Newsstand: ESPN names two Notre Dame football players All-Americans

On Thursday, ESPN unveiled its college football All-America teams for the 2025 season. And unsurprisingly, two Notre Dame football players earned recognition.

Irish running back Jermeiyah Love and cornerback Leonard Moore earned first-team honors. Both players previously earned unanimous All-America honors after being recognized as first-teamers by the five designated selectors: the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation.

About one month ago, Love declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy finalist and Doak Walker Award winner racked up 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores. Moore, who had five interceptions, is already viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Also on Thursday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller named Moore one of the top prospects at his position in next year’s draft.

“My top defensive back right now, Moore was the best corner I saw this season and scouts I’ve spoken to agree,” Miller said. “ The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had five interceptions (tied for the FBS lead) and seven pass breakups in 2025 while showing the elite length and smooth hips needed to shadow NFL-caliber receivers.

“Moore has quickly become one of the best matchup defensive players in the country and should have an early top-10 grade in the 2027 draft.”

Moore is looking to become the first Notre Dame cornerback drafted in the first round since Todd Lyght in the 1991 NFL Draft. He is also an early favorite to make a return appearance on ESPN’s All-America team next season.

Irish coach Marcus Freeman attended Notre Dame’s women’s basketball game Thursday night.

Irish supporting Irish 🤝



always great to have Coach Freeman in the building ☘️#GoIrish // @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/d2NbXe1ncn — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 16, 2026

The Irish football page on X gave a glimpse into the start of winter workouts.

The Irish received a big boost on defense with Christian Gray, Adon Shuler and Boubacar Traore opting to return in 2026 rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

With the draft deadline's passing, it's official: Notre Dame will return its top eight defenders (per 2025 snap count).



S Adon Shuler

CB Leonard Moore

CB Christian Gray

S Tae Johnson

LB Drayk Bowen

DE Boubacar Traore

LB Jaiden Ausberry

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa pic.twitter.com/ifpOXf4Ssm — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 15, 2026

“I’ve been trying to tell the girls that UConn is a different beast. If we think certain teams that we’ve lost to were tough, then we’re going to have a rude awakening for UConn.”

— Women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo after the Irish lost to Louisville on Thursday night. Notre Dame takes on No. 1 UConn on Monday.

