Newsstand: ESPN reveals top transfer portal addition for Notre Dame
Notre Dame football received a big boost on the defensive line in the transfer portal this offseason.
The Irish added former Five-Star Plus+ edge rusher Keon Keely of Alabama, 2024 freshman All-American Francis Brewu from Pittsburgh and 6-5, 333-pounder Tionne Gray out of Oregon. According to ESPN’s Max Olson, Gray was the best addition for the Irish in the transfer portal.
“Gray was one of the top young defensive linemen available in the portal after starting three games for the Ducks during his redshirt freshman season,” Olson said. “The 6-6, 336-pound interior lineman recorded 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a blocked field goal while primarily playing a rotational role (around 15-20 snaps per game) behind A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander.
“The Irish are hoping he’s ready to take the next big step in his career and play a major role for a defensive front that has added some big-time transfer talent with Gray, Francis Brewu (Pitt) and Keon Keeley (Alabama).”
Gray has three more years of eligibility ahead of his first season with the Irish. He will be competing with Brewu and sixth-year Jason Onye for a starting spot upfront. Regardless of who wins the first snaps, he will undoubtedly see significant time in the D-line rotation this season. New position coach Charlie Partridge will lean on the St Louis product to make a major impact.
