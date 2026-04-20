Five standouts from 2026 Notre Dame football spring scrimmage: Defense

Some of the players we’ve become the most accustomed to shining for the Notre Dame defense during a recent run of brilliance on that side of the ball were among those who stood out the most during Saturday’s scrimmage at the Irish Athletics Center.

These are five of those usual suspects who Blue & Gold deemed standouts.

Redshirt junior defensive end Boubacar Traore

Traore is bringing a “you still haven’t seen the best of me” mindset into this season, and that’s a personal thing. He wants to be as good as he’s ever been in a Notre Dame uniform.

From a team perspective, though, he’s the best the Irish have as far as pass rushers go, and that has nothing to do with what he’s aiming to personally achieve. On paper and on the field, it’s Traore and everyone else in stacking up Notre Dame’s defensive ends. He showed why in the scrimmage, winning more one-on-one battles than his starting mate, Bryce Young, and Notre Dame’s projected No. 3 DE, Keon Keeley.

Notre Dame has a lot riding on Traore. The way it appears now, he needs to be who he wants to be for the Irish to be as effective of a pass rushing team as they plan on being. Period. So far, so good; who Traore was in the scrimmage will translate nicely to who he must be on Saturdays in the fall. Now it’s time for his position mates to follow suit and help him out.

Junior cornerback Leonard Moore

Micah Gilbert could very well end up being a breakout player for the Notre Dame offense this season, and he was invisible during the scrimmage. Moore didn’t let him get an inch of separation all day.

There isn’t much more to say about Moore’s brilliance other than he did what he normally does — take away an entire side of the field from the passing offense. When Notre Dame has as strong of a connection between quarterback and field receiver like the Irish have in CJ Carr and Jordan Faison, a team can get by offensively without throwing to the boundary. But from the Notre Dame defense’s perspective, Moore did exactly what he was supposed to do. He was an eraser.

Senior cornerback Christian Gray

It’s looking more and more like Gray is going to start for Notre Dame at nickel after being a two-year starter for the Irish at field corner. However, his versatility was still on display in the scrimmage. He was the No. 1 field corner in a goal line series at the very beginning of the morning, and he made back-to-back touchdown-saving plays. He knocked the ball out of Faison’s reach on the first and he collided with Nolan James Jr. in the hole on the second.

Mylan Graham made a couple nice catches, but the two biggest of them were against zone defense. Neither of those plays were necessarily Gray’s fault. He didn’t directly give up the receptions.

All in all, Gray is looking good at nickel. And when Notre Dame elects to use him outside, he’s still got a knack for making plays there too.

Senior safety Luke Talich

It’s intriguing to think of what Notre Dame’s safety situation looks like beyond this season with Adon Shuler and Brauntae Johnson likely entering the 2027 NFL Draft. There are some young bucks in Ethan Long and Joey O’Brien who are next in line.

For now, however, they must wait for playing time.

Senior Luke Talich has one more season to do his thing in South Bend, and he is still very much the Irish’s No. 3 safety. More than that, he’s a short-yardage gadget guy of sorts who Notre Dame can call on to get another defensive back on the field without sacrificing the size of leaving out a linebacker. Talich can play linebacker, which he’s been doing in those situations. He’s got the length plus athleticism and physicality to go with it.

Talich was noticeable in the scrimmage when he was out there to round out Notre Dame’s defensive dime package, but he was a playmaker in his more usual safety role as well, picking off a Noah Grubbs pass over the middle and almost taking it for a touchdown.

When this is the player you’re bringing off the sideline as your third safety and SAM linebacker hybrid, you’re in pretty good shape.

Senior linebacker Jaylen Sneed

A lot has been put on Jaylen Sneed‘s shoulders this spring with Drayk Bowen and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa not being 100 percent, and instead of being a fifth-year senior who’s annoyed by having to do so much five months before the actual season starts he’s taken it in stride and has been hellbent on getting better even at this late of a stage in his college career.

He was as fired up as any of Notre Dame’s defensive players all scrimmage long, and part of that was because he made back-to-back tackles early on in it. He set the tone, and then he carried that enthusiasm with him all throughout the morning.

It’s been a handful of years of having Sneed on campus, but it’s not cliche to say he might end up playing the best football in his time at Notre Dame in Year 5. He’s that locked in right now.