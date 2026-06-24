College Football 27 Team Ratings: Where does Notre Dame stand?

EA Sports College Football 27 comes out July 9, and as expected, Notre Dame is one of the top teams in the game.

In the third edition of EA’s flagship college football video game since it was renewed in 2024, the Irish hold an 89 overall rating, which is tied for fourth among all teams. Their offense rating is 88, while their defense rating is 90. Individual player ratings have yet to be released.

More: Where Notre Dame Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in CFB 27

Here are more details about Notre Dame’s team ratings in CFB 27, as well as where the Irish rank in comparison to their championship-contending peers.

Overall rating: Notre Dame ranks No. 4

Team OVR Oregon 91 Ohio State 90 Indiana 90 Notre Dame 89 Texas 89 Ole Miss 88 Miami 88 LSU 88 Georgia 87 Oklahoma 87 Texas Tech 87

The programs ahead of Notre Dame are generally the ones you would expect, though EA is putting a great deal of stock in Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti‘s ability to retool the Hoosiers’ roster. Georgia being ranked barely inside the top 10 is also interesting, because most preseason rankings put the Bulldogs in the top five.

The Irish are generally expected to rank around No. 3 or No. 4 when the preseason polls come out, so their rating in relation to their peers makes sense.

Offense rating

Team Off Rating Ohio State 92 Oregon 91 Indiana 90 Texas 90 Miami 90 LSU 89 Notre Dame 88 Ole Miss 88 Missouri 88 Three teams tied* 87 *Oklahoma, USC, SMU

EA has less confidence in the Irish on offense than on defense, despite the return of redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr. Then again, Carr might be the reason Notre Dame is in the top 10 at all, given the relatively unproven group of skill position players around him.

Defense rating

Team Def Rating Oregon 91 Indiana 90 Notre Dame 90 Texas Tech 90 Georgia 89 Alabama 89 Ohio State 88 Texas 88 Oklahoma 88 Two teams tied* 87 *LSU, Ole Miss

This is the part where this writer will argue EA is underrating Notre Dame a bit. The Irish have a very good case to be the best defense in the country, returning their top-nine players in terms of snap count. Cornerback Leonard Moore could well be the top-rated defensive player in the game, too.

Ordered by overall rating

Team Off Rating Def Rating OVR Miami 90 86 88 BYU 86 86 86 SMU 87 80 83 Michigan State 80 81 80 North Carolina 78 80 79 Wisconsin 80 78 79 Syracuse 77 80 78 Boston College 77 78 77 Purdue 78 77 77 Stanford 75 78 76 Navy 75 73 74 Rice 72 73 72

SMU’s presence among the top-10 offenses (tied for 10th) in the country is interesting. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is experienced and talented, if somewhat inconsistent. The Mustangs are also expected to feature a strong offensive line, so if the skill position group comes along and the good version of Jennings shows up every week, a top-10 offense isn’t unrealistic.

Miami is obviously the top team on Notre Dame’s schedule, so its presence at the top of the list is no surprise. Michigan State is overrated at 80 overall in this writer’s opinion, but the rest checks out.