Blue and Gold Football
College Football 27 Team Ratings: Where does Notre Dame stand?
EA Sports College Football 27 comes out July 9, and as expected, Notre Dame is one of the top teams in the game.
In the third edition of EA’s flagship college football video game since it was renewed in 2024, the Irish hold an 89 overall rating, which is tied for fourth among all teams. Their offense rating is 88, while their defense rating is 90. Individual player ratings have yet to be released.
More: Where Notre Dame Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in CFB 27
Here are more details about Notre Dame’s team ratings in CFB 27, as well as where the Irish rank in comparison to their championship-contending peers.
Overall rating: Notre Dame ranks No. 4
|Team
|OVR
|Oregon
|91
|Ohio State
|90
|Indiana
|90
|Notre Dame
|89
|Texas
|89
|Ole Miss
|88
|Miami
|88
|LSU
|88
|Georgia
|87
|Oklahoma
|87
|Texas Tech
|87
The programs ahead of Notre Dame are generally the ones you would expect, though EA is putting a great deal of stock in Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti‘s ability to retool the Hoosiers’ roster. Georgia being ranked barely inside the top 10 is also interesting, because most preseason rankings put the Bulldogs in the top five.
The Irish are generally expected to rank around No. 3 or No. 4 when the preseason polls come out, so their rating in relation to their peers makes sense.
Offense rating
|Team
|Off Rating
|Ohio State
|92
|Oregon
|91
|Indiana
|90
|Texas
|90
|Miami
|90
|LSU
|89
|Notre Dame
|88
|Ole Miss
|88
|Missouri
|88
|Three teams tied*
|87
EA has less confidence in the Irish on offense than on defense, despite the return of redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr. Then again, Carr might be the reason Notre Dame is in the top 10 at all, given the relatively unproven group of skill position players around him.
Defense rating
|Team
|Def Rating
|Oregon
|91
|Indiana
|90
|Notre Dame
|90
|Texas Tech
|90
|Georgia
|89
|Alabama
|89
|Ohio State
|88
|Texas
|88
|Oklahoma
|88
|Two teams tied*
|87
This is the part where this writer will argue EA is underrating Notre Dame a bit. The Irish have a very good case to be the best defense in the country, returning their top-nine players in terms of snap count. Cornerback Leonard Moore could well be the top-rated defensive player in the game, too.
How EA Sports College Football 27 rates each Notre Dame opponent
Ordered by overall rating
|Team
|Off Rating
|Def Rating
|OVR
|Miami
|90
|86
|88
|BYU
|86
|86
|86
|SMU
|87
|80
|83
|Michigan State
|80
|81
|80
|North Carolina
|78
|80
|79
|Wisconsin
|80
|78
|79
|Syracuse
|77
|80
|78
|Boston College
|77
|78
|77
|Purdue
|78
|77
|77
|Stanford
|75
|78
|76
|Navy
|75
|73
|74
|Rice
|72
|73
|72
SMU’s presence among the top-10 offenses (tied for 10th) in the country is interesting. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is experienced and talented, if somewhat inconsistent. The Mustangs are also expected to feature a strong offensive line, so if the skill position group comes along and the good version of Jennings shows up every week, a top-10 offense isn’t unrealistic.
Miami is obviously the top team on Notre Dame’s schedule, so its presence at the top of the list is no surprise. Michigan State is overrated at 80 overall in this writer’s opinion, but the rest checks out.