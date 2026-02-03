Where Notre Dame football's 2026 class recruits ended up in the updated Rivals Industry Ranking
Senior seasons and the two major All-America games have concluded for Notre Dame football’s 2026 recruits and all other prospects in the class, prompting Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN to release their final player rankings. As a result, the Rivals Industry Ranking was updated as well.
The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting services. It is also the ranking Blue & Gold primarily uses when referencing past and present Notre Dame recruits. Simply put, it is the most comprehensive measurement of a prospect’s standing within his class.
Now that the rankings of Notre Dame football’s 28 signees and two commits in quarterback Teddy Jarrard and kicker Micah Drescher, who will sign Wednesday, have essentially been finalized, we broke down the ranking changes for each Notre Dame prospect following the completion of senior evaluations.
The only way these rankings could change moving forward is if a recruit reclassifies. In past cycles, some high school juniors have moved up to the senior class in the winter/spring, though there is no way to predict who might graduate early.
For this exercise, it is important to focus on rating movement, as ratings determine where prospects ultimately slot in the rankings. Even when some Notre Dame commits saw their Rivals Industry Ranking dip, their ratings often improved or stayed the same, indicating other prospects rose rather than evaluators moving Notre Dame recruits down.
So, without further ado, here is where every Notre Dame commit finished in the 2026 player rankings.
How did Notre Dame football recruits fare in the updated Rivals Industry player rankings?
Here is a look at the rankings movement for each Notre Dame 2026 recruit.
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park five-star EDGE Rodney Dunham
New ranking: No. 17 overall player, No. 4 EDGE nationally and No. 2 prospect in North Carolina (97.66 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 17 overall player, No. 5 EDGE nationally and No. 3 prospect in North Carolina (97.28 rating)
Ranking change: No change overall, +1 positionally and +1 in the state (+0.38 rating)
Great Bend (Kan.) High five-star TE Ian Premer
New ranking: No. 25 overall player, No. 3 tight end nationally and No. 1 prospect in Kansas (97.10 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 28 overall player, No. 3 tight end nationally and No. 1 prospect in Kansas (96.49 rating)
Ranking change: +3 overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (+0.61 rating)
Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield five-star CB Khary Adams
New ranking: No. 27 overall player, No. 2 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect in Maryland (97.00 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 26 overall player, No. 1 cornerback nationally and No. 4 prospect in Maryland (96.50 rating)
Ranking change: -1 overall, -1 positionally and N/C in the state (+0.50 rating)
Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College four-star S Joey O’Brien
New ranking: No. 34 overall player, No. 3 safety nationally and No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania (96.80 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 31 overall player, No. 3 safety nationally and No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania (96.44 rating)
Ranking change: -3 overall, N/C positionally and -1 in the state (+0.36 rating)
Winter Park (Fla.) High four-star S Ayden Pouncey
New ranking: No. 65 overall player, No. 7 cornerback nationally and No. 7 prospect in Florida (95.26 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 76 overall player, No. 8 safety nationally and No. 11 prospect in Florida (94.43 rating)
Ranking change: +11 overall, new positional designation and +4 in the state (+0.83 rating)
South Garner (N.C.) High four-star EDGE Ebenezer Ewetade
New ranking: No. 110 overall player, No. 17 EDGE nationally and No. 7 prospect in North Carolina (94.03 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 90 overall player, No. 13 EDGE nationally and No. 6 prospect in North Carolina (94.07 rating)
Ranking change: -20 overall, -4 positionally and -1 in the state (-0.04 rating)
Carrollton (Ga.) Central four-star RB Jonaz Walton
New ranking: No. 129 overall player, No. 9 running back nationally and No. 14 prospect in Georgia (93.47 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 123 overall player, No. 9 running back nationally and No. 14 prospect in Georgia (93.24 rating)
Ranking change: -6 overall, N/C positionally and N/C in the state (+0.23 rating)
Forney (Texas) High four-star RB Javian Osborne
New ranking: No. 132 overall player, No. 10 running back nationally and No. 18 prospect in Texas (93.45 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 126 overall player, No. 10 running back nationally and No. 17 prospect in Texas (93.22 rating)
Ranking change: -6 overall, N/C positionally and -1 in the state (+0.23 rating)
Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College four-star OT Grayson McKeogh
New ranking: No. 134 overall player, No. 13 offensive tackle nationally and No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania (93.38 rating).
Previous ranking: No. 116 overall player, No. 11 offensive tackle nationally and No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania (93.37 rating).
Ranking change: +18 overall, -2 positionally and N/C in the state (+0.01 rating)
Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star DL Elijah Golden
New ranking: No. 164 overall player, No. 17 defensive lineman nationally and No. 24 prospect in Florida (92.67 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 156 overall player, No. 18 defensive lineman nationally and No. 22 prospect in Florida (92.49 rating)
Ranking change: -8 overall, +1 positionally and -2 in the state (+0.18 rating)
Aledo (Texas) High four-star WR Kaydon Finley
New ranking: No. 165 overall player, No. 25 wide receiver nationally and No. 24 prospect in Texas (92.67 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 145 overall player, No. 22 wide receiver nationally and No. 19 prospect in Texas (92.71 rating)
Ranking change: -20 overall, -3 positionally and -5 in the state (-0.04 rating)
Portage (Mich.) Northern four-star OL Gregory Patrick
New ranking: No. 185 overall player, No. 8 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 3 prospect in Michigan (92.07 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 165 overall player, No. 8 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 1 prospect in Michigan (92.22 rating)
Ranking change: -20 overall, N/C positionally and -2 in the state (-0.15 rating)
Davison (Mich.) High four-star OL Ben Nichols
New ranking: No. 190 overall player, No. 10 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 4 prospect in Michigan (91.99 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 175 overall player, No. 9 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 3 prospect in Michigan (91.98 rating)
Ranking change: -15 overall, -1 positionally and -1 in the state (+0.01 rating)
Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley four-star OL Tyler Merrill
New ranking: No. 232 overall player, No. 14 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 7 prospect in Pennsylvania (91.29 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 202 overall player, No. 12 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 7 prospect in Pennsylvania (91.51 rating)
Ranking change: -30 overall, -2 positionally and N/C in the state (+0.22 rating)
Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star QB Teddy Jarrard
New ranking: No. 239 overall player, No. 15 quarterback nationally and No. 27 prospect in Georgia (91.21 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 241 overall player, No. 16 quarterback nationally and No. 29 prospect in Georgia (90.90 rating)
Ranking change: +2 overall, +1 positionally and +2 in the state (+0.31 rating)
Phoenix Brophy College Prep four-star WR Devin Fitzgerald
New ranking: No. 252 overall player, No. 41 wide receiver nationally and No. 3 prospect in Arizona (90.98 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 366 overall player, No. 58 wide receiver nationally and No. 4 prospect in Arizona (89.54 rating)
Ranking change: +114 overall, +17 positionally and +1 in the state (+1.44 rating)
Konxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star CB Chaz Smith
New ranking: No. 284 overall player, No. 33 cornerback nationally and No. 11 prospect in Tennessee (90.54 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 236 overall player, No. 27 cornerback nationally and No. 8 prospect in Tennessee (90.94 rating)
Ranking change: -48 overall, -6 positionally and -3 in the state (-0.40 rating)
Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School four-star WR Bubba Frazier
New ranking: No. 293 overall player, No. 46 wide receiver nationally and No. 35 prospect in Georgia (90.48 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 231 overall player, No. 37 wide receiver nationally and No. 26 prospect in Georgia (91.04 rating)
Ranking change: -62 overall, -9 positionally and -9 in the state (-0.56 rating)
Matthews (N.C.) Weddington four-star LB Thomas Davis Jr.
New ranking: No. 298 overall player, No. 18 linebacker nationally and No. 14 prospect in North Carolina (90.44 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 272 overall player, No. 14 linebacker nationally and No. 13 prospect in North Carolina (90.46 rating)
Ranking change: -16 overall, -4 positionally and -1 in the state (-0.02 rating)
Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star OT Charlie Thom
New ranking: No. 328 overall player, No. 28 offensive tackle nationally and No. 1 prospect in Connecticut (90.12 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 451 overall player, No. 35 offensive tackle nationally and No. 2 prospect in Connecticut (88.73 rating)
Ranking change: +123 overall, +7 positionally and +1 in the state (+1.39 rating)
Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic four-star TE Preston Fryzel
New ranking: No. 384 overall player, No. 22 tight end nationally and No. 20 prospect in Ohio (89.52 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 423 overall player, No. 24 tight end nationally and No. 19 prospect in Ohio (89.02 rating)
Ranking change: +39 overall, +2 positionally and -1 in the state (+0.50 rating)
Red Oak (Texas) High three-star WR Brayden Robinson
New ranking: No. 407 overall player, No. 61 wide receiver nationally and No. 55 prospect in Texas (89.33 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 382 overall player, No. 60 wide receiver nationally and No. 47 prospect in Texas (89.33 rating)
Ranking change: -25 overall, -1 positionally and -8 in the state (same rating)
Lake Mary (Fla.) High three-star QB Noah Grubbs
New ranking: No. 439 overall player, No. 29 quarterback nationally and No. 57 prospect in Florida (89.13 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 407 overall player, No. 30 quarterback nationally and No. 55 prospect in Florida (89.15 rating)
Ranking change: -32 overall, +1 positionally and -2 in the state (-0.02 rating)
Bastrop (Texas) High three-star DL Tiki Hola
New ranking: No. 441 overall player, No. 44 defensive lineman nationally and No. 59 prospect in Texas (89.10 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 408 overall player, No. 44 defensive lineman nationally and No. 53 prospect in Texas (89.12 rating)
Ranking change: -33 overall, N/C positionally and -6 in the state (-0.02 rating)
Cincinnati St. Xavier three-star LB Kobe Clapper
New ranking: No. 529 overall player, No. 47 linebacker nationally and No. 27 prospect in Ohio (88.40 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 497 overall player, No. 44 linebacker nationally and No. 25 prospect in Ohio (88.40 rating)
Ranking change: -32 overall, -3 positionally and -2 in the state (same rating)
Allegan (Mich.) High three-star OL Sullivan Garvin
New ranking: No. 683 overall player, No. 64 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 14 prospect in Michigan (87.73 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 642 overall player, No. 63 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 13 prospect in Michigan (87.73 rating)
Ranking change: -41 overall, -1 positionally and -1 in the state (same rating)
Charlotte (N.C.) Independence three-star S Nick Reddish
New ranking: No. 734 overall player, No. 59 safety nationally and No. 28 prospect in North Carolina (87.43 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 789 overall player, No. 72 safety nationally and No. 31 prospect in North Carolina (87.10 rating)
Ranking change: +55 overall, +13 positionally and +3 in the state (+0.33 rating)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School three-star WR Dylan Faison
New ranking: No. 923 overall player, 129 wide receiver nationally and No. 102 prospect in Florida (86.80 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 885 overall player, No. 127 wide receiver nationally and No. 95 prospect in Florida (86.80 rating)
Ranking change: -38 overall, -2 positionally and -7 in the state (same rating)
Hinsdale (Ill.) Central three-star K Micah Drescher
New ranking: No. 2,596 overall player, 12 kicker nationally and No. 68 prospect in Illinois (81.50 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 2,618 overall player, No. 9 kicker nationally and No. No. 67 prospect in Illinois (81.50 rating)
Ranking change: +22 overall, -3 positionally and -1 in the state (same rating)
Prokick Australia punter Jasper Scaife
New ranking: No. 2,738 overall player and No. 13 punter (80.67 rating)
Previous ranking: No. 2,740 overall player and No. 12 punter (80.67 rating)
Ranking change: +2 overall and -1 positionally (same rating)