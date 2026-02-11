Chat Transcript: What will become of the Notre Dame football walk-on?

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, the “thawing out” edition (I hope).

Pat from Philly: With less than 10 on the spring roster, is the walk on role essentially done at ND? And for the question, I’m including both the traditional on campus try out and the PWO. In fairness, I’m not counting Faison and Talich, but it strikes me that in the future ND will either give those guys scholarships out of high school or take kids like Hurleman from lower levels to fill out the roster. With multiple scholarship specialists and a LS already committed even those postiions are now/will be accounted for with scholarhips….While I’m not particularly nostalgic about it going away, I do feel for guys like Nick Lezynski or Tre Reader who have used it as a springboard to potentially successful coaching/front office careers.

Eric Hansen: Pat, this question really lands with me, not because I was ever a walk-on, but because of the amazing people I’ve met who were. So, let me answer your question first, and then I’ll circle back to why it hits home with me. … For those who aren’t following the dizzying evolution in NCAA rules, last summer the 85-scholarship limit with unlimited total rosters was scrapped for a hard roster limit of 105 in which up to 105 could be on scholarship. There was a court case and settlement that led to this, but the bottom line is the judge insisted that current walk-ons be grandfathered in, so that they would not lose their roster spots.

Notre Dame landed on 95 scholarship spots and 10 walk-ons as its ideal mix, knowing in some years they’d deviate a bit from it. There are Title IX factors involved. If you go from 85 to 105, there needs to be 20 women’s sports scholarships added to keep the balance. So adding just 10 makes the commitment more manageable in terms of cost. Last year, I believe ND was at 93, but this year they’re sitting at 100 currently. I think some of that reflects the all-in nature of 2026, where ND may not have had a better shot at a national title than the one that’s right in front of them.

But walk-ons are an important part of the fabric of what college sports is, and I hope it’s always a part of Notre Dame Football. … Now to the “why” it tugs at my heart. Ahead of that change, I had an opportunity to do a story with Peter Schivarelli. He’s the manager of the rock band Chicago and a former ND walk-on under Ara in the late 1960s/early 1970s. And the premise of the story was how not only his life would have been different but the lives of the people around him would have been different, had walk-ons never existed in the 1960s. And it’s probably the sports story I’m most proud of because of what Peter was willing to share and how it has impacted the people who have read it … and me as well.

Unfortunately, during our merger with On3 and moving over from Rivals, all of our Rivals content is somewhere in cyber-limbo. The good news is Chicago the band asked to put the story on its website and it still lives there. So if you’d like to read it, here it is:

Peter Schivarelli: The Legacy of a Notre Dame football walk-on

Jeremy from Goshen, Ind.: In your way too early 2026 season predictions, what areas of the team do you expect to be improved? Worse?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeremy. I think one of the reasons this team is looked upon as a title contender is because so many of those checkmarks are in the better category on top of having the same two coordinators returning for consecutive seasons for the first time in the Marcus Freeman Era and an incumbent starting QB returning for the first time since Ian Book in 2020. I’d say the two position groups in which there would be some question about playing at the same level as 2025 would be running backs and defensive ends.

Running backs because you lost two elite home-run threats, but you do have a lot of depth. Defensive end, because beyond Boubacar Traore as a pass rusher, there’s potential but not proven production. Linebacker could fit in this category if Kynstonn Viliamu Asa’s recovery timeline doesn’t align with an early-season return. Backup QB too. Kenny Minchey was really good. But everywhere else, I think ND will be better.

Jeremy from Goshen, Ind.: ERIC!!!! I do not live far from South Bend! hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday! My wife and I are looking for an indoor place to walk (not a treamill) any suggestions? What is the biggest threat to derailing ND from making the playoffs in 2026? An injury to Carr? Is the coaching carousel over?

Eric Hansen: Jeremy!!! this must have been part of your original question and the return key got the best of you, as it does with me. As far as the indoor walking place, I have some ideas and if you email me, I will share them with you ([email protected]). If you’re talking about the biggest threat to derail a title run, it would be losing QB CJ Carr for an extended period, including the playoff itself. You nailed that. I feel like with the Super Bowl complete, we are done with the coaching carousel. But it’s hard to never say never.

Dave from Columbus: Any reason why DJ McKinney isn’t on the recent Notre Dame spring roster update?

Eric Hansen: Hi Dave. None of the first-time June enrollees are on the roster. DJ McKinney is the only one among the transfers this offseason. So he’s finishing up academic work at Colorado this semester before he enrolls in June. Then there are five freshmen, including quarterback Teddy Jarrard, who will also enroll in June.

Denis from Niagara Falls, Canada: Hey Eric. If ND were to lose Marcus Freeman next year, who would be best equipped on the current team to step in as head coach? Not saying the new head coach is on the team now, but interested in your thoughts. And could you also choose an under-the-radar candidate on the staff? Thanks very much. And by the way, your thoughts, knowledge and opinions are second to none.

Eric Hansen: Denis, thanks for all the compliments. I almost thought you were going to nominate me as a candidate to coach, which would have been a disaster, except for my checkbook. Let’s say Marcus Freeman had taken an NFL job in January, my pick would have been offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who’s got strong leadership and organizational skils and knows Notre Dame as well as anymore. Under the radar? I haven’t met the new guys … so I can’t suggest any of them. I’ll go with Joe Rudolph, the O-line coach.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, thanks for hosting the chat. Who are a couple of players that you think are poised for a breakout this spring? Thoughts on who you think might get a look for returning Punts and kickoffs in the fall? Of the early enrollees , can you pick one on offense and one on defense that you think has the best chance to play some meaningful downs? Finally, a little bit off-topic, what’s your favorite sport to watch in the Winter Olympics? As always thanks for hosting the chat and all the great insights.

Eric Hansen: Marie!!! I had to do a double-take. This might be the shortest question and the one with the fewest parts you’ve ever submitted. Are you trying to go easy on me? It’s easier to pick breakout candidates for the fall than who will show their hand in the spring. But I will play along and say Guerby Lambert at right tackle and James Flanigan at tight end. If we did the longer on-ramp, I think Quincy Porter at WR tops the list and DE Keon Keeley is in that mix too. Punt and kickoff returns? Jordan Faison is still the PR leader, but someone like Dallas Golden or Ayden Pouncey or Bubba Frazier could challenge.

At kickoff returns, I kind of like Aneyas Williams here. I’d like to see what some of the freshmen can do … Javian Osborne maybe. … I just did a story Tuesday on why it’s so hard to project freshmen playing meaningful downs, because lately it’s been largely injury-driven (The shifting art and science behind Notre Dame football’s freshman redshirting decisions). But in the absence of injuries, Ian Premer at tight end makes sense and Joey O’Brien in the rotation at safety.

I’m way way more into the Summer Olympics than the winter games, but curling cracks me up. The snowboard stuff is pretty cool, but I’m going to go with ski jumping, because it’s what my dad did … and broke both kneecaps doing so.

Ryan Frankfort Illinois: Good afternoon Eric who will be the starting offensive lineman during the spring practice and going into next fall I’m thinking Knapp Sullivan Absher Craig Charles jaguash and black GO IRISH ☘️☘️☘️🏈🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan, if everybody’s healthy. Still a big “if.” From left tackle to right tackle, I’ll go with Charles Jagusah, Will Black, Ashton Craig, Anthonie Knapp, Guerby Lambert.

Brian K from South Bend: Hi Eric!! My question revolves around Charles Jagusah and when he is expected to be “healthy” for full participation (Spring/Fall). I’ve heard many things mentioned (regarding setbacks, additional surgeries, more setbacks) about Charles from several of those on the local ND beat (including BG via FNS, prior Chats, etc). Everyone seems very selective about what they say but seem to know more than is being divulged on their podcasts and websites. Without breaking journalistic integrity and what your sources have told you off/on the record…What can you share specifically about where you believe Charles is in his recovery, and what do you think the hurdles might be in his recovery? Finally, when do you expect him to be on the field in a meaningful way to help the Irish. Everyone knows how important he is to ND’s success for ’26 and many readers are probably thinking as I am. Thanks Eric, we all appreciate your weekly chats and knowledge on all things ND. Go IRISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: BrianK!!!!! And not Brian Kelly, if I remember correctly … I think the biggest reason you get vague answers is that no one knows. But here’s the good news. Before spring practice kicks off in say mid March-ish (not at liberty to publish the exact date), Rob Hunt will speak to the media about all the injuries and recoveries. Rob is the associate athletic director/sports medicine and head football trainer. So, what you hear from him on Charles Jagusah and everyone else will be definitive and accurate.

As far as what’s going on with Jagusah until we get to that point. There have been setbacks in his recovery. The biggest issue is nerve damage and repair, which is very unpredictable other than it’s very slow. I was fortunate to have a doctor with some knowledge about this reach out to me in very general terms to help me understand in a way that’s not specific to Charles. He’s not Jagusah’s doctor, in other words. So, just sharing what I know and what I don’t. I think anything beyond that for me would be careless.

Brian K, South Bend: Eric – Yes you ARE remembering me correctly, NOT Brian Kelly. 😂 Now go celebrate with your favorite K-Cup for your Keurig Machine!! Cheers!

Eric Hansen: I am doing just that as we speak. Thanks. Still waiting on my NIL deal from Keurig, but some other chatters have suggested Nespresso, which may make Keurig jealous and force their hand?

Robb from Edwardsburg, MIch.: Hey Eric, Coach Freeman seems to be able to bring in top notch assistant coaches when someone leaves. What do you think are the driving forces behind his success? Pay? Championship quality roster? The bright lights of ND? It’s certainly not the weather :))

Eric Hansen: Hi Robb. You are right. It’s not the weather. I wrote about this a couple of weeks ago:

Finding optimism for the future in Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame coaching tree

Yes, Notre Dame is competitive financially. But beyond that coaches buy into Freeman’s vision for Notre Dame. Mike Denbrock left LSU for ND for the exact reversal reason Brian Kelly left ND for LSU … Denbrock believes the Irish can win a title and do so under Freeman. There’s great support from the administration. And ND assistants who leave the Irish after working for Freeman tend to do very well after.

Manny from San Pedro!: Eric!!!!!!!! So excited for next season and i still have to wait through the nice weather lol Since you have covered the team and probably know more than anyone, what do you think the biggest change in a Freeman program from his first couple seasons to now? Will his learning get this team prepared for a national title run?????

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!&&^%$#!! Nice weather, huh? New rule no weather bragging. Just kidding. I can take it. … The thing about Marcus Freeman, he is so eager to get better and so good at finding channels to do so, you do see the differences without having to squint to find them. One huge one is game management, The decisions that happen within the game. Another is how much more he knows about offensive football and how much more he makes significant contributions on that side of the ball. Three, he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. There’s a longer list, but those were the three that hit me when I read your question.

Peter from Westwood, N.J.: Hi Eric – what is ND’s methodology for assigning the players’ numbers? Also, where do all those rules come from listed at the beginning of your article? Go Irish, Beat Badgers!

Eric Hansen: Hey Pete. I believe the players get to pick what they want, as long as it isn’t claimed by someone else on the same side of the ball. Single digits are very popular. The restriction comes for uniform numbers 50-79. Offensive linemen must have a number in that range. And skill position players can’t have a number in that range. Defensive linemen can, but they can have single digits too. Linebackers can as well, and freshman Thomas Davis Jr. is No. 58. As far as the rules are the start of the chat, those are from the movie Caddyshack, my favorite funny movie of all time.

Scott from Greenville S.C.: Hello ERIC!!!! So now the waiting game starts. I think its on ESPN. I hope you are having a fine ND day! I truly enjoy your Wednesday chats as well as the award winning FNS’s with you and Tyler. Between the humor and information you share, I always feel like I’m on top of all things Irish. Couple of questions for you Sir, I truly enjoy your chats with former Irish players. Do you have any upcoming chats with recent grads? 1) I would love to hear about their perspective of Freeman and how he measures with their pro coaches. (And don’t say by height) 2) of the two new coaches, who steps in immediately and makes an impact in recruiting and preparing their players for spring ball and beyond. 3) what new player are you most excited to see for the coming season? Lastly) who was MVP of Caddyshack? Rodney? Murray? Knight? The Gopher? Or Chase? Be safe, all the best to the best ND journalist!

Eric Hansen: Scott!!!! That’s a great idea. And now that the NFL season is over, it’s very doable. Thanks for the suggestion. 2) I think they’ll all three be strong recruiters, but I think DBs coach Aaron Henry will hit the ground running. As far as development, I’m really eager to see what Charlie Partridge can and will do with the D-line. And that’s not a slam on Al Washington. 3) So many to choose from but Quincy Porter tops my list. 4) What a cast. But the lines I repeat the most are Bill Murray’s, so I will go with him. Thanks for the compliments.

Eric Hansen: Thanks for the note, Jeanna Anne!

Matt from Austin: Hi Eric. No questions this week. Just enjoying the chat and wishing you and your family a great week. Thank you as always.

Eric Hansen: Thank you Matt!

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!!!!!!!!!!!! Catching up on all ND as I have been traveling of late. You article comparing ND and Indiana was awesome. I felt Ohio St in 24 had more high end talent than ND. Consider their 14 draft picks in 2025. That OSU team rivaled the most talented teams in the recent past. And their draft picks did not include Calen Downs or J Smith. Whereas ND had less blue chip talent. I also felt IU in 2025/2026 was the best executing team I had seen in college football in many years. Surely, Coach Curt C and his staff did a great job of teaching assignment correct football. My view of the ND team is in between the two. More overall talent than IU but not yet reaching IU’s execution level. Even with ND’s recent recruiting success I believe they are less talented still than Alabama, Ohio ST or Georgia at their peaks. In this chats I would like to get your thoughts on ND’s talent, player development and execution a sit compares to the last two CFP champions.

Somewhere down the road I would love an article with a more in-depth comparison unit by unit of Ohio state 2024, IU 2025 and ND in each of those years in talent, player development and execution. My concern is I remember after the Miami game last year CMF saying sometimes talent does the wrong thing but makes the play anyway. He was speaking of DE BTraore. Week later Traore went way outside on a passing play on Texas A & M winning drive while J Bothelho went way inside, losing containment. Reed scrambled for a long first down. Winning TD happens a few plays later. Does CMF rely too much on talent and not enough on disciplined execution of assignment IYO?

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats on the longest question in the chat this week, and I love the context. Nothing manifesto-esque about it, so it works just fine. And thanks for the nice review on the ND/IU story. Let me answer the question at the very end of the second screen first and then kind of work my way back. No, not at all. The point Marcus Freeman was making wasn’t that it’s an either/or proposition — talent or execution. He wants, he demands both. But what he was saying is that sometimes elite talent can erase mistakes that lesser talent cannot. That doesn’t minimize execution or the desire for it. As for the talent/development/execution arc, it’s not just about those things. It’s also about how the talent fits together. And how fit is so important at Notre Dame. Culture does win, but not lacking all the other elements. And all the other elements win, but not without culture. (more)

Eric Hansen: If you can give me a little bit more specific then what you’re looking for, these are the three programs I know the best. Grew up in Ohio and went to Ohio State, covered Indiana for more than a decade early in my career and have covered Notre Dame for 100 years … OK, not 100, but it probably feels like that to some people.

Matt from Augusta, N.J.: Why wasn’t Mickens promoted to Co-defense coordinator? Was he just ready to move on? Odd the replacement got the title.

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt. Adding the title of co-defensive coordinator, especially if it was cosmetic, wasn’t going to keep Mike Mickens from chasing his dream. He’d like to be a coordinator soon and a head coach someday. The opportunity to learn from another really strong defensive mind, in Jesse Minter, and someone he had great familiarity with, Mickens believed, would accelerate his professional goals.

Tom from Golden Beach, Fla.: Eric, have they disclosed a schedule for the spring football scrimmages (other than the date of the BG game) or at least set the date of the initial practice? Speaking of spring practice, do you know which players won’t be available? In particular, which potential starters (e.g., Jagusah) won’t be available? Finally, I understand that Purdue head coach Barry Odom objected to the transfer of kicker Spencer Porath to Notre Dame for the 2026 season since he never officially entered the transfer portal. Was there a reason why Porath didn’t use the transfer portal and is there any risk at all that his eligibility to play for ND could be denied? Thanks!

Eric Hansen: Tom, I’m not going to be much help here, but let me give it a try. Notre Dame asks us not to release the specific dates of spring practices, because fans can’t attend them and they do not want fans showing up anyway … is how it’s been explained. So the best I can do is say around St. Patrick’s Day, you can start ramping up your enthusiasm. So not too long after that. I’m going to wait for the Rob Hunt press conference that I mentioned earlier to do the specific injury thing, other than what we’ve already reported.

We’re going to have a chance to talk to Spencer Porath later this month, so we’ll get his side of that. I believe the contracts run for one year from January to January, so there would be an issue for a player trying to do that in June or August, but I’ll try to have someone on the record talk about that when we do the specific Porath piece.

Matt from Muscatine: Hi Eric! I hope you and yours are doing well. I have two questions today. The first: what are the rules (in general) for the various contact/no contact recruiting periods? I hear a lot of recruits say, “so and so was always reaching out, we talked every day,” etc. So how does that work (in a chat friendly format—you can write the full, in-depth article on your abundant free time ;-p ). The second question: what is your favorite winter Olympic sport and why? Thank you!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Matt. Well I already answered the Winter Olympic question, so I can focus on your football question. Even in dead periods, there can be contact, but the recruit has to initiate the contact during the dead periods. The workaround for this is say Joe Rudolph calls a school and talks to the coach there. The coach then says, so and so will be in my office at 3. And then the coach has the kid call Rudolph at 3. I’ll post the NCAA recruiting calendar at the end of this answer.

Jeremy from Goshen, Ind.: I noticed the QB friendly numbers are taken. any idea what number Teddy Jarrard will be at ND?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeremy. I have seen Teddy Jarrard wearing No. 2 in his high school photos. RB Nolan James Jr. traded down to No. 2 this spring, so maybe he’d be willing to give it up or arm-wrestle for it? If not, it’s probably going to be 9. If not that, you’re looking at 23, 24, 25.Yikes.

Skip from Houston: Please help me. Teddy Jarrard is ranked as the #18 quarterback for 2026 by On3 (Rivals); i.e., not very high. On the other hand, everything I read from Notre Dame puts him as the follow up to and equal of CJ Carr. I can’t reconcile these two views. What are your thoughts? Thank you.

Eric Hansen: Hi Skip. Where do we start? Let’s start with the actual rankings. So I’ll give you two numbers for each QB. The first is the Rivals Industry ranking, which averages in all three services. The second is the Rivals-only ranking. CJ Carr in his class was 6/16. Teddy Jarrard is 15/18. Fellow freshman Noah Grubbs is 29/44. Redshirt freshman Blake Hebert was 26/37 in the 2025 class. Just for fun, Kenny Minchey was 14/17 in 2023 and Steve Angeli was 33/47 in 2022.

So, based purely on the rankings, Jarrard would be No. 2 and fairly comparable to Carr in the Rivals-only ranking. Point No. 2, he reclassified into the 2026 class. And when he did, he didn’t have senior-year film that the others do, and his ranking took a hit when compared to them. 3) Coaches don’t get hung up on recruiting rankings. 4) Carr has really backed up his projection with actual production. Jarrard still has to prove that projection was correct or perhaps understated.

Jordan from Seattle: Eric!!!!! Watching Love and Mills in the SB was a treat; watching the game with Pats fans was the cherry on top. Hope you had a chance to watch it as well. Two questions: 1) some coaches’ messaging can get stale, they can lose the locker room. Do you think Marcus Freeman’s messaging (i.e., team glory) has a chance to do so? Is it varied from year to year? 2) Where did 2025 ND finish in your top 5 metrics compared to Indiana and Miami, if you don’t have to take too much time to look it up? Thanks for all the objective reporting delivered in a humorous fashion that you do and for always making time for these chats.

Eric Hansen: Jordan!!!! Glad you enjoyed the Super Bowl. I thought the commercials were not as entertaining as usual, which actually is convenient when factoring in pitstops and replenishing snacks. I do think you need some fresh messaging each season. And Leave No Doubt is going to be a 2026 anthem, no doubt. But Team Glory and Choose Hard are embedded in the culture. It’s a way of life.

2) I published a story on this shortly after the national championship game, but was having trouble finding it. I keep track of every national champion and every runner-up, though, in those metrics so that’s easy for me to find. So these rankings in the national stats will be in this order. Rush offense, pass efficiency, rush defense, total defense, turnover margin. Indiana’s was as good as any champ or runner-up in the BCS/Playoff Eras (1998-present). Here they are:

Indiana: 12-1-2-4-2

Miami 77-13-6-12-17

Notre Dame 17-4-22-12-5



Those Notre Dame numbers are elite, which is why when people speculate how far the Irish might have gone in the CFP, this kind of backs it up. Those are significantly better than the 2024 team that reached the national title game and WAY better than the 2012 team that did the same…. And thanks to you for being part of the chats.

Damian Becker from Lynbrook, N.Y.: In your opinion and just as important, experience, what are the top 3 (or more) attributes of Marcus Freeman that are typical of head coaches who established long-term championship contending programs?

Eric Hansen: Hi Damian, for me it’s 1) the ability to adapt and evolve. Football is a game that’s not static. That’s why you can have a guy like Brian VanGorder win the Broyles Award legitimately as the nation’s top assistant and later become a dinosaur. 2) Great leadership. Being able to fix things. Being able to handle crises. Marcus Freeman gets A’s for that. 3) Being authentic. Phonies don’t last in that business or any other.

Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Hello Eric. No questions today, however I do want to extend condolences to you, your family, her students and her friends on the loss of your Mom. She must have been a remarkable person. I know she will be with you in spirit for the rest of your days. It’s hard to become an orphan at any age, but I hope you can take solace in the impact that she made on you and all those in her sphere of influence.

Eric Hansen: Thank you, Ed. My mom passed away on Friday and we’re going to have her celebration of life this coming Sunday. I don’t want to get too emotional or personal here, so I’ll limit it to this. Mom would have wanted me to work this week and have this chat and have fun with you guys. She was a huge Notre Dame fan, but there was an ulterior motive. She figured if Notre Dame won big, people would be happier and thus nicer to me.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, my prayers and condolences on the loss of your mother recently. So, what was your mother’s recipe that was your favorite that you try to make on your own??? How close have you gotten?? Has anyone confirmed if Logan Thomas’ listed weight of 207 is accurate or a misprint?? If it is accurate what do you think the plans are on how to use him???What would be the possible reasons that Luke Talich might not return for 2027?? While Spring ball usually doesn’t provide answers, what question do you hope is eliminated?? Thanks for meeting with us this week.

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. Thank you. My mom was a way way better cook than I’ll ever be, with way more range. BUT, I did learn how to cook Italian food from here and my grandkids unanimously have voted me best cook in the family. But stuffed shells is the one I’ve mastered that even my mom would say wow. 2) Colleague Mike Singer has a source who said Loghan Thomas’ current weight is 218, which at 6-foot-4 is still very light for a defensive end, particularly one not just coming out of high school.

I think the hope is that he’ll get to 230. If not he’ll still be a valuable special teams guy. … Luke Talich won’t return in 2027, because he’ll be out of college eligibility. He’s played in more than the four-game regular-season threshold to redshirt in each of his first three seasons. … The question I hope is eliminated is when will Charles Jagusah be back? That would imply that he is … for good.

Eric Hansen: OK, I was determined to clear out the question portal today, and I succeeded and perfectly within my three-hour window. Thanks for all the great questions. We’ll be back to do it all over again next Wednesday at noon ET.