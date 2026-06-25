Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Blue and Gold
+

Blue and Gold Basketball

Does the NCAA’s new five-in-five rule mean an extra year at Notre Dame for Hannah Hidalgo?

Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen@EHansenND
6h0members liked this
Hannah Hidalgo and Niele Ivey
Couild Hannah Hidalgo (3) join forces with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey in 2027-28 with a new NCAA rule change? Matt Cashore/Imagn Images

The NCAA's new five-in-five eligibility rule has opened the door to something that once seemed impossible: Hannah Hidalgo returning to Notre Dame for a fifth season. Sources tell Blue & Gold the All-American guard is seriously considering the possibility as she weighs the Irish's future, WNBA draft projections and the opportunity to chase a national championship.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

More Blue and Gold News