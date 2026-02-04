February National Signing Day: Meet the best Notre Dame recruiting class of the internet era

The first Wednesday in February was an exciting day for college football fans for decades, but it has become an afterthought after a December signing day was introduced in 2017. Over 90 percent of Power Four recruits sign in December.

Notre Dame will officially add two recruits to add to its No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The Irish have 28 signees in the class from the December signing day, including 25 who are already enrolled at the university. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb’s Teddy Jarrard and Hinsdale (Ill.) Central’s Micah Drescher will sign with Notre Dame on Wednesday morning and enroll this summer.

Jarrard, the No. 242 overall player and No. 18 quarterback according to Rivals, was committed to Notre Dame in the 2027 class but reclassified to the 2026 class in December. The Irish signed Lake Mary (Fla.) High signal-caller Noah Grubbs during the December signing period.

The 2026 Under Armour All-American completed 174 of 268 passes with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions during his 2025 season. Before transferring to North Cobb, Jarrard had a tremendous season for North Cobb Christian in 2024, throwing for 2,783 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 72 percent completion percentage. He was named the 2024 Georgia High School Association Region 7-AA Offensive Player of the Year.

Jarrard originally picked the Irish over Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and others. Indiana and Georgia tried to flip the four-star passer after news broke of his reclassification, but he’s stayed true to his Irish pledge.

“My parents and family love that staff and everything about Notre Dame,” Jarrard told Blue & Gold at the end of January. “If you saw our home right now, you’d think we’re diehard Notre Dame fans. Everything is Notre Dame all around the house. I can’t wait to sign. I’m ready and excited.”

Notre Dame added kicker depth for the 2026 season from the high school ranks with Drescher’s pledge on Jan. 20.

Drescher is Rivals’ No. 9 kicker in the 2026 class, but Chris Sailer Kicking, which trains specialists around the country, has him at No. 1. Drescher committed to the Wolverines in June and signed in December, but he withdrew from his national letter of intent on Jan. 14, just over a month after former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“He’s a great student,” Sailer told The Wolverine in 2025 about Drescher. “He’s humble but confident, and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid, a better young man, and, really, a great family as well. So it’s been awesome to be part of his journey and to see a young athlete who has earned it reap those rewards. I think this is just the start for him. I think he’s got the ability and talent to really continue to take it to the next level as well, so we’re excited for his future.”

Read below for details on the other 28 members of Notre Dame’s 2026 class. The recruits are listed in the order that they committed, newest to oldest.

ProKick Australia P Jasper Scaife

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200

Commitment date: Dec. 25, 2025

Rivals Ranking: Three-star recruit

Aussie kicker James Rendell is out of eligibility, and Notre Dame is looking to replace him with another from The Land Down Under. Scaife signed with the Irish in December and is already enrolled at the university. The 21-year-old has four years of eligibility remaining. He trained to punt in American football with Mackenzie Morgan, who also trained Rendell.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney DL Elijah Golden

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270

Commitment date: Aug. 9, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 229 NATL, No. 20 DL and No. 26 player from Florida

The Notre Dame staff offered Golden back in March 2024 during their annual Pot of Gold Day and made the four-star prospect a major priority recruit. Their efforts paid off, as Golden made his pledge to the Irish over Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. He never wavered in his pledge, despite a push from Auburn and others.

The 2025 Rivals National All-American notched 76 stops, 39 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 38 QB hurries and 2 pass breakups in helping lead Cardinal Mooney to a Florida 2A state championship as a senior. During his junior campaign, Golden recorded 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in 11 games. His performance earned him MaxPreps second-team junior All-America honors.f

Charlotte (N.C.) Independence DB Nick Reddish

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Commitment date: July 11, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 57 S and No. 30 player from North Carolina

Notre Dame capped off an elite defensive back class with Reddish, who picked the Irish over Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others. He’s a versatile defender who can play nickel or safety in South Bend. Reddish was one of Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold Day offers back in March 2024, and he visited campus four times before eventually committing.

He missed a high majority of his junior season due to injury, but as a sophomore, Reddish totaled 95 tackles (3 for loss), 4 interceptions, 10 pass break ups, 4 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles during his sophomore season. Reddish was named to the Southwestern 4A Conference’s all-conference team in 2023.

His senior season was strong, as he posted 91 stops (8 tackles for loss), 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 pass break ups, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles.

Red Oak (Texas) High WR Brayden Robinson

Height: 5-8

Weight: 164

Commitment date: July 6, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 108 WR and No. 93 player from Texas

The Irish beat out Arizona and Miami for their longtime, speedy playmaker who could be dangerous for Notre Dame out of the slot and in the return game. He visited campus for the first time last January for junior day, returned for the Blue-Gold Game in April and was in town for his official visit the weekend of June 13-15.

As a junior in 2024, Robinson caught 79 passes for 1,119 yards with 15 touchdowns. During his three-season prep career, he’s hauled in 155 passes for 2,328 yards with 34 total scores. He was a member of the 2024, 2023 and 2022 5A-1 Region II District 7 first-team all-district. His personal best in the 100-meter race is a blazing 10.44 seconds. He also reports an impressive 4.35-second 40-yard dash time.

Robinson caught 72 passes for 1,000 yards and 5 touchdowns plus one punt return score as a senior.

Phoenix Brophy Prep WR Devin Fitzgerald

Height: 6-2

Weight: 199

Commitment date: July 5, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 243 NATL, No. 38 WR and No. 3 player from Arizona

The son of NFL legend and College Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Clemson, Michigan and UCLA despite Notre Dame extending a scholarship to him later in the process. In 2024, Fitzgerald caught 52 passes for 720 yards and 9 touchdowns in 13 games, earning All-Central Region second-team honors. Before his commitment, he held scholarship offers from 18 Power Four programs. He brings great size, leaping ability, hands and smarts to the Irish wide receiver room.

Aledo (Texas) High WR Kaydon Finley

Height: 6-0

Weight: 212

Commitment date: June 4, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 122 NATL, No. 20 WR and No. 15 player from Texas

Notre Dame is over the moon to have Finley in its 2026 class, with the four-star talent being the marquee wideout of the group. The Irish beat out Texas — his father’s college team — as well as Arizona State, Texas A&M and UCLA, which were his other finalists. He was a Pot of Gold Day offer for the Irish in March 2024, and the staff pulled out all the stops to get Finley locked in.

During his junior season in 2024, Finley hauled in 81 passes for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. He helped Aledo reach the quarterfinal of the Texas 5A D1 with a 12-2 record and was named to the 2024 MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team offense. Finley was listed on the Texas Sports Writer Association Class 5A all-state first team offense and Texas High School Coaches Association 5A Football Super Elite Team.

Finley made 220 receptions for 4,3,948 yards and 54 scores during his high school career.

Great Bend (Kan.) High TE Ian Premer

Height: 6-6

Weight: 235

Commitment date: June 26, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 27 NATL, No. 1 TE and No. 1 player from Kansas

On the day Premer committed to the Irish, national reporters and Kansas State insiders projected him to land with the Wildcats, but he surprised the country by committing to Notre Dame instead. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and tight ends assistant Harris Bivin offered a few tight end prospects, including Premer on Feb. 1. Premer’s first trip to South Bend took place on March 21, and visit No. 2 was for his official visit June 17-19. The Irish staff went into a frenzy when he called a week after his OV concluded to commit.

The elite talent hauled in 30 passes for 541 yards with 8 touchdowns as a junior in 2024, plus 27 carries for 260 yards with 2 scores. He was dominant as a senior with 40 catches for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also a force in the run game with 620 yards and 14 scores.

Avon (Conn.) Old Farms OT Charlie Thom

Height: 6-7

Weight: 275

Commitment date: June 24, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 228 NATL, No. 21 OT and No. 1 player from Connecticut

Thom was originally a class of 2025 tight end but enrolled at a post-grad prep school and switched positions, which was a brilliant decision. As an offensive tackle, he earned offers from Notre Dame, Michigan State, Nebraska, Stanford, Syracuse, Penn State and Virginia Tech. He’s been clocked at 5.06 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump. Thom’s mother, Allison, is a Notre Dame graduate.

Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic TE Preston Fryzel

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Commitment date: June 23, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 195 NATL, 9 TE and No. 10 player from Ohio

Notre Dame was a late offer for Fryzel, as he received his scholarship offer on May 21 after general manager Mike Martin visited one of Fryzel’s baseball practices. Fryzel also visited Miami in June and liked Iowa, but Notre Dame was always going to be very difficult to beat for him. Fryzel announced his decision about a week after concluding his official visit to South Bend, a trip that proved pivotal in his recruitment. Fryzel recorded 43 receptions for 807 yards (18.8 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns during his 16-game junior season.

Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College ATH Joey O’Brien

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Commitment date: June 20, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 25 NATL, No. 1 S and No. 3 player from Pennsylvania

Notre Dame was the third school to offer O’Brien back in March of 2024 for its Pot of Gold Day. Only Duke and Toledo offered the elite two-way athlete before the Irish did. Notre Dame worked hard to beat out the likes of Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon for O’Brien, and the efforts paid off. He could legitimately play wide receiver, cornerback or safety at a high level for the Fighting Irish but will likely start out at corner. It doesn’t get any bigger than landing a talent like O’Brien.

In 2024, the Philadelphia Catholic League named O’Brien MVP for his two-way dominance. In 11 games, he recorded 36 tackles, 13 pass breakups and 1 interception, also earning second-team defense All-America honors from MaxPreps. On offense, he excelled with 68 catches for 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named Rivals’ 2025 Pennsylvania high school football player of the year.

Athleticism runs in the O’Brien family. Taylor O’Brien played women’s basketball at Bucknell and later as a graduate transfer at Florida State. His other sister, Jordan O’Brien, competed in track and field at Saint Joseph’s University and Florida Atlantic.

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield CB Khary Adams

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Commitment date: June 20, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 23 NATL, No. 3 CB and No. 3 player from Maryland

For as good as Notre Dame cornerback recruiting has been under Mike Mickens the past five years, the Irish haven’t landed a cornerback with the profile of Adams as a top-30 recruit. The Irish beat out Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and a long list of other programs for the impressive talent.

Adams was a two-way player for Loyola Blakefield as a junior last season. In 11 games, he posted 43 tackles, 2 stops for loss and 3 interceptions while adding 34 catches for 562 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and 6 touchdowns for the Dons. As a sophomore, Adams primarily played defense, recording 24 tackles in 7 games.

In the offseason, Adams competes in track and field. His PR in the outdoor 100-meter dash is 10.7 seconds, showcasing his elite speed. He also has a 6.45 PR in the 55-meter and a 6.95 PR in the 60-meter indoor. Adams also has plenty of experience competing in the 200-meter (21.5 seconds PR), 300-meter (35.14 seconds PR) and 400-meter (50.18 seconds) yard dash.

Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College OT Grayson McKeogh

Height: 6-8

Weight: 300

Commitment date: June 18, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 7 NATL, No. 3 OT and No. 1 player from Pennsylvania

It was a tightly contested battle between Notre Dame and Penn State for the impressive, high-upside pass blocker. The Irish went into the Nittany Lions’ backyard and beat out James Franklin for another top prospect, despite Notre Dame offering him several months later. Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee were among the other schools that offered him a scholarship.

Initially recruited by colleges as a defensive lineman, McKeogh recorded at least 20 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his sophomore year. In 2024, he contributed on defense with 4 tackles and an interception while thriving on the offensive line.

Carrollton (Ga.) Central RB Jonaz Walton

Height: 5-10

Weight: 208

Commitment date: May 14, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 121 NATL, No. 6 RB and No. 19 player from Georgia

Notre Dame offered Walton as part of its Pot of Gold Day last March, and then-Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough made the 5-9, 190-pounder a major priority. Walton visited South Bend for the first time in January 2025 and loved the trip. Even after Deland McCullough left for the NFL, Walton’s interest in the Irish remained high, and he already had a relationship with new running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider. He had all the big-time offers in the South — Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Texas — you name it. He even had scholarships from the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, USC and many others.

Walton had a tremendous junior season, rushing for 1,387 yards with 14 touchdowns on just 188 carries, while adding 39 receptions for 646 yards and 4 scores. He rushed for well over 1,000 yards as a freshman and sophomore as well.

He had a wildly productive high school career, rushing for over 1,000 yards in four seasons of high school football. Had 695 carries for 5,965 yards and 70 touchdowns, plus 1,440 yards and 11 scores on 99 receptions. Also had 4 career kickoff return touchdowns.

Bastrop (Texas) High DL Tiki Hola

Height: 6-3

Weight: 305

Commitment date: May 10, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 76 DL and No. 137 player from Texas

It went down to the wire in Hola’s recruitment, as he considered Notre Dame and SMU, but the efforts of former defensive line coach Al Washington and Co. paid off — finally landing their longtime target. Hola also held offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and many others.

During a tremendous junior season, Hola posted 102 tackles (10 for loss), 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 9 quarterback hurries in 12 games. He was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 2024 Class 5A first-team all-state defense. He was also on the Padilla Poll Coaches 2024 5A DII all-state second-team defense. Hola was the 2024 Texas District 11-5A defensive MVP.

Forney (Texas) High RB Javian Osborne

Height: 5-9

Weight: 200

Commitment date: May 3, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 135 NATL, No. 9 RB and No. 17 player from Texas

Osborne earned his offer from Notre Dame in March 2024 but didn’t visit campus until March 2025 — a trip that blew him away and made the Irish the leading contender in his recruitment. The four-star prospect returned to campus the next month and informed the staff of his decision to commit during that trip. Osborne picked Notre Dame over Michigan and also held scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and many others.

Osborne had a strong junior season, rushing for 1,085 yards with 21 touchdowns on 156 carries, while adding three receiving scores. His sophomore season was simply incredible, carrying the rock 290 times for 2,231 yards with 39 overall touchdowns to help lead Forney to a state semifinal appearance in the Texas 5A D1 Conference.

Cincinnati St. Xavier LB Kobe Clapper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Commitment date: May 2, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 45 LB and No. 32 player from Ohio

Clapper kept his recruitment close to his vest, but his decision to commit to Notre Dame wasn’t a surprise, although the May announcement came out of the blue. The Irish staff offered him in March 2024 for its Pot of Gold Day recruiting initiative, and hosted him both that spring and again for the Louisville game. Clapper returned to South Bend in January for Notre Dame’s junior day event and again March 28 to watch practice with his high school teammate, Gordy Sulfsted, who signed with the Irish as part of Notre Dame’s 2025 class.

During his 14-game junior season in which he helped lead St. Xavier to the Ohio Region 4 state championship game, Clapper posted 105 tackles (11.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 pass breakups.

Winter Park (Fla.) High DB Ayden Pouncey

Height: 6-3

Weight: 179

Commitment date: Jan. 30, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 34 NATL, No. 4 CB and No. 2 player from Florida

The Irish bested Florida, LSU, Michigan and others for the impressive defensive back who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. The four-star prospect added Notre Dame to his scholarship chart last September, and the Irish made his top-10 schools list that he announced in January, but Pouncey hadn’t made a trip to South Bend yet. His first visit took place at the end of March, and that trip went so well that Notre Dame emerged as the leader in his recruitment. He returned to Notre Dame April 23, and the second visit within a month was a very encouraging sign that a commitment could be coming. Pouncey informed the Notre Dame staff of his decision while in South Bend and announced it April 26.

Pouncey capped his high school career with 10 games this past fall. He amassed 54 tackles and seven interceptions defensively. He caught 35 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 23 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School WR Bubba Frazier

Height: 5-8

Weight: 177

Commitment date: April 14, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 45 WR and No. 36 player from Georgia

It only took one visit to Notre Dame for the blazing-fast wide receiver from the Peach State to know that he wanted to call South Bend home for his collegiate football career. A couple days after visiting campus in early April, he informed the Irish staff of his decision and announced his pledge a week and a half later. Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, UCF and Wisconsin were among the other schools that dished out scholarships to Frazier, but it all clicked for him on the Notre Dame visit.

He had a standout performance at the Under Armour Next camp series stop in Georgia Feb. 9, 2025, which led to him adding new offers from Notre Dame, Wake Forest and North Carolina. Frazier ran a blazing-fast 4.43 laser-timed 40-yard dash at the event. For context, only 16 wide receivers ran better 40 times in the 2025 NFL Combine. Frazier was named the Georgia Region 1-AAAA athlete of the year as a junior in 2024.

Portage (Mich.) Northern OL Gregory Patrick

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275

Commitment date: April 13, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 213 NATL, No. 16 IOL and No. 5 player from Michigan

Notre Dame beat up on Michigan for the four-star prospect with Penn State and Michigan State also being major contenders for the versatile lineman. Patrick could play guard or tackle at the next level with the feeling that he’s more likely to start out blocking on the edge, but it remains to be seen. The Irish staff offered him a scholarship in March 2024.

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park EDGE Rodney Dunham

Height: 6-4

Weight: 225

Commitment date: Jan. 30, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 8 NATL, No. 3 EDGE and No. 1 player from North Carolina

Dunham visited Notre Dame in the spring of 2024, shortly after receiving his scholarship offer from the Irish on Pot of Gold Day. Though he didn’t return to South Bend until 11 months later, it did not take Notre Dame long to recapture its early momentum. He was in town last March for a trip that went incredibly well and directly led to his commitment. He picked the Fighting Irish over finalists Duke, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon were also on his long scholarship sheet.

During his junior campaign in 2024, Dunham posted 39 tackles, including 10 stops for loss, 5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He had a strong season in 2023 too, recording 54 stops (16 for loss), 6 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 passes batted down and a field goal block.

Garner (N.C.) South Garner EDGE Ebenezer Ewetade

Height: 6-4

Weight: 211

Commitment date: April 5, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 38 NATL, No. 9 EDGE and No. 3 player from North Carolina

This was a monster recruiting win for the Irish, as the Irish beat out Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and N.C. State and many others. Notre Dame offered the talented prospect during its junior day event at the end of January, and Ewetade nearly committed on the spot. It was during his return visit April 5 that he informed all the Irish staff of his decision to pick Notre Dame.

Ewetade’s junior season was tremendous, as he totaled 82 tackles (28 for loss), 10 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries, 1 pass deflection and 4 forced fumbles in just nine games. His sophomore season wasn’t shabby either, notching 24 stops (8 for loss), 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble across seven contests. Ebenezer was named to the GNRC all-conference team for his efforts in 2024 and was a team captain. On the track, he has a personal best of 22.5 seconds in the 200-meter race.

Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley OL Tyler Merrill

Height: 6-5

Weight: 330

Commitment date: Jan. 30, 2025

Rivals Ranking: No. 41 IOL and No. 14 player from Pennsylvania

Notre Dame got its third offensive line pledge in the 2026 cycle when Merrill announced his pledge in late January despite visiting Penn State twice as many times (10 to 5). Blue & Gold always considered Merrill an Irish lean, and he privately committed to the ND staff during his junior day visit. He held other scholarship offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M. Merrill cited the people within the Notre Dame football program as a key decision in his commitment.

Merrill was named to the 2024 PAFootballnews.com Coaches Select Class 6A All-State first-team offense and PennLive’s 2024 All-Star High School Football Team.

Davison (Mich.) High OL Ben Nichols

Height: 6-5

Weight: 320

Commitment date: Dec. 24, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 29 IOL and No. 8 player from Michigan

Notre Dame’s second offensive line pledge in the 2026 class came from a strong, massive prospect who projects on the interior for the Fighting Irish. Nichols announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over Wisconsin, Tennessee and Penn State. The likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State and Iowa were also on his offer sheet. The Irish offered him back on March 17, 2024 for Pot of Gold day and prioritized the four-star prospect the entire way.

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) named him to its Division 1 first team in 2024. He was also first-team All-Region in Division 1, Region 2. MLive named him to its first team, Flint-Area Dream Team.

Allegan (Mich.) High OL Sullivan Garvin

Height: 6-5

Weight: 314

Commitment date: Dec. 5, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 63 IOL and No. 15 player from Michigan

Garvin was the first offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle to select the Irish. Garvin’s public commitment came 18 days after he visited campus for the Irish’s victory over Virginia Nov. 2024, and he gave the Notre Dame staff indication it wouldn’t be long before they’d received his pledge. Indiana, Washington, Kansas, Purdue and Cincinnati were among the other schools that offered him a scholarship.

Garvin earned first-team Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for his junior season. The year before, he captured a spot on the honorable mention list. Garvin claimed a spot on the Michigan Division 5, Region 1 all-region team in 2024. He was also a team MVP, team captain and did not surrender any sacks.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School CB Chaston Smith

Height: 6-0

Weight: 169

Commitment date: Dec. 1, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 184 NATL, No. 25 CB and No. 8 player from Tennessee

Heading into his decision date, the feeling from national sources was that he was choosing between Clemson and Texas A&M, so his selection of Notre Dame was a very welcomed surprise. Smith only visited South Bend once, and it was to see the Fighting Irish dismantle Florida State Nov. 2024. Other programs that offered Smith included Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, Southern Cal, Penn State, LSU, Florida, Wisconsin and Missouri.

Smith only played in four games as a junior before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. In those outings, he compiled 5 solo tackles, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception. Smith’s older brother, Penny, trains him. He played his collegiate football at Jacksonville State after transferring from UT-Chattanooga.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington LB Thomas Davis Jr.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 218

Commitment date: Nov. 12, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 51 LB and No. 23 player from North Carolina

Notre Dame has been rolling in the past couple years landing commitments from the sons of former NFL athletes, and Davis Jr. adds to that in the 2026 cycle. Notre Dame badly wanted the talented prospect in its class and was thrilled to add him shortly after he visited for the Florida State game Nov. 2024. Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan and Penn State are among the schools on Davis’ long offer list.

He is the son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. The elder Davis played for Georgia before playing 16 years in the NFL for the Panthers, Chargers and Washington Football Team. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2015.

Lake Mary (Fla.) High QB Noah Grubbs

Height: 6-4

Weight: 208

Commitment date: June 1, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 44 QB and No. 67 player from Florida

Notre Dame locked in an early quarterback commitment from a top target at the position in the 2026 class. Grubbs enrolled at Notre Dame as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the history of Florida high school football. Grubbs committed to the Irish before his junior season over the likes of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and a handful of others.

In leading Lake Mary to a Florida 7A state championship as a senior in 2025, Grubbs completed 234 of 402 passes for 3,250 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran in 7 scores. During his 53-game high school career, the 2025 Rivals Florida high school football player of the year completed 756 of 1,324 attempts for 11,537 yards with 159 total touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School WR Dylan Faison

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Commitment date: March 18, 2024

Rivals Ranking: No. 162 WR and No. 115 player from Florida

Faison locked in his Notre Dame commitment a day after earning a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish, which took place on Pot of Gold for the 2026 class. His older brother is Jordan Faison, a receiver for ND and star on the men’s lacrosse team. Dylan will also play football and lacrosse for the Fighting Irish. He’s considered a five-star lacrosse recruit and had a strong junior season on the gridiron, hauling in 59 receptions for 809 yards with 9 touchdowns, plus 29 rushes for 96 yards with 2 scores on the ground.