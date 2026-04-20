ESPN's Adam Schefter predicts Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love's NFL Draft landing spot | Newsstand

Former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love’s landing spot in the first round of Thursday night’s 2026 NFL Draft is becoming increasingly clearer.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Love “could go as high as No. 3 to Arizona and no lower than No. 7 to Washington.”

“Love is truly in play at the high end of that range with Arizona,” Schefter said. “Ideally, the Cardinals would like to find a team willing to trade up so they can acquire more picks, and there have already been ‘exploratory’ calls, as one source described it, regarding the No. 3 selection. But if the Cardinals hold on to their pick, some around the league believe they could pull an early draft surprise and select Love in a slot slightly higher than he has been projected to go.

“Even if Love does not wind up going No. 3, he will not slide far. The Commanders at No. 7 would seem to be his floor. … If the opportunity presents itself, some expect the Commanders would rush to turn in the card for Love, giving Washington a great offensive tandem with him and Jayden Daniels.”

Love is looking to be the first running back selected in the top three since the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall in 2018. The former Irish star is looking to be the last ND running back to go in the first round since Jerome Bettis in 1993. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him at No. 10 overall.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

Wild opening line from @MelKiperESPN on Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon (also good take on him as a sleeper) pic.twitter.com/YgKLHiirQk — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 19, 2026

Jerome Bettis, Joe Alt, Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman just shotgunned a beer on stage with Luke Combs 🤯☘️ pic.twitter.com/dNIJ5xwsy3 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) April 19, 2026

Rodney Dunham was all over in Notre Dame's Saturday scrimmage. He doesn't look or play like a freshman.



"He’s just come in at a higher level," Marcus Freeman said. "He’s doing a really good job and playing well. And I believe he’ll help us this year."https://t.co/qjYbziTtL4 pic.twitter.com/uMPs7wTvbZ — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 18, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“He’s able to understand a play. He’s able to see what the defense is doing and put us in a position that usually ends up in a positive play. So, that’s invaluable to have a true problem-solver. And that’s, again, an accumulation of his preparation.”

— Irish coach Marcus Freeman on starting quarterback CJ Carr following Saturday’s jersey scrimmage.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend