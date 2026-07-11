Four-star LB Roman Igwebuike commits to Notre Dame football

With Notre Dame linebackers Drayk Bowen and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa possibly NFL-bound after this season, the Irish urgently needed to build out their positional depth in the 2027 cycle. They made major progress on that front by securing a pledge from one of the biggest potential difference-makers in the class.

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is one of the country’s most coveted prospects, ranking as the No. 134 overall player, No. 10 linebacker and No. 7 prospect in Illinois in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Igwebuike’s decision to publicly announce his pledge comes about a month after a transformative multiday official visit the weekend of June 12.

Before making the short trip to South Bend, he also officially visited Indiana, Clemson and Missouri. He had a Tennessee official visit scheduled the weekend of June 19. However, Notre Dame made such a strong impression that his family fully embraced Marcus Freeman’s program.

“When we got there for the visit and just seeing how dedicated everyone was, how down to earth they were, how friendly and inviting they were, even when we went to Coach Freeman and his wife Joanna’s house, they were so nice,” Igwebuike’s mother Stephanie Bandy told Blue & Gold in June.

“It was almost like you were at home. Right down to how my sons felt and my husband, we were very comfortable there. They were very inviting. … Notre Dame definitely made their presence known, and they did a great job of showing us who they are.”

How Notre Dame reignited Igwebuike’s recruitment

The move the Irish made last month cannot be overstated.

Despite more than 40 Power Four offers and playing his high school football just 85 miles from South Bend, Notre Dame did not offer Igwebuike until midway through his junior season. Finally, Irish general manager Mike Martin led the charge for the Mount Carmel standout during a last-minute game-day visit Oct. 4.

But the initial pursuit did not last long.

About seven weeks after Igwebuike’s visit, the Irish landed their second linebacker commitment in four-star Amarri Irvin. With four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin on the commit list, former Irish linebackers coach Max Bullough had his 2027 duo. The plan quickly unraveled.

A series of unexpected events prompted a renewed interest in Igwebuike. Bullough left for an elevated position at Michigan State in December, McGaskin decommitted in January, the Irish hired linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary in February and Irvin began considering other schools in March before eventually flipping to Virginia Tech in June.

When Jean-Mary joined the program, he hit the reset button on Notre Dame’s 2027 linebacker board. Around that same time, Blue & Gold visited Igwebuike at Mount Carmel in March. He made it clear the Irish had emerged as a major contender in his recruitment.

“Not only because of how close they are, but also just a Catholic school — coming from a Catholic school and going to one doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” he said. “But not only just because of how they’ve proven to develop linebackers, but also just the culture and the program don’t sound bad to my family and me at all.”

Igwebuike returned to campus in April and had extended conversations with Freeman and Jean-Mary. During those meetings, they made it clear they wanted him to be a cornerstone of the class. That message continued to resonate as his recruitment progressed.

“I liked the development part,” Igwebuike also said in March. “He talked about how he’ll play four linebackers per game, and he’ll get me in as a freshman. … I like their scheme. They have a lot of linebackers on the field most of the time. So, I like that. I’ll be able to get on the field and get developed over the three years that I’ll be there because of how much experience I’ll have.”

Intensified conversations and an unforgettable official visit ultimately tipped the scales in Notre Dame’s favor.

“It was a 10 out of 10 visit,” Bandy said. “It was wonderful. We had a great time.”

With Igwebuike now in the fold, the Irish’s 2027 class totals 22 commits and ranks No. 2 nationally.