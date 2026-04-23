Final mock draft roundup: Where will Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love land?

The wait should be brief for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Arguably the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft regardless of position, Love is currently projected to hear his name called in the top five. No. 5 overall is the lowest Love appears in any of the final mock drafts Blue & Gold surveyed, and most have him gone at No. 3 or No. 4.

Here’s where the experts believe Love is headed when the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: No. 4 overall, Tennessee Titans

“Will the Titans take the plunge? We haven’t seen a running back go this early since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 eight years ago, but Love has the goods to come off the board in the top five. And while the case could easily be made that Tennessee has other, more important holes to fill on its roster, it’d be a mistake to look at Love solely as a traditional running back. He’s a playmaker who can put a jolt in the Titans’ offense in the backfield with quarterback Cam Ward. Love will break free for home runs; he will haul in tough catches when flexed outside; and he will power over defenders to extend drives.”

Bonus: Kiper has Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price mocked to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 32 overall

“Seattle has to make every pick count, with four total selections (fewest in the league) and picking at the end of each round. I originally considered projecting Arizona to trade up into this spot simply because the Seahawks would welcome any additional draft capital, but I wasn’t convinced we’d actually get an in-division trade like that involving a quarterback pick. Instead, Seattle stays home and closes out Round 1 with our second running back off the board.

“Kenneth Walker III signed in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet is working back from a torn ACL. Price might not have been the RB1 at Notre Dame, but he can be one in the NFL. He’s powerful and fast, averaging 6.0 yards per carry over his career and scoring 11 touchdowns last season.

Source: 2026 NFL mock draft: Kiper’s pick predictions for Rounds 1-2

Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 4 overall, Tennessee Titans

“Here’s another team that would love to trade down in Round 1. However, there’s not a logical trading partner for the Titans at this point of the draft, especially with the top two edge rushers off the board. Mike Borgonzi would start his second draft as Titans GM by getting my top-ranked player in the class, as Love is an impact running back to pair with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.”

Source: 2026 NFL mock draft: 32 first-round predictions, plus intel

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: No. 5 overall, New York Giants

“In this scenario, Love falls into the Giants’ lap and they can’t turn down the opportunity to pair Jaxson Dart with a home run hitter in the backfield. If Love is off the board at No. 5, I think WR Jordyn Tyson would be the pick here.”

Source: Daniel Jeremiah’s final 2026 NFL mock draft: Eagles, Saints among 4 teams to trade up

Field Yates, ESPN: No. 3 overall, Arizona Cardinals

“Arizona has far greater needs on both sides of the ball, but Love is No. 2 on my board and late momentum has suggested the Cardinals will take him here if they don’t trade back. Love can supercharge an offense with his elite ability as both a rusher and a receiver. He had an FBS-best 40 scrimmage touchdowns since 2024, per ESPN Research. Arizona still has a lot of work to do on offense, and its RB1 James Conner sat out the majority of the 2025 season after surgery on his right foot.”

Source: 2026 NFL mock draft: Yates’ Round 1 predictions, Kiper’s intel

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: No. 3 overall, Arizona Cardinals

“I’ve heard Mike LaFleur and the new coaching staff love … Love. And for ownership, getting a sellable star as they go through another reset would be good. As for GM Monti Ossenfort, while an offensive lineman might suit his sensibilities (and right tackle’s a big need), his history is to do the logical thing and take the best player. He did it in 2023 with Paris Johnson Jr. He did it in ’24 with Marvin Harrison Jr. and he will do it here with Love.”

Source: Albert Breer Unveils His One and Only 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 3 overall, Arizona Cardinals

“We can debate whether the Cardinals are at the right point in their roster construction to take this type of swing. But on the other side of that coin, they have a chance to add arguably the best player in the draft — and a weapon who would make a greater impact than anyone else they could take here.”

Source: Final 2026 NFL mock draft by Dane Brugler: Jeremiyah Love in top 5, Caleb Downs to Giants

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: No. 3 overall, Arizona Cardinals

“There are teams waiting to see if the Jets really pass on Arvell Reese for David Bailey, which would lead to more phone calls to gauge the price of getting into this slot. That didn’t happen here, so the Cardinals take the most dynamic playmaker in the draft for Mike LaFleur’s offense.”

Source: Connor Rogers’ Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Arvell Reese, Cowboys land Carnell Tate

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: No. 4 overall, Tennessee Titans

“The Tennessee Titans could easily walk away with the best player from this year’s draft class, while not even selecting among this year’s top three selections. Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love may be devalued slightly because he’s a running back. At the same time, he can make a very real case as the top-rated incoming prospect regardless of position.

“The B/R Scouting Department has Ohio State safety Caleb Downs ranked slightly higher, but no one would have blinked had Love come out on top because he could easily be a top-five running back the day he steps onto an NFL field.”