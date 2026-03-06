ESPN analyst ranks Notre Dame's CJ Carr No. 1 quarterback in college football | Newsstand
On Thursday morning, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly ranked all 68 projected Power Four starting quarterbacks. At No. 1: Notre Dame redshirt sophomore CJ Carr.
Carr’s place in the media’s various top quarterback list has varied, falling as low as No. 10 and as high as No. 1. But Connelly, a very data-driven analyst, believes the Saline, Mich. native is the best in the sport.
“He sort of looked like a redshirt freshman against Miami in Week 1 of last season, but that was about it,” Connelly wrote. “He fell just short of leading a comeback win against the Hurricanes, then pretty much torched all other opposition.
“Sure, he had a spectacular run game at his disposal — Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 2,046 yards and 29 touchdowns (and are both gone now) — but Notre Dame ranked first nationally in third-and-long success rate (7 or more yards to go). When Carr had to make a throw, he did so.”
Top 10
- 1
Quinn on Holtz passing
Heartfelt message
- 2
Hansen story on Holtz
Changing ND history
- 3
New prediction
2027 recruit to ND?
- 4Hot
Intel from Wiltfong
2027 class on fire
- 5
Heat Index: LB
Where ND recruiting stands
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
That note about third-and-long success rate is significant, because the knock on Carr is that he didn’t headline the scouting report for Fighting Irish opponents (because everyone geared up to stop Love and Price). But when defenses had to stop the pass in 2025, Carr beat them anyway.
“Carr isn’t exactly your modern dual-threat guy; he doesn’t scramble much, and he’s not a threat to punish defenses for turning their backs on the QB in man coverage,” Connelly wrote. “But he also doesn’t take sacks, both because of quick decision-making and the fact that he might have the best offensive line in the country protecting him. He’s accurate, he has a big arm, and by the end of 2025 he was one of the most reliable passers in the sport.”
Notre Dame Tweets of the day
Lou Holtz was special.
Fighting Irish athletics director Pete Bevacqua on Holtz:
National love for Jordan Faison.
Quote of the day
“Listen, when you think of his career, you think of greatness. You think of excellence. I still hear the year of 1988, the national championship year, every day around here. But I think you think about his teams as a whole, his tenure as a whole at Notre Dame. The impact he made on this university. Like, everybody loved Coach Holtz. Everybody talks about him in a way that as a current head coach, you say, ‘You know what, when I’m done coaching or when my time is up, I hope I can make an impact the way Coach Holtz did. At Notre Dame, but also in college football. So, his legacy will live on, and his impact will still be felt in South Bend.”
— Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman
Headlines of the day
- Player-told tales from the Lou Holtz era at Notre Dame: Mind games and more
- A pay cut, a dream and how Lou Holtz changed Notre Dame football history forever
- ‘Peaking at the right time,’ why ‘anything is possible’ for Fighting Irish women’s basketball in ACC Tournament
- Fighting Irish 2026 recruiting roundtable: What’s the strongest position group?
- Notre Dame tight ends spring preview: Will Irish have a true No. 1?
- Four-star WR Osani Gayles schedules first Fighting Irish visit
- ‘His legacy will live on’: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman remembers Lou Holtz on ‘Good Morning Football’
- Marcus Freeman on GMFB: Fighting Irish head coach talks NFL interest, Jeremiyah Love
- Where Notre Dame stands at cornerback in 2027 class | The Heat Index
- How Marcus Freeman is building a Lou Holtz-like culture at Notre Dame
- Hannah Hidalgo leads Fighting Irish to ACC Tournament second-round win vs. Miami
- The common ground at Notre Dame between Lou Holtz and Marcus Freeman | Chat Transcript
- Fighting Irish making move on four-star LB Joakim Gouda with visit set
- How Notre Dame twice showed signs of championship-level maturity in ACC Tournament win over Miami
- One step forward, two steps back: Why Notre Dame men’s basketball can’t build momentum if one thing doesn’t change
- Fighting Irish emerge as top option for in-state talent with two spring visits planned
- Lucky Charms: Key Notre Dame DL target adds Irish to spring visit schedule