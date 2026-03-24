Everything Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said after NCAA Tournament win vs. Ohio State

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. Or, don’t, because you just want to hear it again — Notre Dame is in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season. The Fighting Irish got there by way of an 83-73 victory over Ohio State at the Buckeyes’ host site, the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

This is everything Notre Dame (24-10) head coach Niele Ivey said in her postgame press conference.

Opening statement

“I would just first like to say that this is all God. This is all God. I have prayed for this moment, especially this year. This group, we believed in each other, we trusted each other, and this group was so close knit, but all glory and honor to God, because this is just amazing is the only thing I can say. This is an incredible moment for this program, for this team, and for myself.

“This group gives me so much joy. I have so much joy coaching this group. And it’s so amazing and rewarding to watch them reach beyond their potential to watch them come together, to watch them continue to grow and to develop the way that we’ve developed this season together. I’m just so, so proud of this group.

“Again, we’re excited to keep dancing, survive and advance, we came prepared, we came ready. We were confident from the beginning of this game. We had so much balance in this game. It was incredible effort, offensively, defensively. Ohio State’s a great team. Obviously on the road, really tough environment, and we pulled through and just had an incredible game. So again I’m just excited to continue playing and credit to this group, because they’re just amazing.”

On Notre Dame being a lower seed and still beating Ohio State

“I think it’s great for the game. I think it’s great for our game. I thought for us just being the underdog, sometimes — obviously, it was a magical game for us, but I think, again, just having this type of upset — and, again, like you said, we don’t feel it’s an upset, but having the lower seed team win, especially on the road, I think is great for the game. It just shows all the parity that’s in women’s basketball.”

On how tough Notre Dame is on a scale from 1 to 5

“Oh, 5. This group is really tough. We have worked to get to this point as well, like Hannah [Hidalgo] mentioned. Like, we’ve really grown. The toughness area for us was not strong early on. I talked about it a lot. Our consistency — you know, we had some really tough losses. We had to learn a lot. This group, they had to learn each other, and I had to learn this group.

“So we have really fought through the adversity this season and really the last several weeks have become more tough. That’s just with our defenses, with our rebounding. It’s our intensity that we’ve shown up with. But it has grown over time this season.”

On how satisfying it is making the Sweet 16 after a rough start to the season

“So satisfying. I’m so grateful to do it with this group. I’ve talked about it a lot. They give me a lot of joy. I love coming to work every day working with this group. They’re such an incredible group of young women. They work so hard. They love each other. It’s just great energy, great vibes.

“But again, it’s hard getting to this point. It’s really hard to get past the first and second rounds. So to be able to do it with this group that I love so much is amazing. I’m really super satisfied, I’m really grateful, and so excited and proud of our team.”

On what it means to win NCAA Tournament games

“So gratifying because there’s so much work that goes behind the scenes. I have an incredible coaching staff, so I credit them having this team ready every night, every practice, supporting me. You know, I have to do a lot, so having a great support staff — coaching staff, support staff. I have so many people and so many people that surrounds this program that helps us to be elite. Luckily I’ve had a lot of experience being a part of a really incredible program in Notre Dame and learning under Coach McGraw, but to be able to do this at a high level you have to have great people around you and Notre Dame is full of great people.”

On what made Vanessa de Jesus an attractive offseason addition to Notre Dame’s roster

“Just doing the proper research. I needed another ball handler. I was looking at that from the portal. Playing against V, I always felt like she’s just a solid, hard-nosed point guard. Then doing my research, talking to her AAU coach, they just told me that she’s a culture kid. She would be a perfect Notre Dame fit. So she checked all the boxes that I look for in the portal.

“Sometimes it’s not just talent. It’s character. And she checked all those boxes. She’s just tough. So when she came to campus I was like, yeah, everything that her AAU coach told me that she was about her, it was exactly. She’s very disciplined, very business-oriented, and she’s exactly what we needed.

“I’m really proud of her because she’s playing a different role. She’s almost the point guard. I put Hannah off the ball. She’s running the point. She had to handle Ohio State’s pressure, press, the entire season. So she’s really evolved in her position. But she’s just a phenomenal young woman on and off the court.”

On why she seemed extra emotional after the game

“Because it’s so hard. It’s so hard to get to the Sweet 16. It just is. It’s hard to win. It’s hard to get to the tournament. It’s hard to win the first round. And to do this with this incredible group, seven scholarship players, on the road, it’s really hard to do. So I think that’s where my emotions comes in, because I’m so grateful. I know that I’m blessed. I know that I have — again, that God has aligned me with this particular team that has really just brought so much joy to this program. I just love ’em. I love seeing them improve.

“So I think that’s where I’m more emotional, because it has not been easy. So when you know that you’ve gone through the fire, you’ve gone through the storm, and you still come out on top is the reason why I’m just so grateful.”

On how Notre Dame slowed Jaloni Cambridge down from getting to the basket

“It’s funny because I was looking to try to ice her, keep her to one side of the floor. I had to change it up because she’s an amazing guard at 41 points. So I was just trying to throw some different things at her.

“So sometimes it was drop, sometimes we switched. Second half we got in a little bit of foul trouble, so I put more size on her and had Cass guarding her, but we did try to change up the ball screen coverage.”

On Notre Dame’s Iyana Moore and Cassandre Prosper

“Absolutely. “Iyana’s been playing incredible basketball. She’s shooting such a high percentage from three. She has really turned it on in February, just getting comfortable. She was injured, had surgery early in the season and I feel like in February she really got comfortable. Worked her way into the starting lineup, and has really been a key to our success. Floor spacer but also her experience, her poise has been tremendous. So she’s been an incredible bonus for us.

“And then Cass, I can’t say enough about Cass. There’s a reason why she’s ACC most improved. She’s come back. She runs through a wall for me. She runs through a wall for this team. She plays every position that you can play on the court as far as defensively, offensively she’s worked on every aspect of her game. But for me she’s a pro. She knows — she’s very, very business oriented and she just does whatever this team needs. Those two are just a big piece of our success. Just her consistency. Iyana is very consistent and Cass has been extremely consistent, but I feel like because Cass is also a two-way player. I don’t think we talk about her enough. She can really defend. I had her at the 5 a lot, playing the center, she’s guarding 6′-6″ post players, so she’s just tremendous. Her versatility is unmatched.”

On Notre Dame being back in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season and the Irish’s NCAA Tournament success in general

“Yeah, I mean it’s a standard that we have at Notre Dame. It’s a standard that I’ve been a part of as a player since ’96. And no matter what, no matter our seed, no matter our road, we’re going to come in with that mindset, I’ve got an obviously I’ve been in the NCAA tournament as a player, so I know, you know, we have the blueprint of that, but it’s that standard, that standard of excellence that we’re always trying to get back to.”