Newsstand: Five former Notre Dame players named 2026 WNBA All-Stars

Five former Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball players are 2026 WNBA All-Stars. Olivia Miles and Jessica Shepard are starters, which were named last week, while Sonia Citron, Marina Mabrey and Jackie Young are reserves, which were released Tuesday evening.

Miles was at ND for for years but finished her college career with TCU. As a rookie in the W, Miles is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Minnesota Lynx.

Shepard, a 2018 national champion with Notre Dame along with Mabrey and Young, is having a career year in her first season with the Dallas Wings after a handful of seasons with the Lynx. She’s averaging 14.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. This is her first All-Star nod, as it is Mabrey’s as well.

Citron has gotten even better in year two after a stellar rookie season. She’s putting up 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Washington Mystics. She’s two for two in earning All-Star bids so far in her career.

Mabrey, who recently tied the WNBA single-game record with a 53-point outing, is near the top of the league in scoring average with 21.1 points per game to go along with 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game with the newly founded Toronto Tempo.

A staple for the Las Vegas Aces her entire eight-year career, Young has become an All-Star regular. It’s her fifth appearance, and she is posting 16.4 points, a career-best 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’ll air on ABC.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Who’s ready for Shamrock Series uniforms to be unveiled?

For a century, our stories have been stitched together…#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lAzQw15w69 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 7, 2026

Michigan transfer Jayden Sanders is locked in at Notre Dame this summer.

How big is a basketball? Some Notre Dame women try to estimate…

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“It’s kind of early to tell, but I really do like it up there. I really do love the coaches and how they push their players. And I can kind of see myself up there.”

— 2028 No. 2 cornerback recruit Izayah Vickers of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State Univ. School

Blue & gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame offers fast-rising 2028 LB Chris Morillo

• Top goals for Notre Dame football in 2026 season

• Four-star WR Ryan Richmond-McDavis high on Notre Dame after visit

• Top question marks for Notre Dame football in 2026 season

• Countdown to Fighting Irish football: The case for Sullivan Absher at right guard

• Notre Dame commit Aidan O’Neil: ‘This was the best decision I could’ve made’



