Newsstand: ESPN names Notre Dame one of 12 schools that improved CFP chances in offseason

ESPN named 12 schools that improved their 2026 College Football Playoff chances by way of offseason roster additions. Notre Dame was one of them.

Here’s what the outlet’s Craig Haubert wrote about the Fighting Irish:

“After missing the College Football Playoff field in 2025, Notre Dame has stocked its 2026 roster like a program intent on making sure that doesn’t happen again. Help is on the way at virtually every position. The Irish landed the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class, featuring 18 SC Next Top 300 prospects, including running backs Javian Osborne and Jonaz Walton, who could play a role in helping replace Jeremiyah Love‘s production.

“Notre Dame also added four of the top 100 transfers, featuring several big bodies who could immediately help along the defensive front. Included in that is massive 336-pound Oregon defensive tackle Tionne Gray and Francis Brewu from Pitt, both of whom can be stout defenders against the run. Receiver Quincy Porter could be viewed as a valuable long-term portal add but more immediately can also be a big target who can win contested matchups and help strengthen Notre Dame’s depth in 2026 by giving CJ Carr another target. The class even has some NFL legacy, adding linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. and wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald.“

The other 11 schools to make the cut, in alphabetical order:

Georgia

Indiana

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Ohio State

Oregon

Texas

Texas Tech

UNLV

USC

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

The Irish’s 2026 recruiting class is now signed, sealed and delivered in its entirety.

A comprehensive look at the Class of 2026#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sSaaZ6fZhf — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) February 4, 2026

New Irish quarterback signee Teddy Jarrard could be a good one.

Part of what takes CJ Carr over the top as one of the best quarterbacks in college football is sneaky athleticism. Play extension, ability to improvise, etc.



Teddy Jarrard has it too.



Notre Dame’s newest 2026 signee makes things happen on the run and never gives up on plays. pic.twitter.com/L2iqZJ9rVL — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 4, 2026

Look out for ND in 2026, says ESPN’s Greg McElroy.

"While other teams are installing new terminology and feeling out their new portal quarterbacks, CJ Carr and Denbrock, they'll be playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers."



The continuity of the @NDFootball offense has @GregMcElroy HIGH on the Irish in 2026 ☘️… pic.twitter.com/p7YWat6Jbi — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) February 4, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“It’s a significant loss for the secondary, on the recruiting trail, and in the day-to-day culture of the program. The Notre Dame fans and players are going to love Henry.”

— Doug Bucshon, publisher of Orange and Blue News, on new Irish defensive backs coach Aaron Henry

