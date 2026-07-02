Newsstand: Five Notre Dame players named the best to ever wear their numbers in CFB history

ESPN named the best college football players to ever wear every number, 0 through 99, in the history of the sport. Five former Notre Dame players made the cut at their respective numbers.

Here are those five.

• No. 0: Safety Xavier Watts (2020-2024)

• No. 32: Quarterback/Halfback/Defensive back Johnny Lujack (1943; 1946-1947)

• No. 82: End Leon Hart (1946-1949)

• No. 85: Wide receiver Jim Seymour (1966-1968)

• No. 89: Defensive end Ross Browner (1973; 1975-1978)

ESPN also named an honorable mention for every number. Here are the Fighting Irish representatives who were considered at their respective numbers.

• No. 3: Quarterback Joe Montana

• No. 4: Running back Jeremiyah Love

• No. 6: Running back Jerome Bettis

• No. 25: Wide receiver Rocket Ismail

• No. 48: Quarterback Angelo Bertelli

• No. 50: Defensive tackle Chris Zorich

• No. 61: Linebacker Jim Lynch

• No. 81: Wide receiver Tim Brown, defensive tackle George Connor

• No. 83: Wide receiver Jeff Samardzija

• No. 86: Tight end Dave Casper

These are some of the greatest to ever do it in college football, without a doubt, and the Irish have such a longstanding history of producing top players at every position that some even got snubbed from the honorable mention list. You simply can’t tell the history of college football without a multitude of Notre Dame references.

Nonetheless, it was still great ND representation throughout the piece.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Will the Fighting Irish go undefeated in 2026?

“Notre Dame is going to win more games than Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia this year…I think Notre Dame will have the most wins in the college football regular season this upcoming year.” — @GregMcElroy



The Fighting Irish might be destined to go 12-0. pic.twitter.com/O0z9p0x6Q9 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 1, 2026

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team is focusing in on defense this offseason.

So many Fighting Irish student-athletes find strength in faith. Offensive lineman Guerby Lambert is one of them.

“There have been times when things didn’t go the way I hoped, but those moments have strengthened my faith. I’ve learned that God’s plan is greater than my own and trusting Him allows me to keep moving forward with confidence and gratitude.”



Wise Words | @GuerbyLambert… pic.twitter.com/VAQ69dBUHs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 1, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“They’re one of the best. They compete for national championships. And if you don’t want to compete for national championships, then what are you doing? I just feel like that’s the way it is.”

— 2028 offensive tackle recruit John Paul Carrico on the allure of the Irish

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame QB CJ Carr names breakout player for 2026 season

• Countdown to Notre Dame football: Who will lead the Irish in tackles in 2026?

• Notre Dame Irish Invasion eye-catcher AJ Redmon III breaks down recruitment

• Singer: Revisiting every Notre Dame recruiting prediction I made for the 2027 class

• Notre Dame women’s basketball to play in Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving

• 2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri decommits from Notre Dame in a stunner; what’s next for the Irish?







