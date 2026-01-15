Chat Transcript: What’s Notre Dame’s backup plan at quarterback?

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat from the Arctic Circle … well it looks and feels that way today.

First, some quick programming notes:

As far as this week's chat, thanks for putting up with the schedule change so we could cover the Marcus Freeman press conference on Wednesday. We'll move this back to Wednesdays next week.

Robb from Edwardsburg, Mich.: If no backup QB comes from the portal who is #2 this fall? Gonna be one of the freshmen, right?

Eric Hansen: Hi Robb. I asked Marcus about the decision to pass on a transfer portal QB yesterday. Let me give you Marcus Freeman’s answer first, then we’ll tease out your actual question about: who is going to be No. 2?

“Yeah, it was a topic we discussed. But when you talk about, ‘Hey, we want to go find somebody that’s an older college football player that wants to come to Notre Dame and be a backup quarterback to CJ Carr. And that means he has to beat out Blake [Hebert]. And that means he has to beat out Noah [Grubbs] and whoever else in the future.

“The reality is that we didn’t find that person, and I don’t know how really we seeked that person. It was just a conversation that we had. We’re confident in our quarterback room. I’m confident saying we know who our starter’s going to be. But it’s going to be a great battle as you go through spring, as you go through fall camp, to see who our backup will be as we get ready for the season.”

So, who is No. 2 going to be? I wrote about this on Monday if you want more depth: Four intriguing non-portal winter storylines shaping Notre Dame football’s 2026 path … here is how I think it’s going to play out. Freshman Noah Grubbs, who enrolled early, and redshirt freshman Blake Hebert will battle it out. I think Grubbs emerges, but then the real battle heats up. Reclassified QB Teddy Jarrard enrolls in June.

I think that is the eventual No. 2 guy. I would not count out the other two, and I think Grubbs starts the season as No. 2. But I think Jarrard is the highest-ceiling guy and a player who can push toward that potential efficiently and quickly.

Damon from Nashville: Eric, Thank you for doing these chats! You are right, football truly does not sleep! I am no transfer portal expert, but it seems like a great close. Was not having transfer player candidates the first weekend all part of the plan? I know that there was some negative press from some about the slow start. Also, it is fascinating to me the number of undergraduate transfers as well. Has there been a change in philosophy from administration on that front? If you had to pick today, who is RB2 and QB2 next season?

Eric Hansen: Damon, thank you. And now you know why I am looking for an NIL deal with Keurig! Notre Dame’s cadence in arranging visits closer to when they could actually enroll, when new D-line coach Charlie Partridge was in town and officially hired and able to visit with them, and when the later-elite prospects hit the portal all figured into the plan. My teammate, Tyler Horka, wrote about it here: ‘We’re good, we’re good’: How Notre Dame stayed patient and ran its race during transfer portal whirlwind

Yes, there has been a SEISMIC shift in the philosophy when it comes to the pool of transfers Notre Dame can and will look at. I can’t emphasize enough how much of a game-changer that is. Tyler James has the details on that one: Notre Dame football’s 2026 transfer class shows important shift for program … Already answered QB2. Here is my answer for RB2: I think Nolan James Jr. starts spring at No. 2. But any one of the other four could be 2 in the opener against Wisconsin. I do see this as a deeper rotation. I’ll stick with James as the opening-night starter, but don’t sleep on Kedren Young coming back from ACL surgery or either of the freshmen.

Len from the Jersey Shore: Eric, what a crazy time in college football! A few questions. On both On3 and 247 sports the ND average ranking of transfer players is the highest of any team. It appears so far that ND has added quality to their roster. The portal is not over but my question is if ND is still short of the quantity of players they needed to add in the portal? if so, what is still missing? With the portal haul so far is there a danger of any additional ND players being late entries into the portal?

Eric Hansen: Hi exclamation point-less Len. Let’s do a little easy/painless math first. … With the addition of Oregon DT transfer Tionne Gray this morning, Notre Dame has added 8 transfers, and is sitting at 98 scholarship players. If Jason Onye’s petition for a sixth year is approved, it’ll be 99. Notre Dame’s ideal number is 95 and the limit is 105. Marcus does have wiggle room beyond the 95. It just means fewer walk-ons. And if you’re going to go all in, this would be the year (more)

Eric Hansen: So could there still be departures. Yes, but I am not anticipating them. If so, it’s likely that player or those players would finish up the spring semester that started Monday and enroll at the new school in June. … The deadline for underclassmen to file for the NFL Draft was yesterday, by the way. Now did they get what they needed. I would say so, with the debatable exception of backup quarterback.

I think it was too hard to thread the needle to find someone who made sense financially, who was willing to be No. 2, experienced enough to win games if CJ Carr got hurt, and was good enough to beat out Blake Hebert, Noah Grubbs and Teddy Jarrard.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric!!! Well, you were right again!!!! ND finished with a tsunami of talent in the portal in the positions of need and also not just one year grad transfers so they build for the future as well. Your thoughts on the portal additions for 2026 and then 2027??? Watched the 2025 ND Purdue highlights f and our new kicker takes a very straight-on approach to the ball which I believe leads to more consistency. Agree??? 1) With all the NFL job openings should we be concerned about losing any assistants? 2) Is Keeley adjusting to his heavier weight or do you think ND will try to get him to a lower, faster weight?? Went to the IU-Oregon game. It was CRAZY in the building. Not sure how ND would have done versus IU. As always, thanks for great insight. You have the best “sources” in the business. Go Irish!!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Tom!! Thank you. Can you teach my kids to say that exact phrase? — Dad, you were right again!!! As far as the class, which is now at 8, lots of potential there. Really love it. But there is work to do. These are less-finished products in most cases than grad transfers, but the payoff would be incredible, and Notre Dame has such a strong developmental staff. Now do the questions you numbered … 1) As long as the coaching carousel is spinning, there’s always a chance. And we’ve seen it before. I would be surprised, though, in this cycle.

2) Really good question and observation about Keon Keeley. Mike Singer and I had analyst Landon Tangwall on our Notre Dame Football Show on YouTube last night, and his film study pointed out the dilemma. Do you continue to beef him up and play him inside? Or do you get him into the 260s and keep him on the edge? I’d go for that option, lose the weight and keep him on the edge.

Hello Eric this is Lenny from Margate, N.J. … with athletes receiving NIL money.. do they still recieve scholarships from schools or do they pay their own tuition room and board? Thx

Eric Hansen: Hey Lenny, welcome aboard. Yes, they still get all of those things.

Ryan Frankfort Illinois: Good afternoon Eric what do you think about the transfer portal players i think they will all do good especially the defensive linemen and the kicker also Will Cooper Flanagan be ready for Spring ball GO IRISH 🏈🏈☘️☘️💪💪

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan. Let’s start with Cooper Flanagan. There is really strong optimism that he’ll be ready to go AND be a key contributor in the spring and next season. And that’s one reason ND passed on a portal TE. My early projection for the top three TEs on opening night would be James Flanigan, Cooper Flanagan and freshman Ian Premer. Really like the portal class.

John from Villa Park, Calif.: Thanks for all the great insight. Looks like the team was able to obtain all your identified priorities in the portal. One question. With the lack of a portal qb, do you think that the team will make more of an effort to play the backup qbs next year especially since Carr may not need as many reps since he is in his second year.

Eric Hansen: Hi John. I think I am understanding your question correctly, but if I miss, please correct me. I don’t think having a portal QB as the backup vs. not having one changes the calculus in how many reps the No. 2 quarterback gets if CJ Carr stays healthy all season. What might affect those game reps is if ND’s 2026 schedule turns out to have the soft spots it appears to have on paper. But remember, CJ Carr is only a redshirt sophomore and is still an ascending player with room to grow. So they wouldn’t put him in bubble wrap because they feel like he’s got no more room to grow.

Jeremy from Goshen: It doesn’t sound like ND is going to get a QB to come in and Backup CJ Carr. It also sounds like Grubbs is more highly thought of than Hebert. Is that accurate? Do you think it’s realistic for Grubbs to pass Hebert on the depth chart and ready to be the #2 QB and ready to step in and win games if Carr is injured?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeremy. My sense is Teddy Jarrard is the eventual No. 2 and Noah Grubbs will start the season as No. 2 and be a really strong No. 3.

Bo from Michiana: Hey Eric!!!!! Loved the story about Marcus’s statement yesterday about NFL interest. And if I follow correctly I agree with you, Marcus wants to be a legend at Notre Dame and I hope he stays to win not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, maybe 5, 6, or 7 Natty’s. No real question but I FREELIEVE (another T-shirt idea I have my daughters working on). Happy New Year to you and the family and any recipe for turkey legs would be appreciated!!!!! And I will get you a cup of coffee or mug of beer in the spring! GO IRISH

Eric Hansen: Bo!!!!! You are ON your punctuation game. And thanks for the note. Bo’s daughters came up with a T-shirt he shared on our Lou Somogyi message board at blueandgold.com that says “No Doubt” which is the unofficial battle cry for 2026. Bo, I would be happy to share my turkey leg recipe and happy to collect a beer/coffee or both!

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hey Eric, I hope the cold Canadian blast doesn’t last too long! The analysis of the guest you and Mike Singer had on your show last night was much more realistic and less enthusiastic about the portal players that the Irish added thus far than us fans are feeling. He seemed to feel that there was a better chance for most of them to help in ’27 than this year. Is this an accurate summation? How did you feel about his comments and how would you review the players’ possibilities of helping the Irish in 2026??? As always thanks for your insight and your accurate description of where the portal commits were headed. Go Irish!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Tom, I wanted to work in your follow-up, because I reference last night’s show in my answer. Here is the link for anyone interested: The Notre Dame Football Show … I think that’s what makes spring so exciting, is that these guys are coming to Notre Dame with such high potential, and yet spring is going to be about work and growing pains and development, which is reality. But I think once we get to the season, it’ll be fun to see how much progress has been made. I think we will see impact from that group in 2026. But be ready to see stories (not from me) about overstating and misinterpreting early growing pains in the spring.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a fantastic week. I’m sure it is very busy. Thanks for hosting the chat. Now that we have a better idea who is in the room which players do you think Notre Dame will want to try at nickel, and ultimately who do you think the starter will be for the opener? Which portal transfer are you personally most excited about? Which portal transfer do you think was the best get overall and which one was the best get based on need of position? Since the Mercer quarterback is off the board, any thoughts on what ND will do with the QB position? Do you expect any other ND players to transfer out? I think I just got in under the wire on the no 17 part questions rule. Thanks again for hosting the chat and all your great insights.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. Great week here now that I have a new snowblower! Have to put that to use after the chat. I think spring will be about finding the right combinations in the back end. And Mike Mickens has a great track record for that. Dallas Golden will be in that mix, and he could actually play any of the corner positions. I think the great news is ND has the depth to absorb an injury at the position and still have quality and experience. The better news is ND can roll more quality in and keep players fresh. As far as who the starting nickel will be, I’m predicting a surprise. I also predict ND will take the USC template and be willing to move people around to put Moore on an elite receiver that’s not a boundary guy if needed.

Best get for need at the position to me is Francis Brewu. ND needed a plug-and-play DT. Most intrigued about who Keon Keeley can turn into at this stage of his career. Best get to me is Quincy Porter. … I addressed the QBs and transfers out in an earlier question, so I will save you from getting dangerously close to the 17-part rule! Thanks again!

MikeD from Rochester NY: Hi, Eric, great reporting job by the entire ND On3 team during the portal madness!!!!!!!! It’s hilarious/sad to see so many “fans” posting comments on the message boards that first week demanding to, in essence, tar and feather Mike Martin and his entire staff!! As Yogi said, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over and a little patience and respect by the fanbase would be welcome. I was intrigued by your comment on FNS about Cam Williams being a possibility at Field Receiver. Does he have the speed to “take the top off” the defense? If so, that would be impressive with his size. Is Logan Saldate ready to be #2 at Slot and who are the freshmen who will give him a battle?

Eric Hansen: MikeyD. Thank you. I’m telling you very honestly here something personal. I was very optimistic when I, myself, was in the transfer portal this summer. But what it’s been like to keep sidekick Tyler James AND add some amazing teammates has been one of the coolest things that has happened in my career. OK, back to real football … Cam Williams has the size and speed to be great, and it doesn’t have to be at the boundary receiver. But it likely will start there. This is a big spring for him, and I think he’s ready to meet that challenge. I’ll own it if I’m wrong. But there are 14 receivers on the roster and 12 of them have either 3 or 4 years of college eligibility left. I like Logan Saldate and I know the coaching staff likes him. I’m not sure if Mylin Graham ends up outside or inside or both. The Jaden Greathouse/Mylan Graham combination in the slot could be something to behind. The freshmen who will be in the slot receiver mix are Bubba Frazier and Brayden Robinson. Both have elite speed. Not sure either or both are physically ready to challenge for playing time. But they’re both on campus and working with Loren Landow already.

Kevin from Dallas, Texas: Hi – love the chats and have a non portal question as I have full confidence in Freeman for the roster! Random offseason rules question for you: Fair catch rule/onside kick – if the receiving team on an onside kick, waves their arms for a fair catch, can the kicking team still try to recover the ball or does the fair catch flag nullify that option and the receiving team can essentially let the ball stop and then fall on it? if yes, then teams should do this every time.

Eric Hansen: Hi Kevin. That’s one reason why you see kickers bounce the ball of the turf as part of the onside kick, to both prevent a fair catch being called and applied and to make the ball bounce unpredictably.

Jeff from Fort Wayne: Appreciate you doing this Eric. Did Notre Dame change their policy on transfers? Are any of the incoming transfers a grad transfer? And one is a true Freshman! Can you tell us any inside info on what led to this decision or policy being changed?

Eric Hansen: Hi Jeff. The only grad transfer is Colorado CB DJ McKinney. … Here was Marcus Freeman’s answer about that in the presser on Wednesday:

FREEMAN: “Well, I think we had strategic, intentional conversations with admissions of understanding the landscape of college football has changed. College athletics has changed. And there’s going to be some student-athletes that we have to get admitted into Notre Dame that maybe haven’t graduated. They’ve worked perfectly with our personnel department and with our football program to make sure we can get the right kids admitted.

“I think that was — when you look at the guys that we signed, not all of them were graduates in previous years, that they have been, but I think it’s a credit to our admissions and then to those specific guys that we ended up signing. Like we weren’t looking for a whole bunch of guys. We had to be very strategic, very intentional about our process and who we were targeting.”

Paul from Arlington Va.: Don’t forget to ask Coach Freeman about natural grass in the stadium. I want him to stay and bring back the real stuff!

Eric Hansen: Paul. I didn’t forget, but I have to do it when there’s more time and less urgency for other topics. If I had asked that yesterday, with all due respect, my contemporaries wouldn’t have had to stuff me in a locker. I would have done it for them.

DR from Boston: Hi Eric! Thanks as always for the chats. It seems like the staff deserves a lot of credit for working through a tough start to the portal period and pivoting to prospects to fill needs as some top early targets came off the board. As I zoom out, it feels like ND has missed (or chose to sit out) a few times recently on winning “the narrative”. MF’s NFL interest, the CFB committee debate, the USC rivalry ending and now the expectations around transfer portal. I thought the ND activity around all these underwhelmed. Would love your thoughts on where you think ND has done well in owning the narrative and where the PR department could improve. I’d also be interested in your take on how much this all actually matters beyond my blood pressure as a fan. Does it impact committee members, recruits, coaches, etc. on any level?

Eric Hansen: Hi DR! Let me start with I am very glad Notre Dame had a press conference yesterday. There was so much to discuss and it was much appreciated. And that’s the lens I view this through. I am not concerned with whether they own the narrative or not. 1) Even if you have a press conference to announce the sky is blue and you can look up and see it’s blue, there will still be people, media and otherwise, who will tell you it’s burnt orange. Media literacy is a real challenge for people in the seismic changes in our industry. 2) If there’s not a press conference, I feel like it’s my job to do strong reporting, share what I know and be man enough to admit what I don’t, and have a consistency that will allow people to trust what I am reporting.

Where I will back up Marcus Freeman and his PR team, you can’t hold a press conference every time something happens or doesn’t happen because someone reads a bad take and believes it. But again, I thought yesterday’s was very valuable and helpful for me in doing my job and I am grateful for that.

J. Wright from Harrisburg, Pa.: Question – Which DB lines up opposite Malachi Toney on November 7th?

Eric Hansen: That would be an instance where I’m putting Leonard Moore on him, like with Makai Lemon in the USC game. I think Moore, though, will be the boundary corner in the other games, or at least most of them,

Jordan from Seattle: Eric!!!!! Thank you for continuing these chats in the offseason. A couple of questions: 1) Do you hear any rumblings about Mickens – staying or going; role changing, staying the same? 2) I know what I was like at 19 and 21 and if I had $1M or even $100K i dont imagine i would’ve stayed out of trouble. I’m surprised- both at ND and nationally- we haven’t heard more college athletes getting into trouble either with how they spend their money or from the byproducts of having money. Do you have any sense as to what is keeping these young millionaires on the straight and narrow? Thanks for providing your insights in a funny, interesting manner. You always make me laugh out loud at least once per chat, you lively minx.

Eric Hansen: Jordan!!!!! Thank you for being here. We’ve got a massive live following today. 1) I think if the right defensive coordinator job came up, Mike Mickens would consider it. I don’t think that will happen yet in this coaching carousel spin. And for Mike, I think the money isn’t an issue. He’s paid like a top position coach in the country should be. It’s continuing to evolve beyond the knowledge of the back end of the defense, so that he can thrive as a coordinator the way he does as a position coach.

With Charlie Partridge on board as the DL coach, that gives Mickens another opportunity to really expand his skill set by being in those meetings. 2) I can’t speak for all schools and agents, but many agents are really good about helping players invest, manage money. And I know Notre Dame does a great job of doing that as well. That doesn’t make it idiot-proof, but it does matter. 3) Being called a lively minx in my own chat just might be the new career highlight! If I could DoorDash you your favorite beverage (is that even a thing?), I would. WELL PLAYED.

Rob M from Pittsburgh: Where would you rank Armel Mukam in relation to the other DT’s ND has been linked with in the portal so far (Brewu, Lockett, Gilliam, Christensen, and Smith from Alabama)? Also how do you see the additions of the two CBs impacting Christian Gray’s playing time and role in the defense?

Eric Hansen: Hi Rob. Let’s start with the guys actually on the roster and let’s assume Jason Onye is part of that — not a prediction, just makes the math easier. For me You’d have in the heavy top four playing rotation Onye and Francis Brewu, Elijah Hughes and Tionne Gray. The next tier of guys battling for reps for me is Cole Mullins, Armel Mukam and Christopher Burgess. Mukam becomes a more urgent addition if Onye is denied. The thing I like about him, he knows the system and he has played both interior positions. As far as the guys who didn’t end up at ND for whatever reason, the kid from Wake Forest, Mateen Ibirogba, who you didn’t mention, would have made the biggest impact.

Crash_Davis_8: Have you guys heard any rumblings of other programs “tampering” with any of NDs elite players?… i.e. Moore, Carr, Shuler, Traore, etc.

Eric Hansen: Hey Crash and thanks for finding the question portal. Next time, please add your hometown. Love the question, so let’s dive in. Players of that caliber are going to be contacted and courted whether they’re open to it or not. That’s where we are with this system. There really is no tampering, unless you reach out to a player not in the portal directly. As far as contact before the portal opens or when it’s open and the player is not in it, the loopholes are so wide and plentiful, it’s going to be a very rare instance when tampering applies and can be proven.

Kevin from Pickerington, Ohio: Does the undergraduate status of several portal commits signal a change by the college and a commitment to CMF? And how does it impact the teams strategy towards the recruitment of future HS players?

Eric Hansen: Hi Kevin. I answered the first part of your question earlier, but the second part is a banger (new word Jack Soble and Tyler Horka taught me, and it’s a compliment — unless they tricked me). It actually will NOT affect how Notre Dame recruits high school kids. As Marcus Freeman said Wednesday, Notre Dame wants to major in high school recruiting. What it changes is how large the pool is that can supplement that high school recruiting. It’s like going from a puddle to Lake Michigan. It’s a game-changer.

Jonathan in Addison, Texas: Eric!!!!!!! You in the portal too?????? Hope you get your asking price! What’s the story with this Purdue kicker sneaking out of West Lafayette and enrolling at ND without anybody realizing (or at least reporting)? Did the Boilermakers even know they were losing him? How could he be offered a scholly without a tampering violation? Was there a preexisting relationship that enabled the bypass or at least made it easier? In a week of sensational headlines, this trick play really deserves more attention than it seems to have gotten.

Eric Hansen: Jonathan!!!!!!!!!!! I am not in the portal, nor am I entertaining any offers to be an NFL head coach! Still working on the reporting on how he was able to transfer under the radar, so stay tuned. And if you read the portal primer I did with sources, including industry insiders, there were kids who already had an offer and a plane ticket books to certain schools before Christmas. The portal opened Jan. 2. Everybody is playing that game. Until the rules change, it’s the norm.

Ced Walker from Saginaw michigan aka sagnasty Saginaw pride: very impress with the portal players we signed looking forward to seeing keon keeley mylan graham and Quincy do u think the Miami and Michigan st games will be at night God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us

Eric Hansen: HI Ced, Miami for sure. Not sure about Michigan State. If the SMU game slides into October, that’s another possibility.

Adam from Dayton, Ohio: Eric, appreciate you and all you do! Some questions. 1.) I saw that your cohort asked Marcus Freeman a direct NFL question, and though I’m no body language expert, it appeared to make Marcus a little uneasy. Am I reading too much into that/if I put the over/under on Marcus being at ND for three more years, which would you take? 2.) Marcus talked about his conversations with Mike Martin about “running their race” in the portal. How were they so sure there would be quality later portal entries? Back channel talks, or was there a real chance the slow start could have bitten them? 3.) Sorry, I know I touched on roster spending a few chats back, but there was more talk of being “judicious” in spending. Understanding that the goal is to always to be smart with money, are you confident ND is willing to invest as much into their roster as anyone else? 4.) Any updates on Jagusah, and would you expect Knapp to stay at tackle? 5.) Is it crazy to think this is the most talented ND team since 1992/1993?

Eric Hansen: Hi Adam, appreciate you too 1) I’m not trying to be flippant here, but if there was some secret body language I should have been picking up, I missed it big time. Didn’t sense anything unusual or clandestine. Just my take. Over/under 3 years, I have no idea. I’ll take the over, I guess. But that’s not how life decisions with a wife and six kids work. And a college landscape that’s evolving at a speed we’ve never seen. What I can tell you is Marcus Freeman is happy at Notre Dame. feels supported at Notre Dame and he makes decisions and sees the world differently than a lot of other coaches. I wrote about that here: NFL noise? Marcus Freeman reinforces who he always was and who he could become — at Notre Dame.

2) Notre Dame knew what they were doing all along. Not bitten. Mike Singer and I have had consistent reporting on this. And we’ll have some good intel pieces soon that look back at the process once the portal is closed. 3) As much as anybody else? No. Enough to be competitive with everybody else? Yes. 4) Had an update on Charles Jagusah a couple of weeks ago, so nothing new since then. Will update that as we get closer to spring. I don’t think it’s a lock Anthonie Knapp stays at tackle, but I do think he’ll be a starter. 5) It is not only NOT crazy, it’s pretty solid logic.

Mark from T-ville, N.J. Hi Eric, hope all is well with you and all calm in the Bend and surrounding area. Glad to see the chargers against MF were found baseless. Looks like Chris Fleeger was looking for a money grab. Don’t understand why Fleeger was heckling Vinny Freeman in the first place unless he was looking for a confrontation? Anyway back to football, looks like D line help is on the way, do you see the play of D line style change with the new Line coach, Charlie Partridge? How big was it for the Irish to retain Armel Mukam? Will he be in the two deep? Glad to see Keon Keeley committed. Thanks again for the Chats!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Mark. We’re going to get a chance to talk to Charlie Partridge sooner than later. What we know already is Charlie and defensive coordinator Chris Ash go way back to their playing days at Drake and have been very connected ever since, even when they were not working together. So Charlie will do a great job or implementing what Chris wants while bringing in some fresh ideas from his two seasons with the Colts and his college stops. It feels like a win-win. So not a reset on the D-line but enhancing the changes they made last season. I think I hit Armel Mukam hard earlier, and Keon Keeley is SO intriguing. Thanks for the questions and the punctuation!!!!

2581/Tony from Lexington, Ky, by way of Hacienda’s in South Bend! Great seeing you at ND last week, Eric ! Keep up your awesome work! Now my question: Might you get the opportunity to sit down with all of ND’s recent portal additions for interviews? It has been (thus far) a great portal haul ! Only 7 1/2 months until the start of football season! ☘🏈☘

Eric Hansen: Tony!!! Great hanging with you and your better half. Really enjoyed it. When I asked about the possibility of getting to talk to all the new transfers and the new early enrollees, I was told yes at some point before spring. So, that could be yet this month or sometime in February, but I believe it will happen. Last year, we did not, because the playoff run compressed the time ahead of spring so much.

Scott from Greenville, S.C.: ERIC!!!!! Excited to talk to you this week! Please let me use a line from Caddyshack, except this is Marcus channeling Bill Murray, “I have to laugh, because I’ve outfinessed myself! My enemy, my foe is an animal (SEC and BIG10 teams). I have to think like an animal (other teams) and if possible, to look like one (use your imagination – maybe Cignetti or Day). I can honestly say, never concerned about the portal and MF getting the needs covered. I mean come on, he’s a Cinderella story about to win the Masters, I’m sorry, the next CFP. As of Tuesday night, ND has six studs that can help ND right away, along with our best recruiting class in years. With all the new WR talent coming in from recruiting and the portal, plus Love and Price gone, do you see ND throwing the ball more next season? Carr has a lot of weapons and that could open running lanes for Williams and James. Also, what do you see as the strongest unit going into the season? Finally, gunga, galunga. So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

Eric Hansen: Scott!!!! I think I’m going to have to do one of those DNA tests, because I think I just found my twin! I am going to screenshot this and frame it. And don’t sell yourself short, you’re a tremendous slouch! To your questions. I don’t think the pass-run ratio will change, but I do think ND will be more efficient and more explosive in the passing game than we’ve seen in some time. I also think the offensive line will be more physical, which will help the backs. And I think ND has some strong short-yardage options. ND had some big big time backs knocking at the door in the portal and wanted in. They chose to ride with these five young guys, which says something about the quality they think they have. One last thought: Scott, you wore green so you could hide. You’re lean, you’re mean and you’re not too far in between!

Ken from Steel City, Pa.: Hi Eric, following the tough loss of our Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night and the subsequent Tomlin resignation, Marcus Freeman is once again the subject of NFL rumors. I think the Steelers job is the type of job that would get someone to rethink their options. It is probably one of the five best NFL jobs a person could have from a stability, legacy, and history perspective. HCMF would be a great fit as a man. Selfishly, I would like him to stay and win a championship at ND. Please put my mind at ease that we will still have Freeman come September!

Eric Hansen: Ken, the rumors will NEVER stop. That is my prediction. Choose wisely when it comes to who you listen to.

Michael from Chicago: Happy hump day Eric! Will Mark Zachery be participating in spring football practices? With the influx of portal additions and freshmen to the secondary it would seem logical for him to be fully involved unless he’s all-in on being as much of a full-time two sport athlete as possible. Interesting move that counters Faison’s decision (was that mostly NFL based or wear and tear?) Which sport does Zachery have a better chance of making the pros?

Eric Hansen: Happy Thursday to you. Usually we do have this on Wednesdays, but if Thursday is your hump, I’ll play along! Mark Zackery didn’t come up yesterday, but it’s something I’ll try to get an answer on before my next chat. I would be shocked if he didn’t participate in spring practices, though he may be late to the party. John Carlson and Javin Hunter were able to do both and still have NFL careers. But your point is well taken. There is SO much competition at those cornerback positions. This might just be a one-year thing with him. But if you asked me which sports he has a more promising future with, I’d roll with football 100%.

Bill from St Joe, Mich.: Eric, you had great questions for Coach Freeman yesterday. My question is who would you most attribute ND’s l relaxation”

Eric Hansen: Bill, I am running your question because of the humbling compliment that preceded it. If you want to give it another try, please do, but we’re close to the end. I think there are some missing words or I am not reading YOUR body language correctly.

Eric from Bristol: Hello, Eric. It’s been quite a week for ND content, eh? The current portal landscape of instant free agency is still difficult to adjust to for this fan. If I put myself in the place of a developing reserve player hoping to get my chance next year, I can only imagine how deflating it might be when accomplished portal players are added to my position group. Knowing that Freeman mentioned an emphasis on keeping current players, do you have a sense for how ND sells developing players on staying rather than jumping into the portal after accomplished new additions are announced?

Eric Hansen: Eric, I understand the culture shock for free agency in essence, and how that might play in team dynamics. But ND recruits players that are competitors. Players who thrive on competition, not run away from it. Competition makes you better if you look at it from that lens. That’s what happened with Adon Shuler a couple of years ago when they brought in a grad transfer safety, Rod Heard II, and last year with Tae Johnson when they brought in grad transfer Jalen Stroman.

Manny from San Pedro: Eric!!!!!!!!! What a turn around in the transfer portal!!! With the WR’s from OSU. Are they viewed as multiple year guys or do we anticipate them transferring again next year with us having so much young talent at that position.

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!! The new reality of football is everyone is basically on a one-year contract. So anything is possible. But the most likely scenario is that they stay and develop, because of why they committed to play at Notre Dame in the first place coming out of the transfer portal.

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. I watched the press conference yesterday. MF seemed to duck your question regarding obtaining a back up qb in the transfer portal. He said we need to develop the freshmen. For a team that is going all in in 2026 is this a good strategy in your opinion. An injury to CJ Carr for any length of time could result in one or two losses and we know after 2025 there is no margin for error. Second question. How do you see the IU-Miami game going? Thanks as always for these chats.

Eric Hansen: Jack. I did not feel he ducked it. I think if they could have found the right fit, it would have been the best option. But they could not find the right bland of talent, experience and someone willing to be No. 2 if there’s no injury. And if the experienced guy can’t beat out who is already on your roster, than why bring him in. It was just a tough need to fill. And thank you for being here. I appreciate you.

Roger from Peoria: Good day Eric!! Of course, any day with a Live Chat is a GOOD DAY!! So last week when the Irish take in the Portal was a big fat ZERO and Irish fans were full of angst, you shared your wisdom, probably talked a few folks off the proverbial ledge, and said you still expected from 6 to 8 meaningful Irish catches. We are at 7 but there seems to be some question whether the Purdue kicker came through the Portal. Can you clear up that uncertainty? Now knowing the players, on a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 the best, where do you rate the Irish take? And, who is your best get? And, who is the best one that the Irish sought but did not get? Finally, what was the best you heard in Freeman’s news conference yesterday?’ As always thanks for all you do for Irish fans and, GO IRISH!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Roger, wow thanks for that great preamble. Do I owe you money? To your questions … ND now has 8, as DT Tionne Gray committed after you submitted your question. I don’t think there’s anything untoward regarding the kicker. Sometimes there are clerical errors, for lack of a better term. We’ll get to the bottom of it and report it. Best get? I mentioned in Marie’s question, is Quincy Porter. But I like this class a lot. You could make a case for the kicker. Best that they didn’t get, I’d have to study the list more. Best of Freeman’s presser? His take on the change in admissions on the transfer portal. Lots of interesting stuff.

Lorne from Reno. Thank you, as always, for the chats. As usual, your takes on the portal (and those of your colleagues) have been spot on. Hey, I finally figured out why it was so important to give 5 slots in the 12-team playoff to the SEC. The proof is in the pudding: the conference bowl record v. P4 teams this year (other than games against itself) was 1-7, including an impressive 0-4 against the mighty ACC. Oh well. I assume you know the “local … reporter” to whom CMF referred in his statement. While I see no point in “outing” him/her, has there been any sort of apology from that media outlet or the reporter?

Eric Hansen: Hi Lorne, not to my knowledge, but it is not something that would be on my radar.

Eric Hansen: I went 50 extra minutes and there’s some great questions still in the portal, so maybe we can re-up those for next week? I do have to roll. Thanks for all the great questions. We’ll be back next Wednesday to do it all over again.