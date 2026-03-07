Downed by Duke in ACC Tournament semifinals again, Notre Dame women's basketball isn't done fighting yet

If Notre Dame could have snapped its fingers first thing in the morning Saturday and magically plopped itself into the exact situation it was in later that afternoon at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga., it would have done so.

The No. 5 seed Fighting Irish trailed No. 1 seed Duke by two points with the ball in their hands, final possession of the game, multiple chances to tie or take the lead.

Cassandre Prosper missed a wing three. Hannah Hidalgo clanked a top-of-the-key heave. Iyana Moore got stuffed by Toby Fournier on a runner through the lane. Nope, nope, nope.

Then time expired. The buzzer was alarming in a, “shouldn’t there be another chance for Notre Dame to do this dang thing? Just one more shot to keep the dream alive?” kind of way.

Nope.

Defending ACC Tournament champion Duke (23-8) held on to win, 65-63, and get back to the title game. Notre Dame (22-10) was sent home by the Blue Devils in the semifinals for the second straight season. Sometimes, it’s just not meant to be.

Notre Dame found out the hard way just how difficult it is to beat big-time opponents this time of year.

“Some of these lessons and experiences, you don’t know about it until you’re in it,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “So everybody that was on that floor, our team, they have not had that experience, they had it today. Knowing you have to be physical, you have to be tough. And these games come down to every possession matters and the margin of error is very, very small.”

When the sting of defeat subsides, the Irish should look back on what they did in Duluth — and for a month prior — proudly. They can take a lot of positives into the NCAA Tournament. They can be a problem in it if they play the same exact way they have for the last month. That includes Saturday, when they held a lead as late as the 7:16 mark of the fourth quarter. They gave Duke all it could handle.

And then some.

“They made it really difficult for us, especially that third quarter the way they came out of halftime,” Duke head coach Kara Lawson said. “They have a great competitive spirit over there, and we certainly felt it today.”

Notre Dame won seven consecutive games up until getting downed by Duke for the second time this season. The Irish went from a projected 8 or 9 seed in the big dance to a probable 5 or 6. During their late-season surge, they beat the second-best team in the ACC, Louisville, and took the top team in the league to the wire in a do-or-die, second-to-last conference tournament game.

That’s not so bad. All of it was earned.

“This team is one of the hardest-working teams I’ve ever coached,” Ivey said. “Resilient. They fought.”

They have a level of compete that mirrors their tournament projections; it’s a few notches more favorable now than it was in January. They also have someone who deserves every bit of the National Player of the Year consideration she’s getting in Hidalgo, who finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists vs. Duke. She put up similar statistics in all three ACC Tournament games. Similar statistics all season, really; 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 5.4 assists per game.

She missed more shots than she made against Duke, going 10 of 24 from the field. She was closer to 60 percent shooting in the first two games of the tournament. Those games, of course, weren’t against Duke, the most stingy defensive team in the conference. A third game in as many days is tough on anyone, too, especially for someone like Hidalgo who rarely gets any time on the bench. She played so much of the semifinal she knew exactly how long she was out.

“Fourteen seconds,” she said. “I’ve been playing 40 minutes for three games straight. It was a very long 14 seconds. But honestly just a breather that I needed.”

She had to play nearly the entirety of the game, out of breath and all. She had no other choice. Malaya Cowles fouled out, and KK Bransford nearly did too. The Irish were getting blitzed and bullied on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 47-32, and downright destroyed around the rim, 38 paint points for Duke to 24 for Notre Dame. Their highest hopes of springing an upset rested in the hands of Hidalgo.

And she dang near delivered. Duke just barely didn’t let her. It wasn’t easy not to.

“Mindset for us going in is to try to make things as tough as possible,” Lawson said. “We know we’re not going to shut anybody out. We know they’re going to score points. We know they’re going to make good plays. So you just try to make things as difficult as possible, knowing that she’s going to be able to make some amazing plays on either end and just stay solid and consistent with that through the game.”

Hidalgo shouldn’t get all of the credit for making Lawson sweat it out. Iyana Moore and Vanessa de Jesus both hit two threes. The Irish forced 20 Duke turnovers. They held their own defensively in the second half, only surrendering 27 points, even though the Blue Devils had matchup advantages all over the floor. Ivey turned to her patented matchup zone, her personnel hunkered down in it and it took Duke out of an offensive flow. That’s a formula for scaring contenders in March, maybe even beating them if a few more things go the blue and gold’s way. If one or two more defensive rebounds is secured. If one of three last-gasp shots fall.

It didn’t happen that way Saturday. It can happen later this month when the Irish are rested, fully aware of their potential and locked in on reaching it.

“This group has grown,” Ivey said. “We’ve matured. We’ve learned how to play with each other and play for each other, and it has been honestly phenomenal. I talked to everybody about how much joy I have in coaching this group, so I told them, don’t hang your heads on this. It does not define us. It’s only going to make us better and stronger.”

BOX SCORE: Duke 65, Notre Dame 63