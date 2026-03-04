Everything new Notre Dame linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary said in intro press conference, including Jaylon Smith anecdote

New Notre Dame linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary spoke to the South Bend media for the first time Wednesday. Here’s everything he said, including anecdotes from what he remembers coaching at Notre Dame Stadium with Georgia Tech in 2007 and Texas in 2015.

On how he’s gotten to know his Notre Dame players

“I jumped right in. Because of college football, you’re able to watch, especially if we had a common opponent in some of the places that I’ve been. So I had a little bit of an idea of what we were doing defensively and obviously watch player wise some crossover tape. So I always admired from afar. And now that I’m here, every new coach is going to try to dive into the film and try to learn as much as you can about the system.

“I think the best thing is the players that come in and coaching is trust. And they have to get to know me the same way I have to get to know them. And they’ve done a great job of opening themselves up and letting me pour into them. So it’s been great.”

On how he goes about building trust

“It’s relationships. It’s like me and you. We’re talking right now. Sometimes we’re not talking about football. We’re talking about life. We’re talking about family. We’re talking about future plans. That’s the only way you get to know someone. If you just keep it as a football conversation, that’s all you’re going to get from them. If you’re going to really start to trust people and believe in them and what they’re doing, you really have to get to know them as a person, and that’s what it’s been. It’s not a process. It’s not stages to get to know people. It’s just being an open book and letting them be an open book and us just getting to know each other.”

On if a veteran player like Drayk Bowen helps with the transition to Notre Dame

“Always. Always. The best things that happen with any group is when you have an established leader in the room and a guy that’s been here for a long time and has been through so many different ups and downs here. It helps the whole process because you can lean on him because if anything is off, he’s the guy that could kind of get it back on the right track. So it’s always a blessing to have someone like Drayk, not just a leader in the room, but a team leader. That makes a big difference.”

On his familiarity with the Notre Dame linebacker room upon taking the job

“Because of college football, and we had so many common opponents and not just at Michigan, but even at Tennessee, we watched it on crossover tape. So we would watch a common offense that we played. So I was very familiar with the system that they had. Obviously admired the players from afar because they were high-level guys. So coming in, had an idea of them as football players, now just get to know them as people. So there was a little bit there just because of we played a lot of the same opponents, but it’s been even better getting to see it in person.”

On what drew him to Notre Dame

“It’s one of the best jobs in the country. It’s a blessing to be in… I want to say it correctly. It’s a blessing to be in a situation where we know what the expectations are every week, and we know what the expectations are at the end of the year. Some people look at that as pressure. I look at that, that there’s only certain schools that have that type of pressure. So when the standard is to be the best, that’s a challenge for us as coaches and that’s what you want to be a part of. I’ve been at those other places where the challenge is to just have a good season. I know that’s not the case here.”

On Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the incentive to be on his staff

“Big factor. Big factor. Been a fan of his from afar, knew him as a defensive coordinator. We were in the AAC conference together when I was at South Florida and he was at Cincinnati and I saw the job that he did there and always admired him from afar. And then when he became the head coach here, I was as happy as anyone because I saw how he developed into being the head coach. So he was a big factor.

“Obviously, Notre Dame in itself as a program is obviously going to have a big pull for any coach, but Coach Freeman is, I think, he’s a one of one type of coach that most assistant coaches would want to work for.”

On how he tries to evaluate the guys who played a lot last season

“It’s a combination of both. Before you get to know the player, you have to get to know the person. Because you can watch tape and you can think they’re doing it the way that you want it done. But until you sit down with them and say, what are they thinking? Where are their eyes? What was the game plan that week to kind of really start to think on the same level? You just don’t know.

“But we’ve done everything from watching tape together, from just going over techniques together, going over game plans together, everything that we can do to try to kind of connect and start to be on that same wavelength as far as thought process.”

On getting the early enrollees involved

“I think the biggest thing that you sell to everybody is you don’t know the future. I’ve been places, knock on wood, where you get ravaged by injury, so you never know when that opportunity is going to come. So you have to go about every day that I’m going to be the next man up. So, you don’t know what the depth chart’s going to look like. You don’t know what week in and week out who’s going to be available. It’d be a wasted opportunity if guys go in there thinking, ‘Well, I’m just going to be on the third or fourth team’ because it can turn fast. And when it does, if you’re not prepared, you affect the whole program. So that would be my message to the young guys. You never know when your number’s going to be called. So make sure you make the best of the opportunity that you have.”

On whether he has experience rotating his linebackers

“Yes, I’ve always done that. One, I think the best coaching in the world is competition. And I don’t think anybody here would get complacent, but you have to have guys that believe that they’re going to have to play every play in that room and having four or five really keeps everybody on their toes, myself included as a coach. And to me, when we talk about a rotation, it’s got to be a rotation where everybody still plays at a high level. If it’s a rotation and there’s a drop off, now that’s when it becomes negative. But if everybody’s still playing at a high level and giving you an opportunity to win the game, we’ll try to rotate as many guys as possible.”

On whether he had a pre-existing relationship with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash

“From afar, just through the coaching ranks. The funny part with Coach Ash, when I was at Michigan in ’20 during the COVID year, I interviewed with Coach Meyer at Jacksonville for the linebacker job, and that’s when I got a chance to meet Coach Ash. And like I said, always admired him from afar and that was kind of our connection when this opportunity came up.”

On coaching inside Notre Dame Stadium with Georgia Tech (2007, Yellow Jackets win) and Texas (2015, Irish win)

“I wouldn’t say it was a blowout. We scored late. I’m saying Jonathan Dwyer scored late. If you want me to tell you the truth, that game, if you remember what else happened that day, I’m going to give you the quick story. I obviously felt good at Georgia Tech and getting the victory here, and I go in the coach’s locker room and I see my phone and I have almost 150 messages and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Everybody was watching, everybody there to congratulate me.’ It was the same day App State beat Michigan. And nobody commented on the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech game. I remember that vividly because it was a piece of me that, I was happy for my alma mater, but I was also like, man, I felt a little like, ‘Hey man, nobody cares about you.’ But I remember that vividly from that day.

“And then obviously coming back the second time with Texas, we’re thinking we had a good team and I thought that was one of the better Notre Dame teams that we played against. Can’t speak on all three phases, but I still tell people, you talk about admiring somebody from afar, I thought Jaylon Smith played as clean of a linebacker game that day of any kid I had watched. I thought it was one of the best performances from a linebacker that I had seen in my coaching career. That stood out. That stood out that day.”

On how Jaylon Smith did that a lot at Notre Dame

“With my eyes. I know he did. With my eyes, I could see it in person because we had a young kid who kind of modeled his game after him in Malik Jefferson that we watched him and that was kind of his motivation the next couple of years because of that game. We watched him as a unit at Texas after we lost to him. We watched the defensive copy of Notre Dame to point out some of the things that he did at a high level.”