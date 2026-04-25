CJ Carr, Notre Dame offense respond from slow start to win Blue-Gold Game

After one four-series period of the 95th Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock called out his quarterback.

He called out the entire first-team offense, who picked up only 1 first down through its first two possessions. But Denbrock wanted to see more from redshirt sophomore signal-caller CJ Carr, in accordance with his status as a prospective Heisman Trophy contender.

“I’m disappointed with how we started,” Denbrock said on Peacock’s broadcast. “I like the aggressiveness we’re playing with, but I’m not happy with our accuracy — footwork and where we’ve placed the ball.”

As he often does, Carr responded.

After a 2-for-9 start, Carr hit all 4 pass attempts on Notre Dame’s ensuing drive with the ones. The third was a fourth-and-2 completion to senior wide receiver Jordan Faison. The fourth was a beautiful hole shot over the middle for 20 yards to Ohio State transfer wideout Mylan Graham, setting up a touchdown run for junior running back Aneyas Williams.

Carr and the offense were sluggish out of the gates, but they showed why Notre Dame’s passing game can be its best in quite some time during Saturday’s offense-defense scrimmage. And a walk-off 43-yard field goal from Purdue transfer kicker Spencer Porath put the offense over the top.

The Blue team (offense) defeated the Gold team (defense) 41-40, and all three Notre Dame quarterbacks — Carr, redshirt freshman Blake Hebert and true freshman Noah Grubbs — had their moments throughout the afternoon.

Hebert made the first big splash, throwing deep down the left sideline to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cam Williams for 53 yards. The Blue-Gold Game’s longest play from scrimmage set up a touchdown run for true freshman running back Jonaz Walton.

Hebert later found the end zone on the best throw of the day from any signal-caller, threading the needle over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-4 safety Luke Talich. He found redshirt freshman wideout Elijah Burress in the back of the end zone from eight yards out.

Meanwhile, Grubbs hit fellow freshman wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald for a 28-yard touchdown later in the scrimmage. But he also threw an interception over the middle ot redshirt freshman safety Ethan Long, giving the defense a chance to win it late.

As for Carr, his day ended with an interception that was not at all his fault. On third-and-10, Carr executed another perfectly-placed hole shot to redshirt senior tight end Ty Washington. Washington dropped it, and the ball deflected into the arms of redshirt senior linebacker Jaylen Sneed for the pick.

Defensively, the Gold team’s MVP was Michigan transfer cornerback Jayden Sanders. Carr targeted the sophomore 6 times on his first 2 possessions, and he went 1-of-6 for 7 yards. Sanders finished with 2 tackles (1 solo) and 2 pass breakups, leading the team.

The Blue-Gold Game concludes spring practice in South Bend. Notre Dame will return to the practice field for fall camp in August, when they’ll begin preparations for a Week 1 matchup on Sept. 6 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., against Wisconsin.