ESPN lists Jeremiyah Love No. 1 player in NFL Draft, 10 other Notre Dame prospects ranked | Newsstand

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released his final 2026 NFL Draft rankings Friday. And Notre Dame football had 10 players mentioned, including the No. 1 overall player in class, running back Jeremiyah Love.

“Love is an elite modern running back with true three-down skills,” Miller said. “He has home run speed, with multiple 90-plus-yard runs in his college career. He’s also a skilled receiver, hauling in 64 catches and six touchdown receptions in his three seasons.

“But Love isn’t just a speed back. He can deliver violent hits at the point of attack and has the contact balance to bounce off tacklers and stay upright. With 4.36 speed and sweet open-field moves, Love is the closest thing to Reggie Bush as a prospect since he entered the NFL in 2006.”

The Irish’s other running back, Jadarian Price, checked in at No. 39 overall. Miller also tapped Price as the second-best running back in the class.

“The second-best running back in the class was the backup to the top-ranked one,” Miller said. “Price is an all-around back with power and the burst to quickly turn small openings into big gains. His long speed stands out, but his shifty side-to-side moves are just as impressive.

“A zone-heavy offensive scheme would fit well with his great vision and jump-cut speed, as well as his upside as a receiver. Price can make an impact as a returner, too, with three career punt return touchdowns.”

In addition to Love and Price, Miller listed the following Notre Dame players in his rankings:

Miller did not rank Wagner, Stroman, Smith, Rubio, or Devezin positionally.

There are 257 NFL Draft picks this year. The Irish will look to exceed last year’s total of six players drafted. In 2024, they had seven prospects selected, the most in the Marcus Freeman era.

Notre Dame Posts of the Weekend

.@JeremiyahLove is ready to take his talent to Sundays 💪



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZQqalANCcx — NFL (@NFL) April 12, 2026

Thank you to everyone who came out and made Arlotta the best atmosphere in college lacrosse!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/1kJcSMzTcJ — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 12, 2026

Locking down the outfield, Brandon Logan adds another highlight catch for the Irish!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ER7fnE32jF — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) April 11, 2026

Notre Dame Quote of the Weekend

“Our goal isn’t to be No. 1 at the beginning of April. It’s to be the last team standing on Memorial Day.”

— Irish men’s lacrosse goalie Thomas Ricciardelli after the Irish upset No. 1 North Carolina, 10-5, on Saturday.

Notre Dame Headlines of the Weekend