great value add under Coach Freeman. How might the losses of players like Preston Zinter and Brodie Calhoun impact the equation? What are you hearing regarding a field goal kicker? Thank you and stay well!

Eric Hansen: Ed, thank you … and thanks for reading the D-line story and for the feedback. Those players you mentioned are strong special teams players, but I think Notre Dame has some young, athletic players who can fill those roles. And yes, I know ND is still looking at kickers and will likely sign one.

Skip from Houston: Reading this morning about a transfer quarterback reportedly getting $5 million in NIL money, are there any limits/requirements on NIL payments per player or per team? I thought I had read that such agreements had to be approved by a Big 4 accounting firm – no? What are your thoughts about how the craziness of free transferability coupled with the buying players will eventually be controlled (because it has to be)? Thank you.

Eric Hansen: It’s nuts. It’s broken, But you still have to play the game until it’s sane and fixed.

Ryan from Frankfort Ill.: Eric what do you think about the season James Randell had i think he had a good season and Irish fans will miss him who will be the punter next year GO IRISH ☘️☘️🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: James Rendell was outstanding, Ryan. And the punter next year will either be Erik Schmidt or Australian recruit Jasper Scaife.

Eric Hansen: I am so sorry, but I am out of time today. Thanks for all the great questions, Mike Singer and I will be live on YouTube tonight at 8 with the latest. And we’ll be back to chat all over again next Wednesday at noon ET.