Dalton Wasserman on Jeremiyah Love, CJ Carr and Notre Dame’s future NFL Draft stars

Some of the most intriguing questions involving the Notre Dame football team and the NFL Draft actually pertain to the one not unfolding later this week over three days, but next spring.

Not that the seven-round 2026 version, set in Pittsburgh starting on Thursday night, is lacking in compelling storylines.

NFL and college football analyst Dalton Wasserman has a foothold in both of those timelines, which is why Tyler James and I recently invited him to join us on the Third & Gold Podcast. To watch/listen to the entire podcast, you can find it HERE.

And check Wasserman’s YouTube channel for more great NFL draft and college football content.

What follows are the highlights of our conversation with Wasserman:

Q: When we hear about Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love possibly going in the top 5 overall on Thursday night — a rarity for running backs — how high is too high to take a running back? Does Jeremiyah Love transcend that because of the things he can do as a pass catcher?

“If you’re going to take one within the top 10 to 15 picks, they have to bring some receiving ability, I would say, also. And there’s just an elite level of talent. The entire idea of running backs being devalued is that an average player at that position is the most easy to replace, maybe out of any position in football. So, when you talk about, ‘Oh, I just need a back who can give me 10 to 15 carries a game at 4, 4 1/2 yards, a clip, those guys are actually very easy to find.

“You can find them in rounds 3 and 4. The difference is those special talents are the ones that should go in the first round. Love is one of those guys, and he can catch the football. Christian McCaffrey, obviously the best receiving back in the league, is one. Plus he’s a really good runner — has been throughout his career.

“Saquon Barkley can do a little bit of everything. That two-dimensional type of player, you just don’t get them that often, especially with the explosiveness of some of these players that we’re talking about. So, those are the two things that I would look for.

“It’s just a big-play ability, the ability to score from anywhere on the field. And then you mentioned that the receiving work certainly helps.”

Q: Malachi Fields has been sort of a classic case of postseason ups and downs. What do you make of Malachi Fields and the pre-draft run that he’s had?

“Yeah, he’s a tough eval. I mean, I was down there at the Senior Bowl in Mobile [Ala.]. and he was, I would argue, the best receiver on the field that entire week. He had a really good week. The size showed. I thought the fluidity in this route running was better than I expected it to be going in, because that’s the question with those bigger receivers who don’t have the elite 40 times, right?

“This was the Keon Coleman question a couple of years ago in Buffalo’s draft. Can this guy separate? Because the most valuable skill for wide receivers in the NFL is the ability to run routes and separate. Obviously, Fields has the size. He’s got the catch radius.

“He’s got incredible hands, but can you separate on a consistent basis or are you only going to be that one-on-one threat who can jump over man coverage and go up on the glass essentially and make those big plays down the field in tight coverage? Are you just a red zone weapon when you’re a guy that tall?

“There’s several guys in this class that they’re intriguing with the size that they have, but they all have the same question mark. It’s a fascinating one with Fields, because he did have such a good pre-draft process except for the 40-time, but we kind of expected that too.

“He just wasn’t a burner on tape anyway, so can you find the right situations for this guy to be in? Can you let him be that one-on-one winner on the outside? Then you like him maybe as a day 2 player. If not and you don’t believe in his ability to separate, it might be a little later than that.”

Q: The money in college is so good that both Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner were torn about whether to come out or stay another year? What’s your sense with each of them in whether staying another year might have helped them?

“I think it could have helped them. I think when you look at both of those guys, Schrauth is probably an early day 3 pick. Maybe he sneaks into round 3/top 100-type territory as just a solid, classic gritty guard who’s going to give you just all around good enough, what you need.

“He’s got solid strength. The foot quickness isn’t elite, but it’s good enough. I think everything about his traits is good enough. And then obviously team captain, the intangibles, everything he was at Notre Dame.

“And then Wagner didn’t have quite as good a year this past year as I thought he was going to. There’s some guys— the quicker, speedier edge rushers — give him a lot of issues. And I think at tackle especially, you’re looking at the athletic traits and the foot speed. Those are things that teams really covet, especially when it comes to starting-caliber offensive tackles.

“So, I think Wagner especially maybe could have benefited from staying one more year, but both of them. I think that’s going to be the debate with NIL going forward. If you’re a first-round pick, you go and make your first-round money and you get on that clock toward the second contract.

“But I think a lot of day 3 guys are going to start taking into heavier consideration: ‘Hey, is this really worth it for me to do it when I know maybe at best in my first two years, I’m going to sit around as a backup, making maybe $1 million?’ If you’re in the sixth or seventh round, you’re making $800,000, $850,000, and it might not be worth your time. It might be worth staying for another year and developing.”

“I think the ability to win downfield, I mean, he’s such a good route-runner. He has, he has that ability to separate. I think the NFL is going to see him probably as a slot receiver, but I think to be able to just be that guy. And we haven’t seen it much lately with Notre Dame, wide receivers, be the guy who can just take the game over, right? Be a higher volume threat.

“If Notre Dame’s going to throw the football a lot, let’s see him go out there and dominate consistently throughout games. Instead of having one game where he’s really good, and then two or three where he’s kind of quiet. And part of that was the depth in the wide receiver room last year.

“But I think he and Jaden Greathouse are both guys who we’ve seen in flashes like, ‘Oh man, these guys are dangerous, especially as separators, as route-runners.’ I think that’s what you get from Faison not having all that time to focus on lacrosse. Now you talk about someone who can really develop the finer points in his game, especially when it comes to the route-running.”

Q: What is it about CJ Carr’s game that you like so much? And why are you so confident that he’s going to continue that ascension this season?

“Oh, the poise for sure. First and foremost, last year, it was only very rare moments where he looked like a freshman. Even going back to his spring game last year, he’s calm and cool in the pocket. He’s a classic pocket passer with a clean delivery. And he’s very accurate.

“And I think, you know, he’s got the ability to make every throw on the field. You talk about layering throws down the seam, and that’s 20- to 30-yard range. He’s got that. He gets rid of the football quickly. His feet are relatively quiet back there, which is a good thing. And there’s clearly enough athleticism, even if it’s not going to change-the-dynamic-of-your-run-game, Lamar Jackson-type of athleticism.

“You’ve got that functional athleticism, where he can make plays outside the pocket. Again, very, very, very rarely that he was flustered, if at all, last year, only in occasional moments. I think about the pick-6 against Pitt.

“I think down in the red zone is definitely a place where he and the entire team can get better. It felt like when the field was crunched a little bit, that he started to feel the tight windows. But I also think that’s something that just gets better with experience. So look, he’s clean, man. He’s accurate. He’s got a clean delivery. That’s really what I like about him. And I think with more experience, he’s only going to get better from there.”

Q: Is Leonard Moore the clear No. 1 cornerback going into next season or is there a worthy group of contenders with him?

“No, I think, I don’t think it’s close. Max [Chadwick] and I, on our show [The Preferred Walk-on], we’re going to go through our top 10s at every position. And the two easiest No. 1s in the country are [Ohio State’s] Jeremiah Smith at receiver, and Leonard Moore at corner. I think he’s the best. I think you could easily argue the best defensive player in the country.

“I think he’s the best as far as the draft goes. I think he’s the best corner that we’ve seen since we had that Derek Stingley/Sauce Gardner draft [2022]. I think he would be well worthy. I’m going to be honest with you. If he was in this year’s class, he might be the No. 2 overall pick. I think the Jets might take him at No. 2. He’s that good.

“I mean, you talk about length. He’s got the size. He has the ability to play man-to-man and zone. This kid is special. He’s absolutely special. I mentioned Jeremiah Smith at receiver, but at least there’s some other really good receivers. There’s probably not a bigger gap between the No. 1 player at his position and everybody else than Leonard Moore at cornerback right now.”