Notre Dame defensive standouts, Gray, Shuler and Traore to return after NFL Draft deadline passes

The deadline for Notre Dame football players to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft expired Wednesday. Four Irish players have chosen to forego their remaining eligibility, while five other draft prospects will return for another season.

As previously announced, running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, along with offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Aamil Wagner, have all decided to move on to the professional ranks. Each would have had one more year of eligibility remaining.

Meanwhile, linebackers Drayk Bowen and Jaylen Sneed, defensive end Boubacar Traore, cornerback Christian Gray and safety Adon Shuler are returning to Notre Dame. Bowen and Sneed had already shared their intentions, while sources confirmed to Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer that Traore, Gray and Shuler will also be back.

With those five players returning, the Irish are poised to field one of the top defenses in college football next season. Each logged more than 300 snaps on a Notre Dame unit that finished the regular season ranked 13th in scoring defense (17.6 points per game) and 24th in total defense (312.7 yards per game). Shuler and Gray led the unit in playing time, with 661 and 638 snaps, respectively.

All five contributed significantly on the stat sheet as well. Bowen led the team with 67 tackles, Gray recorded the most pass breakups (8), Shuler forced a team-high two fumbles, Traore led in pressures (31), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (7.5), and Sneed posted the best win percentage (25%) in pass-rushing situations against true pass sets.

Bowen and Shuler’s decisions also bring back key leadership. Both were named captains ahead of the 2025 season.

Which Notre Dame players declared for the 2026 NFL Draft?

In addition to Love, Price, Schrauth and Wagner, tight end Eli Raridon and defensive back DeVonta Smith announced they will enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Though wide receiver Malachi Fields and safety Jalen Stroman have not made formal announcements, both plan to compete in college all-star games, signaling they intend to pursue professional opportunities. All are out of eligibility.

Pro Football Focus lists Love, Price, Fields, Raridon, Stroman and Wagner on its 2026 NFL Draft board, ranking them as the Nos. 4, 55, 102, 124, 134 and 189 overall players, respectively. PFF did not rank Schrauth or Smith. However, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. lists Schrauth as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft.