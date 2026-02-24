Notre Dame four-star QB target Davin Davidson includes Irish in top eight

Notre Dame has established itself as one of the contenders for Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson’s commitment entering the spring.

On Tuesday, Davidson told Rivals national recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett that he’s down to eight schools: Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound passer included the Irish among his list of favorites despite omitting them in an interview with Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons on Monday where Davidson discussed the schools he wanted to visit this spring. Davidson named nine schools that were not Notre Dame. Two of the schools mentioned, Florida State and North Carolina, did not make the cut Tuesday.

Davidson is one of the most coveted signal-callers in the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 208 overall player, No. 19 quarterback nationally and No. 21 prospect in Florida. Before narrowing his recruitment, he held offers from over 20 Power Four programs. Among the schools that didn’t make the cut were Iowa, Duke, Michigan State, California, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Colorado.

Like most of the programs involved in his recruitment, Notre Dame offered Davidson after his stellar junior season. The Irish are the third most recent school to extend him a scholarship, sharing the news with him Feb. 16.

Davidson attends the same school that produced Irish 2026 four-star defensive lineman Elijah Golden. The Irish connections at Cardinal Mooney do not stop there. Davidson and Golden’s head coach is former Notre Dame quarterback/tight end Jared Clark.

In an interview earlier this month with Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer, Davidson noted his relationships with Clark and Golden as an exciting component of his recruitment.

“The offer means a lot,” Davidson said. “I get to play for Coach Clark, and he played for that school — it’s pretty cool. Elijah is one of my great teammates I got to play with; he’s never said a bad thing about the school going through his recruiting process.

“It’s a pretty big offer. It’s very cool to get, and I’m excited to learn more about Notre Dame.”

Davidson led Cardinal Mooney to a Florida Class 2A state championship in 2025. In 15 games, he completed 137 of 212 passes for 2,360 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He added 3 rushing scores as well.

On Monday, he was one of the biggest risers in the updated Rivals300 recruit rankings. Davidson made his debut as the No. 11 quarterback and No. 120 overall player in the class. He is also the No. 12 recruit in Florida.

