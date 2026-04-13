ESPN lists Jeremiyah Love No. 1 player in NFL Draft, 10 other Notre Dame prospects ranked | Newsstand
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released his final 2026 NFL Draft rankings Friday. And Notre Dame football had 10 players mentioned, including the No. 1 overall player in class, running back Jeremiyah Love.
“Love is an elite modern running back with true three-down skills,” Miller said. “He has home run speed, with multiple 90-plus-yard runs in his college career. He’s also a skilled receiver, hauling in 64 catches and six touchdown receptions in his three seasons.
“But Love isn’t just a speed back. He can deliver violent hits at the point of attack and has the contact balance to bounce off tacklers and stay upright. With 4.36 speed and sweet open-field moves, Love is the closest thing to Reggie Bush as a prospect since he entered the NFL in 2006.”
The Irish’s other running back, Jadarian Price, checked in at No. 39 overall. Miller also tapped Price as the second-best running back in the class.
“The second-best running back in the class was the backup to the top-ranked one,” Miller said. “Price is an all-around back with power and the burst to quickly turn small openings into big gains. His long speed stands out, but his shifty side-to-side moves are just as impressive.
“A zone-heavy offensive scheme would fit well with his great vision and jump-cut speed, as well as his upside as a receiver. Price can make an impact as a returner, too, with three career punt return touchdowns.”
In addition to Love and Price, Miller listed the following Notre Dame players in his rankings:
- Wide receiver Malachi Fields, No. 88 (No. 17 WR)
- Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, No. 115 (No. 7 OG)
- Tight end Eli Raridon, No. 137 (No. 9 TE)
- Offensive lineman Aamil Wagner, No. 239
- Safety Jalen Stroman, No. 334
- Cornerback DeVonta Smith, No. 423
- Defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio, No. 441
- Running back Dylan Devezin, No. 467
Miller did not rank Wagner, Stroman, Smith, Rubio, or Devezin positionally.
There are 257 NFL Draft picks this year. The Irish will look to exceed last year’s total of six players drafted. In 2024, they had seven prospects selected, the most in the Marcus Freeman era.
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