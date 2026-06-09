Elite 2028 defensive lineman set to camp at Notre Dame in search of an offer

Notre Dame football’s first of two evaluation camps will feature one of the top defensive linemen in the 2028 class.

Elite 2028 four-star recruit Simon Nuamah posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will camp for the Fighting Irish on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2½, 260-pounder from Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy will arrive on campus as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 51 overall player nationally in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

According to Rivals’ own rankings, Nuamah is the No. 27 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the class, which means he’s tracking toward five-star status. Rivals awards five stars to the top 32 prospects at the end of every cycle to mirror the number of NFL Draft picks.

Although Notre Dame has not yet offered Nuamah, he has 17 other offers from Power Four programs. Among the teams already involved for the No. 2 rising junior in Massachusetts are Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee.

Nuamah was originally part of the 2027 recruiting class and attended North Andover (Mass.) Brooks. Instead of capping his high school career next season, he announced in March his reclassification to the 2028 class and transferred to Tabor Academy.

New Irish defensive line coach Charlie Partridge has already sent out 16 offers to defensive tackles in the 2028 class. However, with a strong performance Tuesday, Nuamah could very well become the 17th. The Irish are still searching for their first commitment in the next recruiting cycle.

Top 2028 linebacker in Mississippi also slated to attend

For Friday’s Irish Invasion, Notre Dame already welcomed the Nos. 1 and 4 2028 prospects in Mississippi to campus in four-star running backs Zaiden Jernigan and Acely Brown. On Tuesday, the No. 5 player in the state will be in town.

Tupelo (Miss.) High four-star linebacker Kaiden Buchanan told Blue & Gold he’ll also be on campus for Tuesday’s evaluation camp. The 6-foot, 215-pounder is one of the top prospects at his position nationally, ranking as the No. 20 linebacker and No. 207 overall player.

While the Irish have not offered him either, he has offers from 22 other Power Four programs. Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC are among the schools on his offer sheet.

Like Nuamah, Buchanan could also make his case for a Notre Dame offer. During his 15-game sophomore season, he totaled 75 tackles (45 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one blocked punt.

Irish linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has already offered 12 linebackers in the 2028 class. Two of them, four-star Cale Britt and three-star Reagan Smith, added their offers after Irish Invasion.