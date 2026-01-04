Duke creates identity crisis for Notre Dame women’s basketball in taking down the Irish, 82-68

After 85 straight appearances in the AP women’s basketball poll, No. 18 Notre Dame will likely find itself unranked on Monday after a lost week that hints at bigger problems ahead.

It wasn’t just that unranked Duke took control early in an 82-68 ACC victory over the Irish Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., in the latest step backward for an ND team that largely overachieved before the calendar clicked over to 2026.

It was how the Blue Devils (9-6, 4-0 ACC) dogpiled on top of Georgia Tech’s 95-90 overtime upset of Notre Dame by providing a template for other ACC teams to best attack All-America guard Hannah Hidalgo and her limited inventory of healthy teammates.

Making the Irish (10-4, 2-2) pay for playing zone in the first half by raining down 3s, Duke — a team averaging six treys a game — had that many in the first half and was 9-of-18 (50%) for the game, even after head coach Niele Ivey switched to man-to-man, which did mitigate at least the volume of 3s taken.

But most disconcerting was Duke coach Kara Lawson and her team attacking the two areas Ivey promotes as the identity of her team and making them struggle in both areas — overall defense beyond the struggles guarding at the arc, and making one of the nation’s better transition teams play flat-footed on offense.

ND transition game stifled

The Irish came in averaging 19.5 fastbreak points a game, a statistic it usually dominates in games, with a 254-89 collective edge on the season with four games not allowing a single transition point.

Against Duke, it was the Irish who didn’t have a fastbreak in the first half and finished with a 4-19 deficit in that statistical category. The nation’s No. 3 team in steals (16.5 per game) went the entire first quarter without one and garnered just eight for the game.

The Irish were outrebounded (39-31), outhustled and arguably outcoached.

“I feel like we’re trying to find a complete – to play a complete game,” Ivey said during a brisk 4-minute press conference. “I thought that it was in spurts that we really showed our fight and our will.”

But not enough of it.

Hidalgo heats up late

Hidalgo struggled in the first half, but eventually put up her typical triple-double-flirting numbers — 22 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals — all team highs. Cass Prosper continues to be an improved offensive option with 15 points, to go along with six rebounds.

Iyana Moore added 12 and Malaya Cowles 10 for the Irish, who only went six deep for the second game in a row. Duke grad transfer Vanessa de Jesus struggled against her former team with more fouls (4) than points (3).

Much was made of ND’s lack of depth in both the Georgia Tech and Duke losses, but the Blue Devils only went seven deep, and Arianna Roberson only played nine scoreless minutes.

“I talked about not surrendering to that,” Ivey said of the depth situation, with injured starting guard KK Bransford, out indefinitely with a knee injury, the biggest challenge. “Again, we know our situation.

“We have a great performance team. We’re in great shape. We can’t surrender to the situation.

You’ve got to still fight.”

Duke, meanwhile, has fought back from a 3-6 record with six straight wins to more resemble a team picked to win the ACC in preseason and launch its season as a top 10 team.

All five Duke starters hit for double-figures scoring, led by Taina Mair, who nearly doubled her scoring average with a game-high 23. That included 4-for-4 accuracy from 3-point range. Toby Fournier was a force inside with 20 points and seven rebounds.

The Irish return home for a matchup against what is purported to be one of the worst Power 4 teams nationally in Boston College (4-12, 0-3) Thursday at 6 p.m. EST. But then it’s a stretch of three straight ranked opponents — North Carolina, Louisville and No. 1 UConn, with the Jan. 19 game against the Huskies on the road.

“This is a super tough month for us,” Ivey said. “And also, it’s ACC play, so it’s going to be tough. So, we’ve got to find a way to win and have that will to win.”

DUKE 82, NOTRE DAME 68: Boxscore



