Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Blue and Gold
+
One subscription: The best Notre Dame Fighting Irish coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Blue and Gold Football

College Football 27 Team Ratings: Where does Notre Dame stand?

IMG_7504
Jack Soble@jacksoble56
7h0members liked this
Leonard Moore
Notre Dame sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore (15) was one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)

EA Sports College Football 27 comes out July 9, and as expected, Notre Dame is one of the top teams in the game.

In the third edition of EA’s flagship college football video game since it was renewed in 2024, the Irish hold an 89 overall rating, which is tied for fourth among all teams. Their offense rating is 88, while their defense rating is 90. Individual player ratings have yet to be released.

More: Where Notre Dame Stadium ranks among toughest places to play in CFB 27

Here are more details about Notre Dame’s team ratings in CFB 27, as well as where the Irish rank in comparison to their championship-contending peers.

Overall rating: Notre Dame ranks No. 4

TeamOVR
Oregon91
Ohio State90
Indiana90
Notre Dame89
Texas89
Ole Miss88
Miami88
LSU88
Georgia87
Oklahoma87
Texas Tech87

The programs ahead of Notre Dame are generally the ones you would expect, though EA is putting a great deal of stock in Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti‘s ability to retool the Hoosiers’ roster. Georgia being ranked barely inside the top 10 is also interesting, because most preseason rankings put the Bulldogs in the top five.

The Irish are generally expected to rank around No. 3 or No. 4 when the preseason polls come out, so their rating in relation to their peers makes sense.

Offense rating

TeamOff Rating
Ohio State92
Oregon91
Indiana90
Texas90
Miami90
LSU89
Notre Dame88
Ole Miss88
Missouri88
Three teams tied*87
*Oklahoma, USC, SMU

EA has less confidence in the Irish on offense than on defense, despite the return of redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr. Then again, Carr might be the reason Notre Dame is in the top 10 at all, given the relatively unproven group of skill position players around him.

Defense rating

TeamDef Rating
Oregon91
Indiana90
Notre Dame90
Texas Tech90
Georgia89
Alabama89
Ohio State88
Texas88
Oklahoma88
Two teams tied*87
*LSU, Ole Miss

This is the part where this writer will argue EA is underrating Notre Dame a bit. The Irish have a very good case to be the best defense in the country, returning their top-nine players in terms of snap count. Cornerback Leonard Moore could well be the top-rated defensive player in the game, too.

How EA Sports College Football 27 rates each Notre Dame opponent

Ordered by overall rating

TeamOff RatingDef RatingOVR
Miami908688
BYU868686
SMU878083
Michigan State808180
North Carolina788079
Wisconsin807879
Syracuse778078
Boston College777877
Purdue787777
Stanford757876
Navy757374
Rice727372

SMU’s presence among the top-10 offenses (tied for 10th) in the country is interesting. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is experienced and talented, if somewhat inconsistent. The Mustangs are also expected to feature a strong offensive line, so if the skill position group comes along and the good version of Jennings shows up every week, a top-10 offense isn’t unrealistic.

Miami is obviously the top team on Notre Dame’s schedule, so its presence at the top of the list is no surprise. Michigan State is overrated at 80 overall in this writer’s opinion, but the rest checks out.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Blue and Gold

More Blue and Gold News