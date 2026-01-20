Everything Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said after 85-47 loss at UConn

For the first time since 2021, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey had to face reporters following a loss to UConn. Her Fighting Irish had won three consecutive games against the Huskies, but they were blown out, 85-47, Monday night in Storrs, Conn.

This is everything Ivey said after the defeat.

Opening statement

“UConn showed why they’re the best team in the country and undefeated. I thought they came out in the second half with a ton of fire. I thought we had a really good first half. Had some open looks. Obviously, a nine-point game. But I thought, second half, they really came out and dominated offensively, defensively. Pretty much did whatever they want.

“For us, it’s a lesson playing against an elite elite team like that. Have a new team that hasn’t been aware of what this is when you come here. But again, like I said, UConn very dominant the entire game. Really turned it on to the second half. A lot of lessons for us so we can get back and get better.”

On if she was pleased with the way Notre Dame competed in the first half

“I thought we competed. I thought we had some really good looks. I thought that we did a really good job defensively. Just making sure that we were making them take contested shots and got a chance to get up and down. So I thought the first half was pretty much on the game plan of what we wanted to do.”

On what she said to the team at halftime

“At half time just telling them to be confident with their shots. I thought they had some some really good looks and I told them that the second half that they were gonna fall. You got to shoot with confidence and keep the the crowd out of the game and continue to try to battle defensively.”

On UConn’s KK Arnold

“Yeah I mean, she’s their spark plug. She had a big three in the second half. She is a facilitator. She does a great job of pressuring the ball. She plays with a lot of heart and like I said, I think she’s a spark plug for them. Playing really well.”

On Notre Dame not dealing with UConn’s post presence well

“Yeah, I mean I thought that they were very physical. I think Connecticut always has really good posts but really physical posts. [Cassandre Prosper] is defending one through five. She’s doing exactly what I ask her to do. She’s playing with her heart. She’s playing with everything. We know what we have. I mixed it up and did a little bit of zone. Tried to protect our forwards from foul trouble and to be physical but like I said, Cass is defending everybody on the court and doing as much as she can. We knew what that was gonna be so we got to match the physicality.”

On what UConn did in the second half to put the game away

“I thought starting the second half they came out with a lot of firepower energy-wise. They made a couple shots in the beginning of that third quarter and it just really took the lead. Again, 10-0 run, some were off a forced turnovers out of the press that they leaked out and got a couple baskets and then they hit a couple threes versus our zone. So just really, it was just right from the bat.”

On the way UConn played Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo

“Knowing that they have a lot of defensive strategy within this program I was expecting a lot of different things. I mean they showed a little bit of ice. They hedged. So things that we have been preparing for all season that a lot of teams do but also just knowing that they have a lot of different things that they’ll throw at you with their coverage defensively. So we were prepared.”

On UConn being more equipped to beat Notre Dame than in previous matchups

“Yeah, I mean, they have multiple bodies. They’re a lot deeper this season with a little bit more size in the forward position.”

On the way Hidalgo and Prosper led Notre Dame throughout the game

“Yeah, they’ve been consistent for me as leaders the entire season. They’re our two captains. They play the hardest. They want to compete. They’re gonna leave it all on the floor. And that’s something that I know that I’m gonna get from them every night. And so tonight I thought they were very poised, you know in the timeouts. They knew when to try to rally the team but also how to build them up and I thought they did a really good job of being two great voices for us in the locker room, at timeouts, after different scenarios. I thought they were really good.”

On Notre Dame facing UConn’s Azzi Fudd for the first time

“She just plays really hard. She obviously is one of the best three-point shooters in the country. So she’s gotten very potent from from the three-point line. She plays hard. She picked up full-court for 40 minutes and happy for her that she’s healthy. I know that she’s gone through a lot the last couple seasons. So she looks strong and she looks confident.”

On playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

“It’s always special obviously to play on Fox Sports and to have a premier game, premier matchup for women’s basketball .Always trying to grow the game . But then just playing on a really amazing holiday, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King is something really important and really excited to and honored to be a part of.”