Elite at last: Notre Dame advances past Sweet 16 for first time in Niele Ivey era

FORTH WORTH, Texas — Notre Dame had several opportunities to eulogize themselves. To prematurely mourn the end of their season like so many did from their living room couches or from their seats inside Dickies Arena on Friday afternoon in the midst of a 12-point Fighting Irish lead evaporating like water off sun-baked pavement under the Lone State State sun.

Notre Dame didn’t give in that easily. Notre Dame didn’t give in at all.

The eulogy will wait.

The No. 6 seed Irish trailed No. 2 seed Vanderbilt by one with a couple minutes remaining. It was their first deficit since the first quarter. So much of what transpired between the Irish obtaining their high water mark advantage and Vanderbilt crawling back to wrestle the lead away resembled a cracking dam and springing of leaks even junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, she who’s capable of anything and everything within the confines of a 40-minute basketball game, wouldn’t be able to patch up.

That’s not the way she ever characterized it, however.

“I was telling the girls, I’m like, ‘This is not our last game playing together,'” she said. “We’re going to figure it out and win this game so we can be able to play a game together again.”

What Hidalgo says goes.

She listened to herself, generating one of her patented steal-and-scores to put the Irish up by a pair of points in the final minute. She assisted to longtime teammate Cassandre Prosper off a wonky inbounds play only she could get under control and convert into a bucket. Prosper delivered on the layup, breaking a tie, made a critical free throw on the next possession thereafter and Hidalgo was proven right.

Notre Dame (25-10) will play together again after all because of a 67-64 Sweet 16 victory over Vandy (29-5), the first third-round NCAA Tournament win head coach Niele Ivey‘s tenure.

“Obviously everybody knows it’s been five straight and I haven’t had a chance to get over that hump, but we did because of these two, my starters,” Ivey said. “I’m so elated that I get a chance to experience this with this team. I’ve said this a lot, this is a special group.”

The Hannah Hidalgo Show

Special indeed. That starts with Hidalgo, who had a March Madness performance for the ages with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and 7 assists. She set the NCAA single-season record for steals. She set the NCAA Tournament record for steals. She stole the hearts of bystanders who somehow might not have been familiar with her game and sunk the hearts of Commodores everywhere.

Simply put, she was as sensational as she’s ever been. And she’s been overly sensational since the moment she stepped foot on campus in South Bend.

“I came out and tried to be a pest on the ball as I always try and do,” she said.

She wasn’t just a pest on the ball. She was a mastermind of it. She had it on a string. The ball might as well have been remote controlled and the controller was in Hidalgo’s head. Much like that moment in the huddle when she told her teammates they weren’t done playing this season just yet, what Hidalgo thought during almost every second of the game was the way it was going to be.

Nobody else in the arena possessed the level of authoritative power Hidalgo did. It was her game, and it was going to be played on her terms. That’s how the best of the best have it this time of year.

“She’s just a special player,” Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph said. “I think you have to respect how hard she plays all the time. There’s always a takeaway when you play against a player like that who plays so hard on both sides of the ball. I said it yesterday, she’s like a free safety out there. You know, just kind of looking around, and as soon as she sees your eyes on a person, she’s going to go get the ball. It’s impressive.

“Hopefully our players not only learned a little bit about how we can take better care of the ball, but also, that’s the kind of effort you need to win games like this. So I got to give her and them credit, but she gave the effort that was needed to win the game for her team on both sides of the ball, and kudos to her. She’s a great player.”

Slowing Down Mikayla Blakes

In theory, Vanderbilt has a game-changer like Hidalgo on the roster. Someone who was supposed to put her stamp on the game and have that be that, no further questions asked. So many times this year, that’s what she did. She just didn’t do it against Notre Dame. The Irish wouldn’t let her.

Mikayla Blakes couldn’t pull off what Hidalgo did.

The nation’s leading scorer averaging 27.0 points per game, Blakes nearly got to that total Friday. But it took her 26 shots to score 26 points. She only made seven of them. She missed her first eight attempts from the field. Notre Dame had her rattled in a way Hidalgo, who shot 14-of-25 from the floor, never was.

Hidalgo’s efficiency and Blakes’ inability to score on command, as she’s become so accustomed to in her first two seasons at this level, was without question a deciding factor. When two of the best in any sport go head-to-head, they’re under a microscope. Hidalgo grew. Blakes got fried, but it wasn’t her fault.

Notre Dame had her in a blender.

“Defense is what’s helped us get to this point, and this group, they’re tenacious defensively one through five,” Ivey said. “Everybody is on the court. Everybody loves to play defense. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

“We’re not going to shut down Mikayla Blakes completely, but just trying to slow her down, and I think we did a really solid job of doing that,” Hidalgo added.

Overcoming Poor Three-Point Shooting

What Notre Dame didn’t do well is shoot the three. The Fighting Irish finished 1-of-17 from deep as a team. Had the game gone the other way, that’s the stat everyone would have correctly pointed at as to what cost the Irish a victory.

But in a way, it’s almost more impressive Notre Dame knocked off a 2 seed while having a 12-point disadvantage in points by way of the three. They hunkered down just enough in every other area to squeak out a win by, ironically, three points.

Ha. Vanessa de Jesus‘ corner three after air-balling a similar shot on the other side of the court ended up being the exact margin by which Notre Dame won. Basketball is a funny sport, eh?

Basketball is a fun sport. Especially when winning. Notre Dame is 12-2 since the start of February. The job’s not finished, and the Irish are technically only halfway to winning a national championship in the scope of what it takes to get through entire tournament unscathed, but they’ve never been this far in the Ivey era. That’s worth letting loose over for a while Friday night.

“We’re just going to celebrate today first, for about 24 hours,” Ivey said. “Then when we figure out who we’re going to play, then we’ll focus on what we need to do from a scouting standpoint.”

At the time of typing this, UConn is up 35-20 on North Carolina. So get ready for those Huskies, Coach. The same ones that beat Notre Dame by 38 in January. This is March, though. Sure, nobody understands what that means more than UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. But Notre Dame has proven, through two wins in the ACC Tournament and three more in the big dance, that this version of the Irish understands it too.

“It’s really about just I think who wants it more and trusting that we can get there,” Prosper said.