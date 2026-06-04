Newsstand: DraftKings releases betting lines for four 2026 Notre Dame football games

DraftKings released betting lines for 70 games labeled “Games of the Year” coming up this season. Notre Dame is involved in four of them.

Here’s an early look at those lines.

• at North Carolina (Oct. 3): ND -23.5

• at BYU (Oct. 17): ND -10.5

• Miami (Nov. 7): ND -7

• SMU (Nov. 21): ND -17.5

Unsurprisingly, the Fighting Irish are favorites in all of the games. Many pundits are already projecting them to go a perfect 12-0. That’s a difficult mark to lay down against any schedule, though, and some might be a little surprised the Irish are favored against Miami and BYU by at least a touchdown. Those are the two most difficult opponents on the slate. SMU might be third in that regard, and DraftKings has the Irish as a three-score favorite in that matchup.

Of course, these lines could change drastically considering all of them are at least one month into the season. North Carolina could end up being much better than the 4-8 team it was in Bill Belichick’s first season in year two of his regime, for instance. BYU and Miami could end up being College Football Playoff-caliber teams, and those point spreads could shrink no matter what Notre Dame does before playing in those games.

But as of now, in early June, the lines are what they are, and considering all the Irish are supposed to be, it makes at least some sense on paper.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua spoke in Wednesday’s senate hearing.

Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua, who used to run NBC Sports, tells senators that the best way to make the most money from TV rights is a super league.



Then he says he doesn't want a super league.



Then he offers a sample super league schedule. pic.twitter.com/DgLtWJtL1H — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) June 3, 2026

The Irish coaching staff is on the road recruiting.

Does it get any more beautiful?

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“Coach Codlin is a great person, and I sent him a couple of videos of my workout. He was telling me what I can work on. He’s definitely a coach who wants the best for his players.”

— North Miami Beach’s Andre Hyppolite, the No. 105 overall player and No. 9 safety in America according to Rivals

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Where Notre Dame stands with top offensive targets to start June | The Heat Index

• Notre Dame recruiting calendar: The events and dates that matter most this month

• Decision date set: Neimann Lawrence narrows to 5 schools with 2 programs setting pace, 1 leading

• Notre Dame making strong push to flip Texas DB commit Greedy James

• Where Notre Dame stands with top defensive targets to start June | The Heat Index

• Notre Dame Irish Invasion preview: Breaking down the top defensive talent at Friday’s camp



