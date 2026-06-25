Blue and Gold Basketball
Does the NCAA’s new five-in-five rule mean an extra year at Notre Dame for Hannah Hidalgo?
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The NCAA's new five-in-five eligibility rule has opened the door to something that once seemed impossible: Hannah Hidalgo returning to Notre Dame for a fifth season. Sources tell Blue & Gold the All-American guard is seriously considering the possibility as she weighs the Irish's future, WNBA draft projections and the opportunity to chase a national championship.